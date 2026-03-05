Bruins Game 61, Harris Returns: Notes, Lines, and How to Watch vs. Predators

The Boston Bruins (34-21-5) are taking on the Nashville Predators (27-26-8) tonight in the last meeting of the regular season series. The Bruins are 2-1-0 since returning from the Olympic Break; Nashville is 1-2-1.

The defense pairings will look slightly different for the Bruins tonight. Jordan Harris is slated to return to the lineup for the first time since October 21; he suffered an ankle injury, played in a conditioning stint with Providence, and is now returning to the ice for Boston.

On the other end, the Predators have been selling. They were involved in three trades over the last few days, and they had to bring AHL call-ups to the lineup to fill their roster.

Bruins Morning Skate Notes

The Bruins skated at 12:30 PM from Bridgestone Arena in Nashville.

Jonathan Aspirot did not make the trip; he is home dealing with an illness. In his spot, Jordan Harris will slot into the lineup for the first time since October 21.

“Aspy didn’t make the trip. He’s been sick at home,” Sturm said. “So we got Harris coming in tonight for him. Forwards will stay the same.”

“He’s been working pretty hard,” Sturm said about Harris. “He’s been showing up every night with a good attitude. I think he played really good games in Providence, and he’s been outstanding here in practice. He deserved to be in.”

Marco Sturm also announced that Joonas Korpisalo will start in goal tonight.

The Bruins are 11-13-4 on the road this season, a slight difference when compared to their 23-8-1 home record.

“We have to get better on the road a little bit – back to .500,” Sturm said before the Bruins left for Nashville. “But I don’t think we’re terrible, but we do need to get points on the road. There’s moments in the game, on the road, we just have to handle a little bit better, and stay calm like we do at home. That’s something I think our team is going through. We’re still learning. We still have to learn a lot. We’re not perfect, we know that, but we’re still growing as a team and moving forward.”

With the trade deadline on Friday, there is noise in and out of the Bruins’ locker room. However, Marco Sturm is not changing his approach to anything; rather, he is blocking out the noise.

“To keep everything the same as much as possible,” Marco Sturm said. “Starting with me, coaching, anything, just treat it like every other day. That’s not in my control, that’s not in the player’s control, that’s more upstairs. And if something happens, it’s going to happen. That’s part of the business.”

Expected Bruins Lines

Forwards

Marat Khusnutdinov – Elias Lindholm – David Pastrnak

Casey Mittelstadt – Pavel Zacha – Viktor Arvidsson

Mikey Eyssimont – Fraser Minten – Morgan Geekie

Tanner Jeannot – Sean Kuraly – Mark Kastelic

Defensemen

Nikita Zadorov – Charlie McAvoy

Hampus Lindholm – Mason Lohrei

Jordan Harris – Andrew Peeke

Source: Last game (no Aspirot)

Starting Goalie

Joonas Korpisalo (11-8-2, 3.11 GAA, .896 SV%)

Source: Marco Sturm

Expected Predators Lines

Forwards

Filip Forsberg – Steven Stamkos – Jonathan Marchessault

Michael Bunting – Erik Haula – Luke Evangelista

Fedor Svechkov – Tyson Jost – Zachary L’Heureux

Reid Schaefer – Ozzy Wiesblatt – Matthew Wood

Defensemen

Brady Skjei – Roman Josi

Nicolas Hague – Nick Perbix

Adam Wilsby – Justin Barron

Source: Last game (no O’Reilly)

Starting Goalie

Juuse Saros (21-18-6, 3.19 GAA, .892 SV%)

Source: Expected

Special Teams

Bruins

The Bruins’ PK is 7-for-7 since returning from the Olympic break. They are the only team in the NHL that remains perfect in that span.

Predators

Power play: 22.9% (9th)

Penalty kill: 80.4% (12th)

Season Series

Tuesday, January 27: @ BOS – Bruins win 3-2 (OT)

Thursday, March 5: Bruins @ Predators

Upcoming Schedule

Saturday, March 7: Capitals @ Bruins, 12:30 PM

Sunday, March 8: Bruins @ Penguins, 4:30 PM

Tuesday, March 10: Kings @ Bruins, 7:00 PM

Thursday, March 12: Sharks @ Bruins, 7:00 PM

Saturday, March 14: Bruins @ Capitals, 3:00 PM

How To Watch

8:00 PM ET

TV: NESN

Radio: 98.5 The Sports Hub