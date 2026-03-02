Daily Bean: Bruins Prospect Check-In; NHL Trade Rumors, Kings Fire Coach

The trade deadline is fast approaching for the Bruins and the other 31 NHL teams. With four days remaining, the rumors have heated up.

Within the organization, the Bruins’ prospects have continued their productive seasons. Eleven NCAA prospects made it to the scoresheet, Ty Gallagher had a five-point week, and Cooper Simpson scored three this week. However, a few of them have been involved in the trade talks leading up to the deadline.

Elsewhere in the league, trade rumors stay atop the news as the deadline is on Friday. The Red Wings and Hurricanes are both teams in position to add, and both are looking at centers. The Bruins, who have shifted focus to right-handed defenseman, are also looking at a center.

The Kings also fired their coach yesterday, and today’s waiver wire is loaded with five NHLers.

Happy Monday, here is today’s Daily Bean:

Boston Bruins

TRADE RUMORS: The trade deadline is on Friday. With that, the Bruins have been in plenty of trade talks leading up to the deadline. If you haven’t, check out the latest on the B’s trade talks.

The article will be updated if the Bruins are linked to more targets.

The Bruins returned to practice on Monday, and Don Sweeney met with the media after.

Prospects Update

LOCMELIS INJURED: Dans Locmelis is out for the rest of the season as he is having shoulder surgery this week, according to Mark Divver. He expects to be back for the Bruins’ training camp, but he will miss the 2026 IIHF World Championships in Switzerland.

PROSPECT NOTEBOOK: Monday morning means a prospect notebook. Check out the most recent update on the Bruins’ prospects. Eleven of the Bruins’ NCAA prospects got onto the scoresheet this weekend, and James Hagens brought his point streak to 10 games.

PROSPECT CHECK-IN: If you want to see how they have performed this season, check out the B’s prospect stats here.

NHL News & National Hockey Now

Sportsnet: Jim Hiller is out as the Kings’ head coach. Over parts of the last three seasons, he posted a 93-58-24 record while behind the Los Angeles bench. They are 24-21-14 this season and currently rank sixth in the Pacific Division.

DJ Smith is taking over on an interim basis. Smith coached the Senators from 2019-24, posted a 131-154-32 record, and did not make the playoffs.

Daily Faceoff: Watch out for the waiver wire at 2:00 PM. Five players were placed on it yesterday, including Andrew Mangiapane, who has been in trade rumors with the deadline approaching.

Alec Regula, a right-handed defenseman and former Providence Bruin, is another one of the five on waivers.

New York Islanders (video via 𝕏): Matthew Schaefer scored goal No. 20 last night. He’s the first rookie to score 20 this season, and he is three away from the all-time record by a rookie defenseman (Brian Leetch, 1988-89).

Detroit Hockey Now: The Red Wings are involved in some trade rumors as the deadline approaches. However, their interest is in Elias Pettersson. Kevin Allen has more on whether the Red Wings should pursue the Canucks’ center. Vancouver wants a young center, a first-round pick, or another prospect/asset of significance.

Carolina Hockey Now: Are the Hurricanes looking to bring Vincent Trocheck back to Raleigh? According to Elliotte Friedman, who joined the NHL on TNT broadcast, they are among those interested. Rachel Barkley has more on the Hurricanes’ pursuit of their former centerman.

The asking price for Trocheck is high.

Forever Blueshirts: Igor Shesterkin did not have any answers about the Rangers’ retool. He joked that he didn’t read the letter because he does not speak English. The Rangers still sit in last place in the conference. Jim Cerny has more on what Shesterkin said.

B/R Open Ice (video via 𝕏): ICYMI: UConn and UMass went to overtime over the weekend. UMass did not score on a net front opportunity, and the Huskies jumped out for a 2-on-1. But the lights went out.

UMass won the game in a shootout.

Today’s NHL Schedule

Red Wings @ Predators, 2:00 PM (NHLN)

Blue Jackets @ Rangers, 7:00 PM (NHLN)

Flyers @ Maple Leafs, 7:30 PM (CA: Amazon Prime)

Stars @ Canucks, 10:00 PM

Hurricanes @ Kraken, 10:00 PM

Avalanche @ Kings, 10:30 PM

(All times ET)