Talking Points: Bruins Clinch Playoff Berth With 2-1 Win Over Penguins

BOSTON – The Boston Bruins are headed to the Stanley Cup Playoffs for a sixth straight season following a 2-1 win over the Pittsburgh Penguins that also snapped a three-game losing streak.

Trent Frederic scored 49 seconds into regulation and Erik Haula scored 1:12 later to give the Bruins a quick 2-0 lead that they would not relinquish despite late pressure from Sidney Crosby and the Penguins. Former Boston Bruins winger Danton Heinen scored the lone goal for the Penguins 5:38 into the second period.

Jeremy Swayman made 23 saves for the Bruins and Casey DeSmith made 27 for the Penguins.

The Bruins will now head on a two-game road trip that sends them to St. Louis Tuesday for a rematch with the Blues and then to Pittsburgh Thursday for a rematch with the Penguins.

GOLD STAR: Jeremy Swayman snapped a three-game losing streak and earned his first win since April 2. He did so with a monster performance in the third period. After letting in a shot from former Boston Bruins winger Danton Heinen – he probably should’ve had – 5:38 into the second period, the rookie Bruins goalie settled down. He was then lights out in the third period as the Penguins made their surge. He had three huge stops on a Penguins powerplay 7:09 into the third period and then stood tall as the Penguins peppered him with shots down the stretch. He finished the final frame with 13 saves.

Great, creative setup by Kris Letang and a solid save by Jeremy Swayman pic.twitter.com/xHna2jFzWr — Joe Haggerty (@HackswithHaggs) April 16, 2022

BLACK EYE: The Boston Bruins remained powerless as they went 0-for-25 on the man-advantage over their last seven games. They’re now 0-for-25 over their last seven games with their last powerplay goal goal coming against the Blue Jackets in a 5-2 win on April 2.

TURNING POINT: Right as the Boston Bruins squandered away their second powerplay of the game – from a Sidney Crosby slashing call at 4:52 of the third period – Crosby jumped out of the penalty box, took a feed and broke in on the net with just Boston Bruins defenseman Mike Reilly and Swayman between him and a 2-2 game. Reilly got tangled up with Crosby as he tried to stop him and got called for tripping after Crosby went down. Swayman and the Bruins powerplay came up big again though as the Bruins killed off the third and final powerplay of the game for the Pittsburgh Penguins. While the Pens would pressure again and almost score in the final minute, things likely would’ve gone downhill if they had scored on that powerplay.

HONORABLE MENTION: After sitting up top as a healthy scratch in the 3-2 loss to the Ottawa Senators, Boston Bruins winger Trent Frederic responded with the type of spirited but disciplined and calculated performance Boston Bruins head coach Bruce Cassidy wanted from him. Frederic gave the Bruins a 1-0 lead just 49 ticks into the game and the goal was a result of effort and determination to get to the net. He kept the play in the zone, dishing it to Craig Smith, who then found Frederic streaking across the front of the net. Frederic buried it past Penguins goalie Casey DeSmith for his sixth goal of the season.

Trent Frederic, fresh off a healthy scratch, nets one 49 seconds in. 1-0 #NHLBruins: pic.twitter.com/OeuQVddiS7 — Blake Thorne (@_BlakeThorne) April 16, 2022

BY THE NUMBERS: 10-2-1 – The record for the Boston Bruins in matinee games this season.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “We have a standard here, right? So we’re not going to go out and celebrate that we made the playoffs, but it’s still an accomplishment you should be proud of.” – Cassidy on clinching a playoff spot.