Bruins Pregame
Bruins Game 62: Notes, Lines, and How to Watch vs. Capitals
The Boston Bruins (34-22-5) are back at the TD Garden to take on the Washington Capitals (31-25-7) for a Saturday matinee in front of a national audience.
The Bruins have been successful at home this year, with 23 wins and 11 straight. Their 23 home wins are tied for the most in the NHL.
The power play has been a strength for Boston this season, though not as much after the break. In the four games since returning, the power play has converted twice on 13 attempts. On the other hand, the penalty kill that has struggled this season turned it around after the break. Although it ranks in the bottom third of the league, the B’s have killed 11 of 12 penalties in the last four games.
The Capitals are 12-14-4 on the road. They have not played since Tuesday, but they are on a two-game skid. However, they are 6-4-0 in their last 10 games.
Friday was the NHL’s trade deadline. It was quiet in Boston aside from three minor league moves. However, the Capitals sold some pieces. This will be their first game without veteran defenseman John Carlson, who was traded to the Ducks on Friday morning. They also traded Nic Dowd to the Vegas Golden Knights.
The Bruins will also be wearing their yellow Stadium Series jerseys. It is unknown whether the Capitals will wear red, but considering this is a one-game road trip for the team, and the league is on board for more color-on-color matchups (especially on national TV), it’s safe to assume they will.
They are 0-0-2 in the yellow uniforms.
Bruins Morning Skate Notes
The Bruins will not have a morning skate, as the game starts at 12:30 PM.
Marco Sturm will meet with the media just after 11:00 AM to announce any lineup changes.
Expected Bruins Lines
Forwards
Marat Khusnutdinov – Elias Lindholm – David Pastrnak
Casey Mittelstadt – Pavel Zacha – Viktor Arvidsson
Mikey Eyssimont – Fraser Minten – Morgan Geekie
Tanner Jeannot – Sean Kuraly – Mark Kastelic
Defensemen
Nikita Zadorov – Charlie McAvoy
Hampus Lindholm – Mason Lohrei
Jordan Harris – Andrew Peeke
Source: Last game
Starting Goalie
Jeremy Swayman (23-13-3, 2.85 GAA, .905 SV%)
Source: Expected
Expected Capitals Lines
Forwards
Alex Ovechkin – Dylan Strome – Anthony Beauvillier
Aliaksei Protas – Pierre-Luc Dubois – Tom Wilson
Connor McMichael – Justin Sourdif – Ryan Leonard
Brandon Duhaime – David Kampf – Ethen Frank
Defensemen
Jakob Chychrun – Trevor Van Riemsdyk
Rasmus Sandin – Matt Roy
Martin Ferhervary – Timothy Liljegren
Source: Projected
Starting Goalie
Logan Thompson (21-17-4, 2.42 GAA, .913 SV%)
Source: Expected
Special Teams
Bruins
- Power play: 25.6% (5th)
- Penalty kill: 77.2% (24th)
Capitals
- Power play: 16.4% (28th)
- Penalty kill: 78.5% (19th)
Season Series
Wednesday, October 8: @ WSH – Bruins win 3-1
Saturday, March 7: Capitals @ Bruins
Saturday, March 14: Bruins @ Capitals
Upcoming Schedule
Sunday, March 8: Bruins @ Penguins, 4:30 PM
Tuesday, March 10: Kings @ Bruins, 7:00 PM
Thursday, March 12: Sharks @ Bruins, 7:00 PM
Saturday, March 14: Bruins @ Capitals, 3:00 PM
Monday, March 16: Bruins @ Devils, 7:00 PM
How To Watch
12:30 PM ET
TV: ABC
Radio: 98.5 The Sports Hub