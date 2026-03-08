Bruins Pregame
Bruins Game 63: Notes, Lines, and How to Watch vs. Penguins
The Boston Bruins (35-22-5) are in Pittsburgh this afternoon for the third and final meeting against the Penguins (31-17-14).
It has been a tale of home-ice success and road struggles this season. While the team won yesterday on home ice, marking 12 in a row, they have not won on the road since January 17 (0-3-3). The Bruins are 11-14-4 on the road this season.
After the game on Saturday, Marco Sturm offered insight as to why the team could be struggling away from home.
“It all goes back to the way we play, and for some reason, we just play smarter at home. We have no panic, no chaos, nothing. We know we will win this game, or we have that feeling. Could be the crowd, the noise – whatever it is. We just have to make sure we are going to do it on the road, too. On the road, we try really hard. Maybe that’s the problem. Maybe we want to overdo things and get in trouble.”
The Penguins are 15-9-8 at home this season.
Also, it is the second leg of a back-to-back for both teams. This season, the B’s are 7-5-2 on the second day. The Penguins are 4-3-4.
The Penguins are playing without both Sidney Crosby and Evgeni Malkin. Crosby suffered an injury at the Milan Olympics in 2026, while Malkin is serving the second of a five-game suspension.
Bruins Morning Skate Notes
The Bruins will not have a morning skate.
Marco Sturm will meet with the media to announce lineup changes and starting goaltenders around 3:15 PM.
Expected Bruins Lines
Forwards
Marat Khusnutdinov – Elias Lindholm – David Pastrnak
Casey Mittelstadt – Pavel Zacha – Viktor Arvidsson
Alex Steeves – Fraser Minten – Morgan Geekie
Tanner Jeannot – Sean Kuraly – Mark Kastelic
Defensemen
Jonathan Aspirot – Charlie McAvoy
Hampus Lindholm – Mason Lohrei
Nikita Zadorov – Andrew Peeke
Source: Last game
Starting Goalie
Joonas Korpisalo (11-9-2, 3.20 GAA, .893 SV%)
Source: Expected – Swayman played yesterday
Expected Penguins Lines
Forwards
Egor Chinakhov – Rickard Rakell – Bryan Rust
Anthony Mantha – Tommy Novak – Justin Brazeau
Ville Koivunen – Ben Kindel – Avery Hayes
Connor Dewar – Blake Lizotte – Noel Acciari
Defensemen
Parker Wotherspoon – Erik Karlsson
Samuel Girard – Kris Letang
Ryan Shea – Connor Clifton
Source: Last game
Starting Goalie
Arturs Silovs (13-8-8, 2.80 GAA, .900 SV%)
Source: Expected – Skinner played yesterday
Special Teams
Bruins
- Power play: 25.3% (5th)
- Penalty kill: 77.5% (T-22nd)
Penguins
- Power play: 25.0% (7th)
- Penalty kill: 84.7% (2nd)
Season Series
Sunday, January 11: @ BOS – Bruins win 1-0
Tuesday, March 3: @ BOS – Bruins win 2-1
Sunday, March 8: Bruins @ Penguins
Upcoming Schedule
Tuesday, March 10: Kings @ Bruins, 7:00 PM
Thursday, March 12: Sharks @ Bruins, 7:00 PM
Saturday, March 14: Bruins @ Capitals, 3:00 PM
Monday, March 16: Bruins @ Devils, 7:00 PM
Tuesday, March 17: Bruins @ Canadiens, 7:00 PM
How To Watch
4:30 PM ET
TV: TNT, TruTV
Streaming: HBO Max
Radio: 98.5 The Sports Hub