Daily Bean: Bruins Win, Another Gameday; Kadri Returns to Colorado

After winning yesterday, the Bruins are back on the ice for a Sunday afternoon matchup in Pittsburgh.

We lost an hour last night with daylight savings, so the Bruins will have two puckdrops within 27 hours of each other when they hit the ice this afternoon. The Bruins are 7-5-2 on the second leg of a back-to-back, the Penguins are 4-3-4. The Penguins are coming off a shootout loss to the Flyers.

Around the league, there are questions about the future of the Maple Leafs’ captain. Elliotte Friedman offers his insight on that and more pressing stories around the NHL. Elsewhere, one of the bigger trade deadline trades will be on display Sunday afternoon when Nazem Kadri dons an Avalanche sweater. Also, the Blue Jackets lost in overtime, and now they are two points behind the Bruins; but in Florida, they are fighting until the end, even if the playoffs are out of sight.

Happy Sunday, here is today’s Daily Bean:

Boston Bruins

BRUINS GAMEDAY: The Boston Bruins (35-22-5) are in Pittsburgh for their third and final meeting with the Penguins (31-17-14). The Bruins have won both games in the season series, each coming by one goal and each coming at the TD Garden. The Bruins have not won any of their last six road games.

BRUINS WIN: The Bruins took down the Washington Capitals (31-25-7) at the TD Garden yesterday afternoon. The win marked 12 straight at home – the Bruins have not lost on home ice since December 23, 2025. Pavel Zacha scored on the power play, Viktor Arvidsson buried a breakaway, and Elias Lindholm added the empty net goal.

BREAK APART: After Thursday’s loss, Charlie McAvoy said, “Every game we play the rest of the way is the most important game of the year.” They bounced back with a 3-1 win on home ice. Arvidsson’s goal was his 18th of the year, and there was much praise for him after the game.

The Columbus Blue Jackets lost in overtime last night; they are now two points behind the Bruins for the second wild card.

Prospects Update

The Providence Bruins clinched a Calder Cup playoff spot last night, even though they lost 4-1.

The Bruins’ minor league affiliates are in action today.

ECHL: Maine vs. Adirondack – 3:00 PM, Cross Insurance Arena, Portland, ME

AHL: Providence vs. Hershey – 3:05 PM, Amica Mutual Pavilion, Providence, RI

North Dakota Hockey (video via 𝕏): Will Zellers! The Bruins’ prospect added his 18th goal of the season last night against Omaha. The Fighting Hawks won 5-1 and are advancing to the NCHC Frozen Faceoff semifinals.

Also, the BC Eagles lost to Northeastern yesterday and do not have an automatic bid to the NCAA tournament. Now they have to win the Hockey East tournament to qualify. James Hagens will be at the center of attention as the Bruins navigate his development path.

NHL News & National Hockey Now

Sportsnet ‘Saturday Headlines’: What does the future in Toronto look like for Auston Matthews? Elliotte Friedman thinks that there’s a conversation in store for the two parties to make sure their futures are aligned.

Colorado Hockey Now: The trade rolled in an hour after the deadline, but the impact will be immediate. Head coach Jared Bednar announced that Nazem Kadri will return to the Avalanche lineup on Sunday afternoon.

The Avalanche play before the Bruins on TNT.

Florida Hockey Now: Should the Panthers tank for a better draft pick? That is not really their MO. They have battled injuries this season, but Bill Zito says that “the team will play as hard as they can every night.”

If the Panthers’ pick is in the top-10, they will transfer their 2027 pick to Chicago. And the Bruins will end up with their 2028 first-round pick.

Pittsburgh Hockey Now: The Penguins played yesterday. They hosted the Flyers and fell 4-3 in a shootout. For a quick scout of today’s opponent, check out Dan Kingerski’s Penguins Grades.

Philly Hockey Now: On the other side of that game, Flyers’ prospect Alex Bump scored in his NHL debut. However, 65 minutes were not enough, and the game, unfortunately, needed to be solved in a shootout. Will James has more from PhHN.

Today’s NHL Schedule

Wild @ Avalanche, 2:00 PM (TNT)

Bruins @ Penguins, 4:30 PM (TNT)

Lightning @ Sabres, 6:00 PM

Blackhawks @ Stars, 6:00 PM

Red Wings @ Devils, 7:00 PM (ESPN)

Blues @ Ducks, 9:00 PM

Oilers @ Golden Knights, 9:30 PM (ESPN)

(All times ET)