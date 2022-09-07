Boston Bruins Announce Busy National Television Schedule

The Boston Bruins will have their share of nationally televised games as TNT announced that more than a handful of B’s games will air on their network this season, as they continue to count down until Boston Bruins training camp.

The Boston Bruins’ NHL season opener against the Washington Capitals at Verizon Center on Oct. 12 will be part of a doubleheader broadcast on TNT with the second half featuring the Colorado Avalanche raising their Stanley Cup banner to the rafters, and the Jan. 2 2023 Winter Classic at Fenway Park against the Pittsburgh Penguins will be one of the network’s showpiece events during the hockey season.

The New York Rangers and Pittsburgh Penguins, a pair of traditional powerhouse hockey TV markets with marquee players, lead all NHL teams with seven national appearances on TNT while the Boston Bruins, Tampa Bay Lightning and Colorado Avalanche are next with six scheduled appearances on the national cable network.

Wednesday Oct. 12

7 p.m.

Bruins at Washington Capitals

Monday Jan. 2

2 p.m.

2023 Discover NHL Winter Classic:

Pittsburgh Penguins at Bruins

Wednesday Jan. 18

7:30 p.m.

Bruins* at NY Islanders

Sunday March 12

130 pm

Bruins at Detroit Red Wings

Sunday April 2

330 pm

Bruins at St. Louis Blues

Sunday April 9

6 pm

Bruins at Philadelphia Flyers

In all, the Bruins will have 14 nationally broadcast games this season on either ESPN, ESPN+, Hulu, ABC or TNT, including their season opener on TNT.

📺 #NHLBruins to be featured 14 times on ABC, ESPN, TNT, ESPN+ and Hulu this season: https://t.co/LNzhdGl8QE pic.twitter.com/Aiqzw2RtkP — Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) September 7, 2022

On Tuesday, November 1, the Bruins will visit the Pittsburgh Penguins for their first nationally televised game of the season on ESPN. Following the new year, the Bruins will be featured on ABC for four Saturday matinee games: February 11 vs. the Washington Capitals, March 4 vs. the New York Rangers, March 11 vs. the Detroit Red Wings, and April 1 at the Pittsburgh Penguins.