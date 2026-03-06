Bruins Trade Deadline Blog: Live Trade Tracker

The trade deadline is upon us.

It is the last day for the 32 NHL teams to make moves, and teams vying for a playoff spot have already started adding to their lineup.

For the Bruins, it is a guessing game. There have been reports linking them to trade targets, while they possess some of their own. Prices have been high, though, and while the Bruins are in a playoff spot, committing premium futures for short-term upgrades does not seem in their best interest.

Regardless of what they do, the trade deadline will look a lot different than last year’s.

Ten moves happened in the day leading up to the deadline, and it closed with a 1:10 AM ET trade between the Capitals and Ducks. The moves continued to come in, with the Flyers and Wild completing a one-for-one sway on Friday morning.

The Blue Jackets, who sit one point behind the Bruins, added Conor Garland overnight. They flipped a second and a third round pick to the Canucks, and will absorb his six-year, $6 million extension that kicks in over the summer.

Elsewhere in the division, the Sabres are kicking tires on their playoff run. They could not land Colton Parayko from the Blues, so they pivoted to the Jets and Rangers. Jarmo Kekalainen added Sam Carrick, Logan Stanley, and Luke Schenn to the Sabres roster last night.

The Maple Leafs have targets available as well. They traded Nicolas Roy to the Avalanche, but Scott Laughton, Oliver Ekman-Larsson, and even Brandon Carlo have been rumored targets.

Also, could the Panthers look at a trade for Sergei Bobrovsky? He is in the last year of an eight-year contract, and his name has recently appeared in trade talks.

The deadline is at 3:00 PM ET. Follow along for live updates:

DEADLINE DAY

(Any Bruins news will be bolded, will be updated throughout the deadline day)

11:41 AM (Frank Seravalli): The Minnesota Wild are closing in on a trade for Nick Foligno. Foligno’s brother, Marcus, plays for the Wild.

11:33 AM (Boston Bruins): The Bruins acquired forwards Massimo Rizzo and Alexis Gendron from the Philadelphia Flyers. Jackson Edward and Brett Harrison will be going the other way.

Gendron, 22, has 22 points with the Lehigh Valley Phantoms (AHL) this season. Rizzo, 24, has 22 points with the Reading Royals (ECHL).

11:09 AM (Chris Johnston): The San Jose Sharks signed goalie Alex Nedeljkovic to a two-year extension with a $3 million annual value.

10:25 AM (Elliotte Friedman): The Minnesota Wild acquired forward Bobby Brink from the Philadelphia Flyers. It was a one-for-one swap, and the Flyers acquired David Jiricek.

