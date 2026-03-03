Bruins Game 60: Notes, Lines, and How to Watch vs. Penguins

The Boston Bruins (33-21-5) are hosting the Pittsburgh Penguins (31-15-13) at the TD Garden tonight. It is the second of three matchups between the teams, and the Bruins are 1-0-0 on the year with a shutout victory in January.

The Bruins have not lost on home ice since December 24 – a 9-0-0 January on home ice, plus a win in February, has the win streak at 10.

Charlie McAvoy enters the game on a career-high nine-game point streak. In the last nine games, he has 12 points (2-10–12), and that dates back to January 22.

The Penguins are red-hot as well. They have gone 9-1-2 in their last 12 games, and their last regulation loss on the road? January 11 at the TD Garden.

On the other end, the Penguins are adjusting to life without Sidney Crosby. He suffered an injury at the 2026 Milan Cortina Olympics that kept him out for the remainder of the tournament. The injury carried over, and he will miss around four weeks.

Crosby is the Penguins’ leading scorer this season. He has 59 points (27-32–59) in 56 games played. Evgeni Malkin is in second with 47 points (13-34–47) in 44 games.

Bruins Morning Skate Notes

The Bruins held an optional skate at Warrior Ice Arena this morning.

After being held out of the lineup for the last two games, Andrew Peeke will return to the ice tonight. Henri Jokiharju will sit out tonight’s game as a scratch.

“Pretty much the only change we made is Peeke is back in for Joki (Henri Jokiharju),” Sturm said after practice.

“I can’t wait to see him,” Sturm added. “It’s his first time in a long time that he had to sit out, and I just want to see a response. It’s not like he played terrible, we just needed a little more. Now it’s his chance again.”

Sturm also announced that Jeremy Swayman will start against the Penguins. He is 2-5-0 in his career against Pittsburgh with a 2.68 GAA and a .908 SV%.

There are 23 games until the playoffs, it all stays the same for Marco Sturm.

“It’s March. So that means I’m not going to throw anything new at them. I’m just going to maybe work on things and keep it consistent as much as I can.”

Expected Bruins Lines

Forwards

Marat Khusnutdinov – Elias Lindholm – David Pastrnak

Casey Mittelstadt – Pavel Zacha – Viktor Arvidsson

Mikey Eyssimont – Fraser Minten – Morgan Geekie

Tanner Jeannot – Sean Kuraly – Mark Kastelic

Defensemen

Jonathan Aspirot – Charlie McAvoy

Hampus Lindholm – Mason Lohrei

Nikita Zadorov – Andrew Peeke

Source: Belle Fraser (Boston Bruins), Marco Sturm

Starting Goalie

Jeremy Swayman (22-13-3, 2.89 GAA, .903 SV%)

Source: Marco Sturm (Boston Bruins)

Expected Penguins Lines

Forwards

Egor Chinakhov – Tommy Novak – Evgeni Malkin

Rickard Rakell – Ben Kindel – Bryan Rust

Anthony Mantha – Kevin Hayes – Justin Brazeau

Connor Dewar – Avery Hayes – Noel Acciari

Defensemen

Parker Wotherspoon – Erik Karlsson

Samuel Girard – Kris Letang

Ryan Shea – Connor Clifton

Source: Dan Kingerski (Pittsburgh Hockey Now)

Starting Goalie

Stuart Skinner (8-4-2, 2.66 GAA, .890 SV%)

Source: Dan Kingerski (Pittsburgh Hockey Now)

Special Teams

Bruins

Penguins

Power play: 26.8% (3rd)

Penalty kill: 84.3% (2nd)

Season Series

Sunday, January 11: @ BOS – Bruins win 1-0

Tuesday, March 3: Penguins @ Bruins

Sunday, March 8: Bruins @ Penguins

Upcoming Schedule

Thursday, March 5: Bruins @ Predators, 8:00 PM

Saturday, March 7: Capitals @ Bruins, 12:30 PM

Sunday, March 8: Bruins @ Penguins, 4:30 PM

Tuesday, March 10: Kings @ Bruins, 7:00 PM

Thursday, March 12: Sharks @ Bruins, 7:00 PM

How To Watch

7:00 PM ET

TV: NESN

Radio: 98.5 The Sports Hub