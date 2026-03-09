Bruins Prospect Notebook: Providence Clinches Playoffs, Maine Wins 10 Straight

The Boston Bruins’ minor league affiliates are all heating up at the right time as the prospects approach their playoffs.

In the NCAA, it is conference tournament time. One prospect’s season came to an end this past weekend, two are playing each other this upcoming weekend, and 12 more are in tournament play.

Also, Phillip Svedebäck made a return to the ice this weekend for Providence’s senior night.

The Providence Bruins won two of their three games this week. On the night they lost, they still qualified for the Calder Cup playoffs. The B’s ECHL affiliate, the Maine Mariners, picked up two wins this week and have now won their last 10 games.

And there are two new members of the prospect pool: Alexis Gendron and Massimo Rizzo.

Here’s a look at how the Bruins’ prospects are performing across the rest of the pool:

NCAA

Forwards

Andre Gasseau, Boston College: GP: 21, G: 6, A: 16, Pts: 22; +/-: -2, PIM: 6

Gasseau tallied an assist on Saturday against Northeastern. He went two games without a point, but had 18 points in 16 games since returning from injury.

James Hagens, Boston College: GP: 32, G: 21, A: 21, Pts: 42; +/-: +8, PIM: 24

Hagens led BC and the Hockey East in goals and points this season. He continued to add to his point streak, increasing it to 12 with 19 points in that span (10-9–19). He had a goal on Thursday and an assist on Saturday.

Hagens is up from his point total last season (37), and the conference tournament has not started yet.

Beckett Hendrickson, Minnesota: GP: 35, G: 7, A: 12, Pts: 19; +/-: +4, PIM: 18

Minnesota played Michigan State twice last week, and Hendrickson found the scoresheet on Friday with a goal.

Minnesota finished as the No. 6 seed in the Big 10. They will play Penn State on Wednesday night at 7:00 PM.

Oskar Jellvik, Boston College: GP: 7, G: 1, A: 1, Pts: 2; +/-: -4, PIM: 2

Jellvik did not make it to the scoresheet in BC’s two games this past week.

The Bruins have until August 15, 2026, to sign Jellvik.

Dean Letourneau, Boston College: GP: 34, G: 19, A: 16, Pts: 35; +/-: +7, PIM: 22

Letourneau finished BC’s regular season over a point-per-game pace (1.03) and finished second on the team in scoring. He added an assist on Thursday at UMass.

Will Moore, Boston College: GP: 31, G: 4, A: 6, Pts: 10; +/-: -6, PIM: 0

Moore did not make it to the scoresheet this week. He skated as the third line center on Thursday and was moved to the fourth line on Saturday.

He finished BC’s regular season without taking a penalty.

Jonathan Morello, Boston University: GP: 34, G: 6, A: 7, Pts: 13; +/-: +7, PIM: 18

Morello did not make it to the scoresheet in BU’s game against UMass Lowell on Saturday.

BU ranked No. 6 in the Hockey East. They will play Vermont in the opening round on Wednesday at 6:30 PM.

Casper Nässén, Miami (OH): GP: 36, G: 6, A: 12, Pts: 18; +/-: -5, PIM: 6

Nässén did not land on the scoresheet in the first round of the NCHC tournament. Miami lost the best-of-three to Denver, 2-0, which concludes their season.

Chris Pelosi, Quinnipiac: GP: 31, G: 17, A: 15, Pts: 32; +/-: +9, PIM: 12

Quinnipiac was off this week. Pelosi, who played for the US Collegiate Selects at the Spengler Cup, finished with a 1.03 points-per-game pace.

The Bobcats finished as the No. 1 seed in the ECAC. They play Clarkson in a best-of-three starting Friday night.

Cole Spicer, Western Michigan: GP: 10, G: 3, A: 2, Pts: 5; +/-: +5, PIM: 4

Spicer scored a power play goal for the Broncos on Friday. The Broncos swept a best-of-three against Colorado College and will now travel to the University of Denver for a single-elimination semifinal game.

Ryan Walsh, Cornell: GP: 28, G: 8, A: 19, Pts: 27; +/-: +7, PIM: 33

Cornell was off this week, too. Walsh’s 19 assists lead the Big Red this season, as do his 33 penalty minutes.

Walsh and Cornell will play Harvard in a best-of-three this weekend.

Will Zellers, North Dakota: GP: 34, G: 18, A: 12, Pts: 30; +/-: +2, PIM: 27

Zellers had a three-point night on Saturday, his third of the season. He scored a goal and had two assists, but also picked up 15 penalty minutes; he got a five-minute major for grabbing a facemask and received a subsequent game misconduct.

He missed North Dakota’s game on Friday due to illness. The Fighting Hawks will play Minnesota Duluth on Saturday in a single-elimination semifinal.

Defensemen

Elliott Groenewold, Quinnipiac: GP: 36, G: 6, A: 13, Pts: 19; +/-: +37, PIM: 20

Groenewold’s plus-37 rating is the highest in college hockey.

Kristian Kostadinski, Boston College: GP: 32, G: 0, A: 2, Pts: 2; +/-: +3, PIM: 2

Kostadinski did not record a point in BC’s losses this weekend.

BC finished as the No. 4 seed in the Hockey East. They will host Maine on Friday in the conference quarterfinals.

Mason Langenbrunner, Harvard: GP: 29, G: 2, A: 8, Pts: 10; +/-: -6, PIM: 14

Langenbrunner did not land on the scoresheet during Harvard’s game on Friday.

Harvard finished sixth in the ECAC. They beat St. Lawrence and will now take on Cornell in a best-of-three this weekend.

Goaltenders

Phillip Svedebäck, Providence: GP: 17, Record: 8-6-2; GAA: 2.32, SV%: .918

Svedebäck suffered an injury earlier this season, but for Providence’s senior night, he came out to end the game with his teammates.

WATCH (via 𝕏): Phillip Svedebäck joins his teammates on the ice for senior night

The Friars won the Hockey East, and they will play the lowest seed in the quarterfinals.

EUROPE

Forwards

Kirill Yemelyanov, Loko Yaroslavl (RUS-MHL): GP: 52, G: 30, A: 23, Pts: 53; +/-: +37, PIM: 42

Yemelyanov, the Bruins’ sixth-round pick last summer, scored his 30th goal of the season this week. He is still producing at over a point-per-game in the Russian junior league.

Yemelyanov and Loko Yaroslavl play three times this week, starting Monday at 10:00 AM. The games will be streamed on YouTube.

Defensemen

Vashek Blanár, HV71 U20 (SWE-Nationell): GP: 30, G: 5, A: 10, Pts: 15; +/-: -12, PIM: 57

Blanár scored this weekend, which brings him to the 15-point mark in his first year with HV71 U20. He will play for Greg Carvel at UMass in the fall.

HV71 U20 ranked No. 9 in the Nationell Södra. They did not make the playoffs.

Liam Pettersson, Växjö U20 (SWE-Nationell): GP: 19, G: 5, A: 6, Pts: 11; +/-: +4, PIM: 8

Pettersson did not play this week.

Växjö U20 ranked No. 8 in the Nationell Södra. They will play Frölunda U20 in a best-of-five.

USHL/CHL

Forwards

Cole Chandler, Shawinigan (QMJHL): GP: 58, G: 20, A: 29, Pts: 49; +/-: +13, PIM: 48

Chandler scored his 20th goal of the season on Saturday. He ranks third in points on the Cataractes. He is committed to Northeastern for the 2026-27 season.

The Cataractes play two games this week: Thursday at 7:00 PM and Saturday at 4:00 PM.

Cooper Simpson, Youngstown (USHL): GP: 55, G: 30, A: 37, Pts: 67; +/-: -1, PIM: 66

Simpson is tearing up the USHL in his first year with the Youngstown Phantoms. However, he was held off the scoresheet this weekend, a rare occurrence. He still ranks second in the USHL for scoring, and he is committed to North Dakota for the upcoming season.

Simpson and the Phantoms will play the Dubuque Fighting Saints on Friday and Saturday night in Youngstown, OH.

AHL/ECHL

Forwards

Dalton Bancroft, Providence Bruins: GP: 34, G: 1, A: 1, Pts: 2; +/-: -4, PIM: 30

Bancroft got into a fight against Brandon Scanlin on Wednesday.

Riley Duran, Providence Bruins: GP: 55, G: 2, A: 11, Pts: 13; +/-: +11, PIM: 18

Alexis Gendron, Providence Bruins: GP: 2, G: 0, A: 0, Pts: 0; +/-: -1, PIM: 0

Dans Ločmelis, Providence Bruins: GP: 43, G: 15, A: 13, Pts: 28; +/-: +16, PIM: 6

Fabian Lysell, Providence Bruins: GP: 51, G: 15, A: 25, Pts: 40; +/-: +12, PIM: 40

Lysell picked up two assists this week, the first coming at Hartford on Wednesday. The other came at home against Hershey on Sunday. He ranks fourth on the P-Bruins in points.

Matt Poitras, Providence Bruins: GP: 52, G: 11, A: 23, Pts: 34; +/-: -5, PIM: 42

Poitras had a three-point week for Providence. He scored the game-winning goal on Wednesday against Hartford, then added two assists on Sunday against Hershey.

Massimo Rizzo, Providence Bruins: GP: 0, G: 0, A: 0, Pts: 0; +/-: 0, PIM: 0

Defensemen

Frédéric Brunet, Providence Bruins: GP: 55, G: 11, A: 17, Pts: 28; +/-: +13, PIM: 28

Brunet scored on Wednesday night, and although the announcer questioned it, the goal counted. His 28 points are the most among P-Bruins defensemen.

Ty Gallagher, Providence Bruins: GP: 29, G: 4, A: 9, Pts: 13; +/-: +5, PIM: 14

After a five-point week last week, Gallagher added another assist to his point total this season.

Loke Johansson, Maine Mariners: GP: 32, G: 1, A: 2, Pts: 3; +/-: +3, PIM: 20

Johansson was a plus-three during his 12-game stint with the Providence Bruins. He has not been in the lineup since February 20.

Max Wanner, Providence Bruins: GP: 17, G: 0, A: 0, Pts: 0; +/-: +5, PIM: 7

Goaltenders

Luke Cavallin, Providence Bruins: GP: 8, Record: 6-2-0; GAA: 2.47, SV%: .910

Cavallin made 21 saves on 25 shots in Providence’s loss on Friday. He has also appeared in 23 games with the Maine Mariners this year. He is 12-7-4 with a 2.47 GAA and a .914 SV%.

Simon Zajicek, Providence Bruins: GP: 15, Record: 11-3-1; GAA: 2.19, SV%: .923

Zajicek is out with an ankle injury; it is unrelated to the injury he had suffered earlier in the season, according to Mark Divver.

The Providence Bruins still rank first in the Eastern Conference, with a 43-11-1-0 (W-L-OTL-SOL) record and 87 points. They were the first team in the East and the second team in the league (Grand Rapids) to clinch a playoff spot. The P-Bruins are also eight points up on the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins (PIT) with two games in hand. They travel to Western Massachusetts for a game on Wednesday, then travel back to Rhode Island for two games this weekend.

Maine has posted a 31-15-5-2 record and now ranks fifth in the Eastern Conference. The Mariners won both games this past week and extended their win streak to 10. The Mariners will play three games this coming week, starting on Tuesday at 10:30 AM against the Adirondack Thunder (NJD). They also host the Norfolk Admirals (WPG) for two games this weekend.

