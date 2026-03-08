Bruins Blow Three-Goal Lead, Fall in Overtime

The Boston Bruins (35-22-6) blew a three-goal lead on Sunday, falling 5-4 in overtime to the Pittsburgh Penguins (32-17-4) at PPG Paints Arena. The loss marks the Bruins’ seventh straight away from home.

Pavel Zacha (19) scored his second hat trick of the season, while David Pastrnak (23) snapped his goalless streak. However, the Penguins rallied for five goals in the back half of the game and picked up two points on home ice.

Joonas Korpisalo made 34 saves on 39 shots, but suffered his second consecutive loss. He is now 5-1-3 in his last 10 appearances.

The Bruins came out flying to start the game.

For the second straight day, Pavel Zacha scored a power-play goal. Morgan Geekie fed a wide-open Zacha, who connected on a one-timer to open the scoring.

The Bruins’ power play finished 1-for-3 on Sunday afternoon. Since returning from the Olympic break, the power play is now 4-for-22 (18.2%).

Both teams had nine shots in the first period, and the Bruins took a lead into the first intermission.

Jonathan Aspirot played the puck around the boards to Viktor Arvidsson, who fed the puck to Pavel Zacha in front. For his second goal of the night, Zacha pulled it to his backhand and beat Arturs Silovs high glove side to give the Bruins a 2-0 lead.

David Pastrnak received a gift after the Penguins’ netminder misplayed the puck. Silovs played the puck, intending for former Bruin Parker Wotherspoon. Pastrnak picked the pass off, wrapped around the net, and banked the puck off Silovs and in.

Egor Chinakhov scored while the Penguins were on an extended 5-on-3.

Despite trailing in shots, hits, and faceoffs, the Bruins carried a two-goal lead into the third.

It did not last long.

Connor Dewar picked up a pass off the end boards, spun around Jonathan Aspirot, and picked his corner. Just 33 seconds later, Anthony Mantha tied the game on a breakaway. He beat Korpisalo through the five-hole.

Marco Sturm called a timeout after the Mantha goal. It worked, briefly.

Pavel Zacha completed his hat trick 1:59 after the timeout, scoring another goal set up from Viktor Arvidsson and Jonathan Aspirot. Arvidsson played the puck from behind the net, and Zacha beat Silovs on his glove side again.

Less than three minutes later, though, Aspirot lost his cover in front of the net. Anthony Mantha was parked to the right of Korpisalo, grabbed the rebound, and tucked it into the net.

Sixty minutes were not enough; the game called for overtime.

That also did not last long.

Tommy Novak ended the game 17 seconds into the 3-on-3 period. The Bruins were looking for an interference call after Erik Karlsson set a pick on David Pastrnak, but it was too little, too late.

The Bruins have not won a road game since January 17; since then, they are now 0-3-4. Eleven of their remaining 19 games are on the road.

The Bruins return home, where they have won 12 straight, for two games. They will play the Los Angeles Kings (25-23-14) on Tuesday night.