Bruins Game 60: Notes, Lines, and How to Watch vs. Penguins
The Boston Bruins (33-21-5) are hosting the Pittsburgh Penguins (31-15-13) at the TD Garden tonight. It is the second of three matchups between the teams, and the Bruins are 1-0-0 on the year with a shutout victory in January.
The Bruins have not lost on home ice since December 24 – a 9-0-0 January on home ice, plus a win in February, has the win streak at 10.
Charlie McAvoy enters the game on a career-high nine-game point streak. In the last nine games, he has 12 points (2-10–12), and that dates back to January 22.
The Penguins are red-hot as well. They have gone 9-1-2 in their last 12 games, and their last regulation loss on the road? January 11 at the TD Garden.
On the other end, the Penguins are adjusting to life without Sidney Crosby. He suffered an injury at the 2026 Milan Cortina Olympics that kept him out for the remainder of the tournament. The injury carried over, and he will miss around four weeks.
Crosby is the Penguins’ leading scorer this season. He has 59 points (27-32–59) in 56 games played. Evgeni Malkin is in second with 47 points (13-34–47) in 44 games.
Bruins Morning Skate Notes
The Bruins held an optional skate at Warrior Ice Arena this morning.
After being held out of the lineup for the last two games, Andrew Peeke will return to the ice tonight. Henri Jokiharju will sit out tonight’s game as a scratch.
“Pretty much the only change we made is Peeke is back in for Joki (Henri Jokiharju),” Sturm said after practice.
“I can’t wait to see him,” Sturm added. “It’s his first time in a long time that he had to sit out, and I just want to see a response. It’s not like he played terrible, we just needed a little more. Now it’s his chance again.”
Sturm also announced that Jeremy Swayman will start against the Penguins. He is 2-5-0 in his career against Pittsburgh with a 2.68 GAA and a .908 SV%.
There are 23 games until the playoffs, it all stays the same for Marco Sturm.
“It’s March. So that means I’m not going to throw anything new at them. I’m just going to maybe work on things and keep it consistent as much as I can.”
Expected Bruins Lines
Forwards
Marat Khusnutdinov – Elias Lindholm – David Pastrnak
Casey Mittelstadt – Pavel Zacha – Viktor Arvidsson
Mikey Eyssimont – Fraser Minten – Morgan Geekie
Tanner Jeannot – Sean Kuraly – Mark Kastelic
Defensemen
Jonathan Aspirot – Charlie McAvoy
Hampus Lindholm – Mason Lohrei
Nikita Zadorov – Andrew Peeke
Source: Belle Fraser (Boston Bruins), Marco Sturm
Starting Goalie
Jeremy Swayman (22-13-3, 2.89 GAA, .903 SV%)
Source: Marco Sturm (Boston Bruins)
Expected Penguins Lines
Forwards
Egor Chinakhov – Tommy Novak – Evgeni Malkin
Rickard Rakell – Ben Kindel – Bryan Rust
Anthony Mantha – Kevin Hayes – Justin Brazeau
Connor Dewar – Avery Hayes – Noel Acciari
Defensemen
Parker Wotherspoon – Erik Karlsson
Samuel Girard – Kris Letang
Ryan Shea – Connor Clifton
Source: Dan Kingerski (Pittsburgh Hockey Now)
Starting Goalie
Stuart Skinner (8-4-2, 2.66 GAA, .890 SV%)
Source: Dan Kingerski (Pittsburgh Hockey Now)
Special Teams
Bruins
- Power play: 26.0% (4th)
- Penalty kill: 76.7% (27th)
Penguins
- Power play: 26.8% (3rd)
- Penalty kill: 84.3% (2nd)
Season Series
Sunday, January 11: @ BOS – Bruins win 1-0
Tuesday, March 3: Penguins @ Bruins
Sunday, March 8: Bruins @ Penguins
Upcoming Schedule
Thursday, March 5: Bruins @ Predators, 8:00 PM
Saturday, March 7: Capitals @ Bruins, 12:30 PM
Sunday, March 8: Bruins @ Penguins, 4:30 PM
Tuesday, March 10: Kings @ Bruins, 7:00 PM
Thursday, March 12: Sharks @ Bruins, 7:00 PM
How To Watch
7:00 PM ET
TV: NESN
Radio: 98.5 The Sports Hub
Rick W Murray
March 3, 2026 at 5:25 pm
While this game is on you can bet your Booty Sweeney will be working the phones definition, we’ll probably end up with someone like Ryan Reeves. Get rid of Swayman while you still can he should have played in the opener he decided he wasn’t ready, Same ole same ole Leopards don’t change their spots.