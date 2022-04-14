Boston Bruins Trent Frederic Scratched Vs. Senators

BOSTON – After taking an ill-advised penalty that helped turn Tuesday night’s game vs. the St. Louis Blues into a loss, Trent Frederic will be a healthy scratch on Thursday night against the Ottawa Senators at TD Garden.

Trent Frederic has struggled to regain his game following a return from an upper body injury last week and took a retaliation penalty against Vladimir Tarasenko in the second period of the Blues loss after unsuccessfully taking a run at the Blues sniper that saw him instead get knocked to the ice. In the ensuing scrum, Frederic ripped off Colton Parayko’s helmet and was whistled for a roughing minor that led to Torey Krug’s game-tying score.

If I’m Trent Frederic I’m retiring after this. Also worth noting St-Louis immediately scored on their PP. pic.twitter.com/zmvwX1jvtD — Karl Havoc (@karlhavoc_) April 13, 2022

Boston Bruins head coach Bruce Cassidy voiced his frustration with Frederic, Charlie Coyle and the Bruins generally playing hockey that was “not intelligent”, and so now the young Bruins forward won’t play on Thursday night. Cassidy was quick to point out that Coyle and Craig Smith also bear responsibility for the third line slacking off lately for the Black and Gold, but Frederic is the one that will wear it against the Senators.

“Freddy will be out. It wasn’t one incident. We talked in Tampa about some slipping in his game, the details. We’re trying to give him a chance to work out of it,” said Boston Bruins head coach Bruce Cassidy. “That line in general, I think their game isn’t where it was a couple of weeks ago.

“Charlie is a guy that drives that line. It’s not on [Frederic] to be honest with you. Coyle and Smitty have been around a long time and they’re the ones that make that line go. [Frederic] is a complimentary player. Hopefully maybe one player out will get them going a little bit and we’ll get Frederic right back in there. He’s been a good player for us. He’s helped that line.”

Jesper Froden has been called up from Providence and will instead be in the lineup for the Boston Bruins after the B’s considered both Froden and Oskar Steen for late season looks in Boston.

Otherwise, Matt Grzelcyk is expected to return to the Boston Bruins lineup after missing Tuesday night’s game with an upper body injury and was on the ice for an optional morning skate at TD Garden. Here’s the projected Boston Bruins lineup against the Senators based on the optional morning skate:

Marchand-Bergeron-DeBrusk

Hall-Haula-Froden

Nosek-Coyle-Smith

Foligno-McLaughlin-Lazar

Reilly-McAvoy

Grzelcyk-Brown

Forbort-Clifton

Ullmark