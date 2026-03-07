Daily Bean: Bruins Gameday, Trade Deadline Over, Malkin Suspended

Today is a Bruins gameday, and the trade deadline has come and gone.

There were 20 trades yesterday, and the Bruins were involved in two. None added any help to the NHL lineup, but the Providence Bruins have some more weapons for their Calder Cup push. Outside of the Bruins’ news, there are prospects that are either rounding out their college seasons or starting their conference tournaments this weekend.

There were bigger trades that took place outside of Boston. The Avalanche reunited with a Stanley Cup champion, the Islanders added one to their locker room, and the Hurricanes, while in a prime position to buy, stayed put.

And Evgeni Malkin got handed a five-game suspension.

Happy Saturday, here is the Daily Bean:

Boston Bruins

BRUINS GAMEDAY: The Bruins (34-22-5) are hosting the Washington Capitals (31-25-7) at 12:30 PM today. They are back on home ice, where they have won each of their last 11.

TRADE DEADLINE: The trade deadline came and went; it was not the busiest day. There were 20 trades in total, the lowest since the pandemic-shortened 2021 season (17).

B’S ACQUIRE GENDRON & RIZZO: The first move the Bruins made was acquiring Alexis Gendron and Massimo Rizzo from the Philadelphia Flyers. They traded Jackson Edward and Brett Harrison to Philadelphia.

B’S ACQUIRE REICHEL: The other move that Don Sweeney made was trading a sixth-round pick for Lukas Reichel. This is the second trade this season involving Reichel, but he is a former first-round pick with speed.

Prospects Update

Conference tournaments:

NCHC: #3 Western Michigan (1) vs. #6 Colorado College – 7:00 PM, Lawson Ice Arena, Kalamazoo, MI (game two, best-of-three)

NCHC: #1 North Dakota (1) vs. #8 Omaha – 8:07 PM, Ralph Engelstad Arena, Grand Forks, ND (game two, best-of-three)

NCHC: #7 Miami Ohio (1) vs. #2 Denver – 9:00 PM, Magness Arena, Denver, CO (game two, best-of-three)

Outside of the conference tournaments, other Bruins prospects are in action tonight.

QMJHL: Shawinigan (1) vs. Quebec – 4:00 PM, Centre Videotron, Quebec City, QC

AHL: Providence vs. Bridgeport – 5:00 PM, Total Mortgage Arena, Bridgeport, CT

HEA: Boston University (1) vs. UMass Lowell – 6:00 PM, Tsongas Center, Lowell, MA

USHL: Youngstown (1) vs. Madison – 6:05 PM, Covelli Centre, Youngstown, OH

HEA: Boston College (6) vs. Northeastern – 7:00 PM, Conte Forum, Chestnut Hill, MA

NHL News & National Hockey Now

Pittsburgh Hockey Now: Evgeni Malkin was suspended for five games. He got his stick caught high on Buffalo’s Rasmus Dahlin. He’s a repeat offender, and the five-game suspension is the longest one of his career.

The Bruins play the Penguins tomorrow at 4:30 PM.

Colorado Hockey Now: Trades roll in after the 3:00 PM deadline, especially when it comes to the return. This one came in closer to 4:00 PM ET. Nazem Kadri was traded to the Colorado Avalanche, returning to the team where he won his Stanley Cup.

ESPN: Brayden Schenn was traded to the Islanders yesterday. The playoff push is on down on the Island; the Islanders are in the third spot in the Metropolitan Division.

New York Islanders (video via 𝕏): Brayden Schenn met his new team and the front office rather quickly. The Blues and Islanders were in the same hotel in San Jose.

TSN: Maple Leafs GM Brad Treliving took blame for the state of the team. He said, “The failures here start with me.” He also spoke on the Brandon Carlo trade last year, saying that he pushed for a top-10 protected pick, but needed to do a top-five protection to get the deal done.

That might be the talk of the town until the draft lottery.

Carolina Hockey Now: The Hurricanes traded for Nic Deslauriers, the man who fought Tanner Jeannot last week. After that, GM Eric Tulsky reinstated his faith in the Canes’ roster. Rachel Barkley has more from the trade deadline.

Detroit Hockey Now: The Red Wings traded for Justin Faulk yesterday; it cost them a first and a third. Kevin Allen has more on the trade that landed Detroit a right-handed defenseman.

BarDown (video via X): Goalie vs. player fight! Check out the video from last night’s AHL game between Bridgeport and Hartford.

Today’s NHL Schedule

Capitals @ Bruins, 12:30 PM (ABC)

Rangers @ Devils, 3:00 PM (ABC)

Predators @ Sabres, 5:30 PM

Flyers @ Penguins, 5:30 PM

Lightning @ Maple Leafs, 7:00 PM (NHLN, CA: HNIC)

Mammoth @ Blue Jackets, 7:00 PM

Canucks @ Jets, 7:00 PM

Canadiens @ Kings, 7:00 PM

Hurricanes @ Flames, 10:00 PM (CA: HNIC)

Islanders @ Sharks, 10:00 PM

Senators @ Kraken, 10:00 PM

(All times ET)