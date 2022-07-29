Boston Bruins Past & Present On Awesome European Vacation

While back at home the Boston Bruins are still figuring things out for next season’s roster, a number of past and current Boston Bruins players are having themselves a hell of a European vacation together. It started on Thursday with Instagram pictures and videos of Milan Lucic, Torey Krug and David Krejci (and former head of Boston Bruins PR Matt Chmura) vacationing together in Italy while an unsigned 36-year-old Krejci doesn’t have any certainty on a potential contract with the Black and Gold for next season.

Now on Friday it appears they have been joined by more familiar faces as game-breaking right winger David Pastrnak, entering the last year of his contract, and Shawn Thornton joined the Boston Bruins crew in Italy during their awesome European vacation.

And former Locked on Bruins guest Thorty!!!! pic.twitter.com/YziPz00zdn — Ian McLaren (@iancmclaren) July 29, 2022

It’s a busy season for many of the Boston Bruins as star defenseman Charlie McAvoy also announced his engagement to his longtime girlfriend Kiley Sullivan, daughter of Pittsburgh Penguins head coach and former B’s head coach Mike Sullivan, this week as well.

The pictures certainly must make Boston Bruins fans pine for the old days for the Black and Gold and get misty-eyed about the memories of the 2011 Stanley Cup team that captured the Cup. It also brings up an Athletic report from a couple of months ago that Pastrnak wasn’t so inclined to sign a long-term extension after not exactly being thrilled with the Boston Bruins and the way his close friends Krug and Krejci were treated by B’s general manager Don Sweeney on their way out the out of town.

“No chance [Pastrnak] comes back with Sweens as the GM,” said a source close to Pastrnak, according to the report.

As it is right now, it doesn’t feel like much progress has been made on a long-term extension between the Boston Bruins and David Pastrnak where he’s most certainly looking to be the highest paid player on the team.

It’s an interesting time for the get-together of former and current teammates after Krejci and Pastrnak lit things up at the World Championships a few months ago for Team Czech Republic, and with Krug’s name beginning to get mentioned in St. Louis Blues trade rumors. It’s expected that Lucic is pretty comfortable with his current spot on the Calgary Flames, but even that status could change now that both Johnny Gaudreau and Matthew Tkachuk have left the team ahead of next season.

It all adds up to a few photos on a social media site leaving Boston Bruins fans feeling very nostalgic for a simpler, more successful time when there was a lot more certainty about the personalities and players on the local hockey team.