Daily Bean: Bruins Win, Nashville Trades Two, NHL Trade Rumors

The Bruins picked up their 11th straight home win last night, and the NHL trade deadline is rapidly approaching.

At the TD Garden last night, Jeremy Swayman watched the first one get by him. From that point forward, he did not let one shot behind him. The Bruins tied the game 4:28 later, then took the lead a short 50 seconds after the tying goal. On the back end, the Bruins’ PK has gone a perfect 7-for-7 since the Olympic break – they shut down the third-best power play in the league four times last night.

Elsewhere around the league is more trade rumors. A division rival appeared to be in on one of the Bruins’ trade targets, but it changed this morning. Another metropolitan team is in on another Bruins’ target – the one from Massachusetts. Thursday’s opponent made two moves last night, acquiring draft picks for two of their rostered players.

Additionally, the New Jersey Devils and San Jose Sharks helped out in the playoff push. With a loss to the Devils, the Panthers are now 10 points behind the Bruins for the last playoff spot. The Canadiens lost a high-scoring battle in San Jose last night, and now the Bruins are two points behind them.

Also, Tyler Myers just got traded.

Boston Bruins

BRUINS WIN: The Bruins (34-21-5) beat the Pittsburgh Penguins (31-16-13) 2-1 last night to mark their 11th straight home win. All of the scoring happened in the first six minutes, and the two Bruins goals came 50 seconds apart.

BREAK APART: “He’s Sway again. Like, just exactly the guy we had all year long,” Marco Sturm said after the game. After allowing the first shot, Jeremy Swayman made 34 straight en route to the Bruins’ win last night.

Also, something of note. Dominic Tiano reported that the Bruins and Devils have engaged in trade talks.

Prospect Schedule Today

AHL: Providence vs. Hartford – 7:00 PM, PeoplesBank Arena, Hartford, CT

QMJHL: Shawinigan (1) vs. Gatineau – 7:00 PM, Centre Gervais Auto, Shawinigan, QC

NHL News & National Hockey Now

Pittsburgh Hockey Now: For the Penguins, a five-game point streak is over. But with the injuries and line reshuffling, it seemed inevitable. Dan Kingerski has more from the Pittsburgh side of coverage. And like last time, Dan and I were the last two in the house last night.

The Penguins’ last two road regulation losses were both at the TD Garden. The Bruins beat them by a combined score of 3-1.

TSN ‘Insider Trading’: The St. Louis Blues and Buffalo Sabres are in talks about Robert Thomas. According to Darren Dreger, trade talks “heated up” on Tuesday. It looks like new GM Jarmo Kekalainen is looking to take a big swing in the first few months in the role.

However, Dreger reported this morning that the two teams “went the distance” on Robert Thomas. The conversations shifted to Colton Parayko or Justin Faulk.

Also, the Islanders are in on Scituate-native Conor Garland.

NHL.com: The Nashville Predators made two moves last night. First, Michael McCarron was traded to Minnesota. He was held out of the Predators’ lineup last night. Then, Cole Smith was dealt to Vegas. He played in their game, but only for a three-second shift.

Nashville Predators (video via YouTube): Andrew Brunette did not hold anything back after the trades yesterday. “It was a tough day for a lot of people today,” he said, before saying they were both big parts of the culture.

New Jersey Hockey Now: Simon Nemec has popped up in trade talks. The second-overall pick in the 2022 NHL draft could help the Devils land a scoring forward. The Devils have a plethora of right-handed defensemen, and Nemec can land them the biggest return. James Nichols has more on the Devils’ trade talks.

Philadelphia Hockey Now: What do the Flyers do for the rest of this week? They have been rumored to sell players at the deadline in a move to get younger. Will James has trade forecasts and one bold prediction that involves the Bruins making a blockbuster.

Florida Hockey Now: The Panthers lost last night; they are now 10 points behind the Bruins for the second wild card spot. They fell to the Devils 5-1, and with the trade deadline on Friday, decisions have to be made. George Richards has more from South Florida.

San Jose Hockey Now: The Sharks beat the Canadiens 7-5 last night, and now the Bruins are only two points behind Montreal. The Canadiens now occupy the top wild card spot. For the Sharks, newly acquired Kiefer Sherwood scored the game-winning goal.

The Athletic ($): Tyler Myers was traded to the Dallas Stars on Wednesday. The Stars flipped a second and a fourth-round pick to the Canucks. Vancouver is retaining half of Myers’s salary.

Today’s NHL Schedule

Golden Knights @ Red Wings, 7:00 PM

Maple Leafs @ Devils, 7:00 PM (ESPN+/Hulu)

Hurricanes @ Canucks, 10:00 PM

Islanders @ Ducks, 10:00 PM

Blues @ Kraken, 10:00 PM (ESPN+/Hulu)