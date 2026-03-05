Bruins Can’t Survive Second Period, Lose Game Before Trade Deadline

The Boston Bruins (34-22-5) allowed four goals in the second period and could not climb out of the hole in a 6-3 loss to the Nashville Predators (28-26-8) on Thursday night at Bridgestone Arena.

However, Morgan Geekie (34) set a career-high in goals with a power-play goal in the second period. Charlie McAvoy (6) and Viktor Arvidsson (17) scored in the third period.

Joonas Korpisalo made 23 saves, but suffered his first regulation loss since December 27.

The Bruins held on during the first period but never had a lead.

Nic Hague opened the scoring on a one-timer from the blue line at the 13:53 mark. Korpisalo made contact with the puck, but it got through his pads and over the goal line.

Elias Lindholm came close to tying the game with 0.8 seconds left in the first period, but Saros made a diving glove save to preserve the Predators’ lead. Lindholm’s shot gave the Bruins a 9-8 shots advantage heading into the second period.

The Bruins started the second period on a 4-on-3 power play, but as soon as it changed to a 5-on-4, the Predators went down the ice. Matthew Wood scored a shorthanded goal while on a 2-on-1, beating Korpisalo on his blocker side.

At the 3:30 mark of the second, Morgan Geekie connected on a one-time feed from Charlie McAvoy. Pavel Zacha picked up the second assist; he won the faceoff back to McAvoy.

The goal marked a career-high (34) for Geekie; it was also his 12th power-play goal of the season. The Bruins’ power play went 1-for-4 on Thursday.

After Geekie’s goal, Brady Skjei directed a shot toward the crease. The puck hit former Bruin Erik Haula’s right leg and drifted past the goal line.

Entering the game, the Bruins’ penalty kill was 7-for-7 coming out of the Olympic break. They killed one in the first period but could not in the second. Filip Forsberg went bar-down on a shot from 39 ft. out.

The Bruins’ penalty kill finished 4-for-5 on Thursday.

Then, Matthew Wood redirected a Roman Josi shot past Joonas Korpisalo with 5:16 remaining in the second period.

The Bruins challenged the Predators’ fifth goal for goaltender interference but were not successful. The Predators carried a 5-1 lead into the third period, and they led shots 25-15.

In the third period, the Bruins set up from behind the net. Viktor Arvidsson fed the puck to Charlie McAvoy, who potted his sixth goal of the season.

McAvoy snapped a nine-game point streak (2-10–12) on Tuesday, but rebounded with a goal and an assist on Thursday.

With 4:28 remaining in the third period, Viktor Arvidsson, who spent his first seven years in Nashville, buried a slap shot also from 39 ft. out.

The Bruins’ comeback attempt was halted by a Luke Evangelista empty net goal with 2:27 to play.

With the loss, the Bruins fall to 11-14-4 on the road this season. They still sit in the second wild card spot, but the Columbus Blue Jackets (32-21-8) are one point behind.

The NHL trade deadline is Friday at 3:00 PM ET. The Bruins return to action on Saturday afternoon against the Washington Capitals (31-25-7).