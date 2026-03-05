Daily Bean: Bruins Gameday, Weegar Traded to Utah, More Trades and Rumors

It is a Bruins gameday, and we are just over a day removed from the NHL trade deadline.

The Bruins are in Nashville, TN, tonight for their final meeting of the season with the Predators. Nashville has started reconstructing its roster, making three trades in the last two days. Outside of tonight’s game, Don Sweeney provided an update on some prospects during his press conference on Monday.

There are a lot of trades and trade rumors flying around the league. Three trades went through yesterday. One more was reported yesterday, but there is a clause holdup. Within the Atlantic Division, two of last year’s playoff teams are gearing up to move assets. The trade deadline is tomorrow at 3:00 PM.

Happy Thursday, here is today’s Daily Bean:

Boston Bruins

BRUINS GAMEDAY: The Bruins (34-21-5) take on the Nashville Predators (27-26-8) tonight for their final game before the deadline. The Bruins are 6-1-3 in their last 10, but on the road this season, they have struggled. They are looking to improve on an 11-13-4 road record this season.

SWEENEY UPDATE ON PROSPECTS: On Monday, Don Sweeney met with the media. He issued updates on some prospects’ development, including Andre Gasseau. Also, he directly mentioned Andre Gasseau while speaking on players who could turn pro soon. He also said the door is not closed to more players who can impact the lineup.

Providence Bruins (video via 𝕏): The P-Bruins picked up a 3-2 win in Hartford last night to continue their dominant season in the AHL. Matt Poitras scored the game-winning goal with 1:49 remaining in regulation.

NHL News & National Hockey Now

TSN: The first official move of the day yesterday involved MacKenzie Weegar. The Utah Mammoth landed the prized possession, and the Flames got back Olli Maatta, prospect Jonathan Castagna, and three second-round picks.

Colorado Hockey Now: Then, the Avalanche made a move in acquiring right-shot defenseman Nick Blankenburg. It only cost them a fifth-round pick. Aarif Deen at CHN has more on the trade.

Chicago Hockey Now: The Blackhawks and Oilers made another trade – their second in three days. The Oilers moved on from Andrew Mangiapane and attached a first-round pick with him. They received Jason Dickinson and Colby Dach. Jack Bushman has the analysis from the trade.

TSN: There is a deal in place to send Colton Parayko to the Buffalo Sabres. The holdup is Parayko’s no-trade clause. Jarmo Kekalainen was initially in on Robert Thomas, but pivoted to the right-handed defenseman. Darren Dreger reported that St. Louis will receive Radim Mrtka and a first-round pick.

TSN: Another deal that is not yet done involves the Vegas Golden Knights acquiring Nic Dowd. Dowd has four goals and 16 points through 55 games this year, and he is signed through next year with a $3 million cap hit.

Sportsnet: The Maple Leafs scratched Scott Laughton, Bobby McMann, and Oliver Ekman-Larsson last night. All three were held out for roster management purposes.

Also, according to Frank Seravalli, the Leafs are holding firm on their asking price of a first-round pick and a prospect for Nicolas Roy.

Florida Hockey Now: The back-to-back Stanley Cup Champions are “selling” at the deadline. They are not tearing the house down; instead, looking for a return on pending free agents that come with playoff experience.

Pittsburgh Hockey Now: The Hoffman Family of Companies purchased the Penguins from Fenway Sports Group. However, it has not gone through yet. Dan Kingerski has more on the changing ownership in Pittsburgh.

Today’s NHL Schedule

Maple Leafs @ Rangers, 7:00 PM

Mammoth @ Flyers, 7:00 PM

Sabres @ Penguins, 7:00 PM (ESPN)

Panthers @ Blue Jackets, 7:00 PM

Bruins @ Predators, 8:00 PM (NESN)

Lightning @ Jets, 8:00 PM

Senators @ Flames, 9:00 PM

Islanders @ Kings, 9:30 PM (ESPN)

(All times ET)