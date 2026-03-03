Daily Bean: Bruins Gameday; NHL Trade Rumors, Murphy Traded to Edmonton

The Bruins are on tonight, and we are only four days away from the Trade Deadline.

Don Sweeney took to the mic yesterday and answered media questions about the upcoming trade deadline. He is not rushing to sell any players out, although there have been reports of the Bruins both buying and selling. However, it’s the trade deadline, and as he said, “it only takes one phone call to change that mindset of mine.”

Around the league are more trade rumors and news. Yesterday, the Oilers acquired a right-handed defenseman from the Blackhawks. And it was not overly expensive. Outside of that, the Maple Leafs have a player in rumors, the Devils have options, and the Penguins, well, what are they doing at the trade deadline?

Also, the Flyers made it three straight wins last night with a win over Toronto.

Happy Tuesday, here is today’s Daily Bean:

Boston Bruins

BRUINS GAMEDAY: The Boston Bruins (33-21-5) are hosting the Pittsburgh Penguins (31-15-13) tonight at the TD Garden. The Bruins are 5-2-3 in their last 10 games, while the Penguins are 7-1-2. The B’s blanked the Penguins 1-0 in their first meeting of the season.

SWEENEY SPEAKS: The trade deadline is on Friday. Yesterday, Don Sweeney met with the media to discuss his plans at the deadline. Check out what he had to say here.

TRADE RUMORS: The Bruins have been in plenty of trade talks leading up to the deadline. Both right-handed defensemen and centers, and all with term beyond this season. If you haven’t, check out the players the B’s have been linked to.

NHL News & National Hockey Now

Chicago Hockey Now: Connor Murphy was traded to the Edmonton Oilers yesterday. In return, the Blackhawks got a second-round pick. They are also eating half of Murphy’s $4.4 million cap hit. Jack Bushman has more on the trade.

Toronto Hockey Now: Scott Laughton is in trade rumors a year after the Maple Leafs acquired him. This time, he is rumored to go out west. Dave Litman of Toronto Hockey Now has more on the latest surrounding Laughton.

Pittsburgh Hockey Now: The Penguins currently sit in second place in the Metropolitan Division. They have also made moves all season long, even one last week. Dan Kingerski has more on what the Penguins are looking to do in his Penguins Blog.

New Jersey Hockey Now: The Devils have a mountain to climb, as they are 11 points out of a playoff spot with 22 games to play. They currently sit second from last in the Eastern Conference. So, what players can they sell to them retool this summer? James Nichols has created some trades for the Devils’ trade chips.

Philly Hockey Now: The Flyers picked up their third straight win last night, taking down the Maple Leafs 3-2 in a shootout.

Oh, if anyone is wondering, the Maple Leafs’ draft pick currently sits at No. 10.

Philadelphia Flyers (video via 𝕏): The Flyers went 2-for-2 in the shootout in Toronto. First, Matvei Michkov. Then, Trevor Zegras.

Sportsnet: Aside from the big names at the deadline, there are plenty of cost-friendly players available at the trade deadline. Two of them are centers, two are right-handed defensemen – both things that the Bruins are looking for.

Today’s NHL Schedule

Penguins @ Bruins, 7:00 PM (NESN)

Golden Knights @ Sabres, 7:00 PM

Panthers @ Devils, 7:00 PM (TNT)

Mammoth @ Capitals, 7:00 PM

Predators @ Blue Jackets, 7:00 PM

Blackhawks @ Jets, 8:00 PM

Stars @ Flames, 9:00 PM

Senators @ Oilers, 9:00 PM

Lightning @ Wild, 9:30 PM (TNT)

Avalanche @ Ducks, 10:00 PM

Canadiens @ Sharks, 10:00 PM