Bruins Game 63: Notes, Lines, and How to Watch vs. Penguins

The Boston Bruins (35-22-5) are in Pittsburgh this afternoon for the third and final meeting against the Penguins (31-17-14).

It has been a tale of home-ice success and road struggles this season. While the team won yesterday on home ice, marking 12 in a row, they have not won on the road since January 17 (0-3-3). The Bruins are 11-14-4 on the road this season.

After the game on Saturday, Marco Sturm offered insight as to why the team could be struggling away from home.

“It all goes back to the way we play, and for some reason, we just play smarter at home. We have no panic, no chaos, nothing. We know we will win this game, or we have that feeling. Could be the crowd, the noise – whatever it is. We just have to make sure we are going to do it on the road, too. On the road, we try really hard. Maybe that’s the problem. Maybe we want to overdo things and get in trouble.”

The Penguins are 15-9-8 at home this season.

Also, it is the second leg of a back-to-back for both teams. This season, the B’s are 7-5-2 on the second day. The Penguins are 4-3-4.

The Penguins are playing without both Sidney Crosby and Evgeni Malkin. Crosby suffered an injury at the Milan Olympics in 2026, while Malkin is serving the second of a five-game suspension.

Bruins Morning Skate Notes

The Bruins will not have a morning skate.

Marco Sturm will meet with the media to announce lineup changes and starting goaltenders around 3:15 PM.

Expected Bruins Lines

Forwards

Marat Khusnutdinov – Elias Lindholm – David Pastrnak

Casey Mittelstadt – Pavel Zacha – Viktor Arvidsson

Alex Steeves – Fraser Minten – Morgan Geekie

Tanner Jeannot – Sean Kuraly – Mark Kastelic

Defensemen

Jonathan Aspirot – Charlie McAvoy

Hampus Lindholm – Mason Lohrei

Nikita Zadorov – Andrew Peeke

Source: Last game

Starting Goalie

Joonas Korpisalo (11-9-2, 3.20 GAA, .893 SV%)

Source: Expected – Swayman played yesterday

Expected Penguins Lines

Forwards

Egor Chinakhov – Rickard Rakell – Bryan Rust

Anthony Mantha – Tommy Novak – Justin Brazeau

Ville Koivunen – Ben Kindel – Avery Hayes

Connor Dewar – Blake Lizotte – Noel Acciari

Defensemen

Parker Wotherspoon – Erik Karlsson

Samuel Girard – Kris Letang

Ryan Shea – Connor Clifton

Source: Last game

Starting Goalie

Arturs Silovs (13-8-8, 2.80 GAA, .900 SV%)

Source: Expected – Skinner played yesterday

Special Teams

Bruins

Power play: 25.3% (5th)

Penalty kill: 77.5% (T-22nd)

Penguins

Power play: 25.0% (7th)

Penalty kill: 84.7% (2nd)

Season Series

Sunday, January 11: @ BOS – Bruins win 1-0

Tuesday, March 3: @ BOS – Bruins win 2-1

Sunday, March 8: Bruins @ Penguins

Upcoming Schedule

Tuesday, March 10: Kings @ Bruins, 7:00 PM

Thursday, March 12: Sharks @ Bruins, 7:00 PM

Saturday, March 14: Bruins @ Capitals, 3:00 PM

Monday, March 16: Bruins @ Devils, 7:00 PM

Tuesday, March 17: Bruins @ Canadiens, 7:00 PM

How To Watch

4:30 PM ET

TV: TNT, TruTV

Streaming: HBO Max

Radio: 98.5 The Sports Hub