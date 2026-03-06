Daily Bean: Bruins Lose, Trade Deadline Day; Trades & Trade Boards

It’s trade deadline day, and time is ticking until the 3:00 PM deadline.

In Bruins news, the team continued to struggle away from home. They fell to the Predators on Broadway last night, marking their sixth straight road loss. However, the playoff push is on, and the Bruins have crucial games coming up for their playoff push. The Blue Jackets are one point behind the Bruins, and they are buying at the deadline.

Elsewhere in league news, there were 10 trades yesterday. One team paid the Leafs’ asking price for Nicolas Roy, while a west coast team paid a first and a third to land a longtime Capitals defenseman. Catch up on all of the trades from yesterday, including a few that happened during the Bruins game, and get ready for today’s action.

Happy Trade Deadline day, here is today’s Daily Bean:

Boston Bruins

BRUINS LOSE: The Bruins (34-22-5) could not come back from the Predators’ (28-26-8) four-goal second period last night. Morgan Geekie set a career high in goals (34), and Viktor Arvidsson scored in the arena he called home for seven seasons, but it was not enough in the last game before the deadline.

BREAK APART: “We just didn’t play good,” the bench boss said after the 6-3 loss, and Charlie McAvoy elaborated on where they went wrong. The Bruins have not won on the road since January 17 and are now 11-14-4 away from home this season.

TRADE RUMORS (UPDATED): The Bruins have been in plenty of trade talks leading up to today. If you haven’t, check out the latest on the B’s trade talks.

SWEENEY’S APPROACH: On Monday, Don Sweeney met with the media to discuss his plans at the deadline. Check out what he had to say here.

Prospects Update

After the trade deadline, the conference tournaments start for some Bruins prospects:

ECAC: #7 Harvard (1) vs. #11 St. Lawrence – 7:00 PM, Bright-Landry Hockey Center, Allston, MA (single elimination)

NCHC: #3 Western Michigan (1) vs. #6 Colorado College – 7:00 PM, Lawson Ice Arena, Kalamazoo, MI (game one, best-of-three)

NCHC: #1 North Dakota (1) vs. #8 Omaha – 8:07 PM, Ralph Engelstad Arena, Grand Forks, ND (game one, best-of-three)

NCHC: #7 Miami Ohio (1) vs. #2 Denver – 9:00 PM, Magness Arena, Denver, CO (game one, best-of-three)

Outside of the conference tournaments, other Bruins prospects are in action tonight.

ECHL: Maine vs. Trois-Rivières – 7:00 PM, Colisée Vidéotron, Trois-Rivières, QC

USHL: Youngstown (1) vs. Madison – 7:05 PM, Covelli Centre, Youngstown, OH

QMJHL: Shawinigan (1) vs. Drummondville – 7:00 PM, Centre Gervais Auto, Shawinigan, QC

Big 10: Minnesota (1) vs. Michigan State – 8:00 PM, 3M Arena at Mariucci, Minneapolis, MN

BC Men’s Hockey (video via 𝕏): That’s goal No. 21 for James Hagens.

NHL News & National Hockey Now

There were ten trades yesterday; here they all are, with NHN coverage too. There are also trade boards and more supporting articles related to the trade deadline.

Colorado Hockey Now: The Avalanche acquired Nicolas Roy from the Maple Leafs for a first and a fifth-rounder.

San Jose Hockey Now: The Sharks acquired Jett Woo from the Canucks for Jack Thompson in a minor-league trade.

Florida Hockey Now: The Wild acquired Jeff Petry from the Panthers for a seventh-round pick.

ESPN: The Stars acquired Michael Bunting from the Predators for a third-round pick.

Ottawa Hockey Now: The Senators acquired Warren Foegele from the Kings for a second-rounder as well as a third-round pick swap.

Detroit Hockey Now: The Red Wings brought David Perron back to Detroit. It only cost them a fourth-round pick.

ESPN: The Blue Jackets acquired Scituate native Conor Garland from the Canucks last night. They paid a second and third-round pick.

Forever Blueshirts: The Sabres acquired Sam Carrick from the Rangers for a third and a sixth.

ESPN: The Sabres were not done there. They also traded for Logan Stanley and Luke Schenn. They gave up Isak Rosen, Jacob Bryson, a second, and a fourth.

TSN: And in a 1 AM move, the Capitals traded John Carlson to the Ducks for a conditional first and a third.

TSN: Colton Parayko has a no-trade clause; he used it. He rejected a trade to the Buffalo Sabres, stripping the Blues of the reported return of a first-round pick and Radim Mrtka.

TSN: Here is TSN’s trade bait board.

The Athletic ($): Here is The Athletic’s trade board.

Daily Faceoff: Here is the trade board from the Daily Faceoff.

Sportsnet: Here is what Elliotte Friedman is hearing ahead of the deadline.

Daily Faceoff: Here’s a good read about first-round picks. Are they overrated trade targets? A lot of them get dealt at the deadline, but on average, those picks average at 25th overall. This article breaks down the 59 first-round picks that have been traded at the deadline since 2013.

Today’s NHL Schedule

Panthers @ Red Wings, 7:00 PM (NHLN)

Avalanche @ Stars, 8:00 PM

Canucks @ Blackhawks, 8:30 PM

Hurricanes @ Oilers, 9:00 PM

Canadiens @ Ducks, 9:00 PM

Wild @ Golden Knights, 10:00 PM

Blues @ Sharks, 10:00 PM

(All times ET)