Bruins Complete Minor-League Trade With Flyers

Don Sweeney’s first move of trade deadline day was a minor-league swap with the Philadelphia Flyers.

The Bruins acquired forwards Alexis Gendron and Massimo Rizzo from the Flyers in exchange for Brett Harrison and Jackson Edward.

Gendron, 22, has spent parts of the last three seasons with the Lehigh Valley Phantoms (AHL). He has played in 127 career AHL games with 57 points (35-22–57). This season, he has 22 points (10-12–22) in 47 games. His 22 points ranked eighth on the Phantoms.

Three of his 10 goals have come on the power play.

He also has the most shots on the Phantoms roster (118), although his shooting percentage sat at 8.5% before the trade.

He will join the Providence Bruins, who are in first place in the Eastern Conference. The move gives them additional forward depth as they push for the Calder Cup.

Gendron is a native of Coteau-du-Lac, QC, and played his junior hockey with three teams in the QMJHL (Blainville-Boisbrand, Gatineau, Drummondville). His final year in the QMJHL resulted in a Memorial Cup run, where he scored a goal in the tournament’s three games. The Flyers drafted him in the seventh round (No. 220) of the 2022 draft.

The Bruins also acquired forward Massimo Rizzo, 24. He has played in 29 ECHL games, all with the Reading Royals (ECHL) this season. He has 22 points (6-16–22) in 29 games. Last year, he spent his first year pro with the Lehigh Valley Phantoms, where he had 18 points (6-12–18) in 46 games.

He is averaging 0.76 points-per-game this season.

Rizzo played college hockey at the University of Denver from 2021-24. He wore the alternate captain’s ‘A’ in his last season and won two National Championships with the Pioneers. The Flyers also drafted him in the seventh round (No. 216) three years before selecting Gendron.

Brett Harrison, 22, has 17 points in 46 games with the Providence Bruins this season. The Bruins selected the Dorchester, Ontario, native with the 85th overall pick in the 2021 NHL draft. Jackson Edward, 22, has played in nine games for Providence and 21 for Maine this year. The Bruins selected him in the seventh round (No. 200) of the 2022 draft.

The Bruins’ prospect pool breaks even with the trade. Although they lost two, they gained two back. Both players are in the final year of their entry-level contracts and will be RFAs in July.

The NHL trade deadline is at 3:00 PM ET.