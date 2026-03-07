Arvidsson, Zacha Lift Bruins to 12th Straight Home Win

BOSTON – The Boston Bruins (35-22-5) continued their dominance at the TD Garden, extending their home win streak to 12 with a 3-1 win over the Washington Capitals (31-25-7) on Saturday afternoon.

Pavel Zacha (16), Viktor Arvidsson (18), and Elias Lindholm (12) scored for the Bruins. Zacha’s goal came on the power play, marking his sixth of the season on the man-advantage.

Jeremy Swayman made 22 of 23 saves in his 24th win of the season. He is one win away from tying a career-high (25).

The first period featured no scoring.

The Bruins’ penalty kill stayed hot on Saturday. In the first period, the Bruins killed one penalty and finished 3-for-3 overall.

The Bruins carried a 9-7 shots advantage into the second period.

Both teams scored in the second period.

While on the power play, Pavel Zacha cut to the front of the net. His first shot was stopped by Logan Thompson, but he left a rebound. Zacha batted the puck out of the air and into the goal to open the scoring on Saturday afternoon.

The Capitals took four penalties in the second period, but none in the third. The Bruins’ power play finished 1-for-6 on Saturday.

Three minutes after the Bruins took the lead, Jakob Chychrun danced by the Bruins’ defense and fired a shot off Swayman’s left pad. The rebound landed on Aliaksei Protas’s stick, and he tapped it behind Swayman.

Both teams were tied after the second period as well. The Bruins poured 13 shots on Thompson during the middle frame.

The game-winning goal came early in the final period.

Casey Mittelstadt stretched a long pass to Viktor Arvidsson and set him up on a breakaway. Arvidsson found the opening and beat Thompson blocker-side for his 18th goal of the season at the 4:28 mark of the third.

The Bruins did not pump the brakes in the third period; instead, they controlled play. With a lead, they outshot the Capitals 8-7 in the final frame and 30-23 overall.

With 24 seconds remaining, Elias Lindholm added an empty net goal to close out the matinee.

There is no rest for the Bruins; the playoff push continues. They return to the ice tomorrow afternoon for a 4:30 PM game against the Pittsburgh Penguins (31-17-13).