Bruins Game 62: Notes, Lines, and How to Watch vs. Capitals

The Boston Bruins (34-22-5) are back at the TD Garden to take on the Washington Capitals (31-25-7) for a Saturday matinee in front of a national audience.

The Bruins have been successful at home this year, with 23 wins and 11 straight. Their 23 home wins are tied for the most in the NHL.

The power play has been a strength for Boston this season, though not as much after the break. In the four games since returning, the power play has converted twice on 13 attempts. On the other hand, the penalty kill that has struggled this season turned it around after the break. Although it ranks in the bottom third of the league, the B’s have killed 11 of 12 penalties in the last four games.

The Capitals are 12-14-4 on the road. They have not played since Tuesday, but they are on a two-game skid. However, they are 6-4-0 in their last 10 games.

Friday was the NHL’s trade deadline. It was quiet in Boston aside from three minor league moves. However, the Capitals sold some pieces. This will be their first game without veteran defenseman John Carlson, who was traded to the Ducks on Friday morning. They also traded Nic Dowd to the Vegas Golden Knights.

The Bruins will also be wearing their yellow Stadium Series jerseys. It is unknown whether the Capitals will wear red, but considering this is a one-game road trip for the team, and the league is on board for more color-on-color matchups (especially on national TV), it’s safe to assume they will.

They are 0-0-2 in the yellow uniforms.

Bruins Morning Skate Notes

The Bruins will not have a morning skate, as the game starts at 12:30 PM.

Marco Sturm will meet with the media just after 11:00 AM to announce any lineup changes.

Expected Bruins Lines

Forwards

Marat Khusnutdinov – Elias Lindholm – David Pastrnak

Casey Mittelstadt – Pavel Zacha – Viktor Arvidsson

Mikey Eyssimont – Fraser Minten – Morgan Geekie

Tanner Jeannot – Sean Kuraly – Mark Kastelic

Defensemen

Nikita Zadorov – Charlie McAvoy

Hampus Lindholm – Mason Lohrei

Jordan Harris – Andrew Peeke

Source: Last game

Starting Goalie

Jeremy Swayman (23-13-3, 2.85 GAA, .905 SV%)

Source: Expected

Expected Capitals Lines

Forwards

Alex Ovechkin – Dylan Strome – Anthony Beauvillier

Aliaksei Protas – Pierre-Luc Dubois – Tom Wilson

Connor McMichael – Justin Sourdif – Ryan Leonard

Brandon Duhaime – David Kampf – Ethen Frank

Defensemen

Jakob Chychrun – Trevor Van Riemsdyk

Rasmus Sandin – Matt Roy

Martin Ferhervary – Timothy Liljegren

Source: Projected

Starting Goalie

Logan Thompson (21-17-4, 2.42 GAA, .913 SV%)

Source: Expected

Special Teams

Bruins

Power play: 25.6% (5th)

Penalty kill: 77.2% (24th)

Capitals

Power play: 16.4% (28th)

Penalty kill: 78.5% (19th)

Season Series

Wednesday, October 8: @ WSH – Bruins win 3-1

Saturday, March 7: Capitals @ Bruins

Saturday, March 14: Bruins @ Capitals

Upcoming Schedule

Sunday, March 8: Bruins @ Penguins, 4:30 PM

Tuesday, March 10: Kings @ Bruins, 7:00 PM

Thursday, March 12: Sharks @ Bruins, 7:00 PM

Saturday, March 14: Bruins @ Capitals, 3:00 PM

Monday, March 16: Bruins @ Devils, 7:00 PM

How To Watch

12:30 PM ET

TV: ABC

Radio: 98.5 The Sports Hub