Bruins Acquire Lukas Reichel from Canucks

The 2026 NHL trade deadline has passed, and the Boston Bruins made only two moves on Friday.

It started with a minor-league trade with the Philadelphia Flyers that added two forwards to the Providence roster.

Don Sweeney’s day did not end there. Later, he acquired Lukas Reichel from the Vancouver Canucks in exchange for a sixth-round pick.

The trade was announced a half-hour after the 3:00 PM ET deadline.

Reichel was a first-round pick (17th overall) by the Chicago Blackhawks in the 2020 draft.

Reichel, 23, has played in 19 NHL games this season – five with Chicago and 14 with Vancouver. He has two goals and three assists in the NHL this year. Overall, he has 59 points (22-37–59) in 188 NHL games.

This deal marks the second trade involving Reichel this season. In October, the Blackhawks traded him to the Canucks for a fourth-round pick. After playing 14 games with the Canucks, they placed him on waivers and sent him to the AHL.

“He spent a lot of time in the league,” Don Sweeney said after the deadline. “He’s had some success. Obviously, a high-profile draft. Great speed. Two-position player. Got moved to Vancouver for a different opportunity, it didn’t necessarily work the way he wanted to.”

“Inside ice is going to be paramount for him to be able to understand, to get to,” Sweeney added. “Whether that’s at center or the wing. But he’s got some upside, that as a young player, I still think our guys were intrigued by, to take a swing at.”

After clearing waivers, he played in 23 games with the AHL’s Abbotsford Canucks. He recorded 13 points (6-7–13) while posting a 17.1% shooting percentage.

Reichel, a native of Nürnberg, Germany, also skated for Team Germany at the Milan Olympics in February. In five games, he scored twice and picked up an assist for three points.

Sweeney also mentioned Reichel’s familiarity with head coach Marco Sturm. Although they have not crossed paths in North America, both Sturm and Reichel hail from Germany.

All three trade acquisitions will report to the Providence Bruins, though Sweeney did not rule out the possibility of seeing Reichel in the NHL.

According to Sweeney, the Bruins “should be okay” regarding the visa process.