Bruins Prospect Notebook: 11 NCAA Prospects on Scoresheet; Locmelis Injured

As the college season nears a close, the Boston Bruins’ prospects continued producing in a variety of leagues this week.

In the NCAA, 11 of the prospects found the scoresheet over the weekend, highlighted by James Hagens extending his point streak to 10 games. For most teams, the conference tournaments are beginning. For the Bruins’ prospects playing in the Hockey East and the Big 10, there is still one more week of regular-season hockey.

Both Bruins minor league affiliates swept their three games this week. Maine is now on an eight-game win streak, and Providence ranks atop the Eastern Conference.

In Providence, Ty Gallagher had a big week. He posted five points (1-4–5) in three games, surpassing the 10-point mark in his first pro season.

Also, the P-Bruins will be without Olympian Dans Locmelis for the rest of the season.

The Bruins’ lone prospect in the USHL has remained on a tear. With a four-point week, Cooper Simpson ranks second in scoring across the league and is producing at a 1.29 points-per-game pace.

Here’s a look at how the Bruins’ prospects are performing across the rest of the pool:

NCAA

Forwards

Andre Gasseau, Boston College: GP: 19, G: 6, A: 15, Pts: 21; +/-: -1, PIM: 6

Since returning to the lineup on January 16, Gasseau has 17 points. He tallied an assist in BC’s two losses against BU over the weekend. His plus-minus also took a hit; he went from a plus-4 to a minus-1.

Gasseau is a senior captain at BC. The Bruins have until August 15, 2026, to sign him to a contract.

James Hagens, Boston College: GP: 30, G: 20, A: 20, Pts: 40; +/-: +8, PIM: 22

Hagens is another Bruins’ prospect on a tear this season. He leads the Eagles and the Hockey East in points with 40, and he leads BC in goals and assists. Although BC lost two games this weekend, Hagens had two assists – including a sweet one to Oskar Jellvik.

He is on a 10-game point streak with 17 points in that span (9-8–17).

Beckett Hendrickson, Minnesota: GP: 33, G: 6, A: 12, Pts: 18; +/-: +6, PIM: 18

Minnesota played Michigan twice over the past week, and Hendrickson found the scoresheet on Friday with a goal. He leads the Golden Gophers with a plus-6.

Minnesota rounds out its regular season with two games against Michigan State this week.

Oskar Jellvik, Boston College: GP: 5, G: 1, A: 1, Pts: 2; +/-: -3, PIM: 2

Jellvik returned to the lineup for the first time since November 8 this weekend. On Saturday, James Hagens set up Jellvik for his first goal of the season.

The Bruins also have until August 15, 2026, to sign Jellvik.

Dean Letourneau, Boston College: GP: 32, G: 19, A: 15, Pts: 34; +/-: +10, PIM: 22

From three points last year to 34 this year, and he’s still going. In two losses, Letourneau still connected for a power play goal and is producing at over a point-per-game pace. His eight power-play goals lead the Eagles.

However, his name has been tossed into trade rumors. Anthony Di Marco of Daily Faceoff mentioned him as a trade option.

Will Moore, Boston College: GP: 29, G: 4, A: 6, Pts: 10; +/-: -4, PIM: 0

Moore returned to the lineup for the Eagles this weekend. He played in both games against BU, skating as the third-line center on Friday and the fourth-line center on Saturday.

Jonathan Morello, Boston University: GP: 33, G: 6, A: 7, Pts: 13; +/-: +9, PIM: 18

Morello picked up an assist on Saturday against BC. His six goals are tied for the fifth-most on the BU roster.

The Terriers close out their regular season against UMass Lowell on Saturday night.

Casper Nässén, Miami (OH): GP: 34, G: 6, A: 12, Pts: 18; +/-: -2, PIM: 6

Nässén scored on Friday night, although Miami lost to Omaha 5-3. The goal marked his first time on the scoresheet since January 30.

Nässén and the Redhawks finished as the No. 7 seed in the NCHC. They will take on Denver in a best-of-three this weekend.

Chris Pelosi, Quinnipiac: GP: 31, G: 17, A: 15, Pts: 32; +/-: +9, PIM: 12

Pelosi scored a goal on Friday night at Dartmouth. The goal put Quinnipiac up, but they lost 7-4. He finished the regular season at a 1.03 points-per-game pace.

Quinnipiac finished as the No. 1 seed in the ECAC. They are off this weekend and will face the lowest remaining seed on March 13.

Cole Spicer, Western Michigan: GP: 8, G: 2, A: 2, Pts: 4; +/-: +5, PIM: 2

Spicer returned to the WMU lineup for the first time since February 7; he played 10:57 and 8:16 in each game, respectively.

The Broncos rank third in the NCHC. They will take on Colorado College in a best-of-three series this weekend.

Ryan Walsh, Cornell: GP: 28, G: 8, A: 19, Pts: 27; +/-: +7, PIM: 33

Walsh had a big weekend to close out Cornell’s regular season. He had a three-point night on Friday with a goal and two assists, and he added another assist on Saturday night.

Cornell earned a bye this week as they finished the ECAC in third. They will play in the conference quarterfinals on March 13.

Will Zellers, North Dakota: GP: 33, G: 17, A: 10, Pts: 27; +/-: even, PIM: 12

Zellers also made it to the scoresheet this weekend. He scored on Friday night against Western Michigan. He finished the regular season tied for the most goals on the Fighting Hawks’ roster.

After initially being left off the roster, Zellers broke out as a key contributor for Team USA at the World Junior Championships.

Defensemen

Elliott Groenewold, Quinnipiac: GP: 36, G: 6, A: 13, Pts: 19; +/-: +37, PIM: 20

Groenewold’s plus-37 rating is the highest in college hockey. He did not make it to the scoresheet this weekend, but his six goals were the most among Quinnipiac defensemen.

Kristian Kostadinski, Boston College: GP: 30, G: 0, A: 2, Pts: 2; +/-: +6, PIM: 2

Kostadinski did not record a point in BC’s losses this weekend. However, his plus/minus rating increased. The 6-foot-6 Swedish defenseman had 16 points (6-10–16) with the Dubuque Fighting Saints (USHL) last season.

BC finishes its season this weekend with a road game in Amherst on Thursday and a home game against Northeastern on Saturday.

Mason Langenbrunner, Harvard: GP: 28, G: 2, A: 8, Pts: 10; +/-: -5, PIM: 12

Langenbrunner scored this weekend, marking his first goal since January 16, and his first point since January 19. His 10 points are equal to his output from last season.

Harvard finished sixth in the ECAC. They play St. Lawrence for a trip to the conference quarterfinals on Friday night.

READ MORE: Assessing the Bruins’ Right-Shot Defensive Depth

Goaltenders

Phillip Svedebäck, Providence: GP: 17, Record: 8-6-2; GAA: 2.32, SV%: .918

Svedebäck suffered an injury and has not played in a game since January 3.

The Friars won the Hockey East, and they close out their season on Saturday against UConn.

EUROPE

Forwards

Kirill Yemelyanov, Loko Yaroslavl (RUS-MHL): GP: 50, G: 29, A: 23, Pts: 52; +/-: +36, PIM: 42

Yemelyanov, the Bruins’ sixth-round pick over the summer, scored a goal this week. He is producing at over a point-per-game in the Russian junior league.

Yemelyanov and Loko Yaroslavl play three times this week, starting Tuesday at 10:00 AM. The games will be streamed on YouTube.

Defensemen

Vashek Blanár, HV71 U20 (SWE-Nationell): GP: 28, G: 4, A: 10, Pts: 14; +/-: -11, PIM: 55

Blanár was kept off the scoresheet in both of his games last week. He will play for Greg Carvel at UMass in the fall.

HV71 U20 plays on Friday at 1:00 PM and Saturday at 8:00 AM.

Liam Pettersson, Växjö U20 (SWE-Nationell): GP: 19 G: 5, A: 6, Pts: 11; +/-: +4, PIM: 8

Pettersson was injured and missed a number of games at the beginning of the season. He picked up two assists during his lone game this week and has passed the 10-point mark.

Växjö U20 plays on Wednesday at 1:15 PM and Saturday at 6:00 AM.

(All times ET)

USHL/CHL

Forwards

Cole Chandler, Shawinigan (QMJHL): GP: 55, G: 19, A: 29, Pts: 48; +/-: +17, PIM: 46

Chandler landed on the scoresheet with three points this weekend. He scored a goal and an assist on Sunday; he had another assist on Saturday. He ranks third in points on the Cataractes.

Chandler is committed to Northeastern for the 2026-27 season.

The Cataractes play three games this week: Wednesday at 7:00 PM, Friday at 6:00 PM, and Saturday at 4:00 PM.

Cooper Simpson, Youngstown (USHL): GP: 52, G: 30, A: 37, Pts: 67; +/-: even, PIM: 66

Simpson is tearing up the USHL in his first year with the Youngstown Phantoms. He had a three-point morning on Wednesday, scoring two goals and adding an assist. He also scored on Saturday against Green Bay.

Simpson ranks second in the USHL for scoring, and he is committed to North Dakota for the upcoming season.

Simpson and the Phantoms will play on the Madison Capitols on Thursday, Friday, and Saturday night from Youngstown, OH.

AHL/ECHL

Forwards

Dalton Bancroft, Providence Bruins: GP: 33, G: 1, A: 1, Pts: 2; +/-: -3, PIM: 25

Riley Duran, Providence Bruins: GP: 52, G: 2, A: 11, Pts: 13; +/-: +10, PIM: 18

Duran had a shorthanded goal on Sunday against Bridgeport. He also had an assist on Saturday night.

Brett Harrison, Providence Bruins: GP: 45, G: 8, A: 9, Pts: 17; +/-: +6, PIM: 6

Harrison had an assist on Sunday.

Dans Ločmelis, Providence Bruins: GP: 43, G: 15, A: 13, Pts: 28; +/-: +16, PIM: 6

According to Mark Divver, Locmelis is having shoulder surgery this week. He is expected to be back in time for the Bruins’ training camp but will miss the rest of the Providence season and the 2026 IIHF World Championship.

READ MORE: Report: Bruins’ Prospect Dans Locmelis Out for Season With Shoulder Injury

Fabian Lysell, Providence Bruins: GP: 48, G: 15, A: 23, Pts: 38; +/-: +13, PIM: 34

Lysell picked up two assists this week, one coming at Lehigh Valley on Wednesday. The other came at home against Bridgeport on Saturday.

Matt Poitras, Providence Bruins: GP: 49, G: 10, A: 21, Pts: 31; +/-: -5, PIM: 42

Poitras hit the 30-point mark on Wednesday with an assist. He scored his 10th goal of the season on Sunday.

As the trade deadline approaches, his name has also been tossed into trade rumors. Anthony Di Marco of Daily Faceoff mentioned him as a trade option.

READ MORE: Bruins Trade Rumors Ramp Up with Deadline One Week Away

Defensemen

Frédéric Brunet, Providence Bruins: GP: 52, G: 10, A: 17, Pts: 27; +/-: +11, PIM: 22

Brunet had an assist against Lehigh Valley on Wednesday.

Jackson Edward, Maine Mariners: GP: 21, G: 0, A: 7, Pts: 7; +/-: +3, PIM: 28

Edward got into a fight on Friday night against Tag Bertuzzi.

Ty Gallagher, Providence Bruins: GP: 27, G: 4, A: 8, Pts: 12; +/-: +4, PIM: 14

Gallagher had an assist on Wednesday, a goal and an assist on Saturday, and two assists on Sunday. He enters next week’s slate of games on a three-game point streak.

Loke Johansson, Maine Mariners: GP: 32, G: 1, A: 2, Pts: 3; +/-: +3, PIM: 20

Johansson was a plus-three in 12 games with the Providence Bruins. He has not been in the lineup since February 20.

Max Wanner, Providence Bruins: GP: 16, G: 0, A: 0, Pts: 0; +/-: +5, PIM: 7

Goaltenders

Luke Cavallin, Providence Bruins: GP: 7, Record: 6-1-0; GAA: 2.25, SV%: .918

Cavallin made 28 saves on 32 shots in Providence’s win on Wednesday. He has also appeared in 23 games with the Maine Mariners this year. He is 12-7-4 with a 2.47 GAA and a .914 SV%.

Simon Zajicek, Providence Bruins: GP: 15, Record: 11-3-1; GAA: 2.19, SV%: .923

Zajicek is out with an ankle injury; it is unrelated to the injury he had suffered earlier in the season, according to Mark Divver.

The Providence Bruins landed right back in the win column this week, picking up three straight. They still rank first in the Eastern Conference, with a 41-10-1-0 (W-L-OTL-SOL) record and 77 points. The Bruins are five points up on the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins (PIT) with three games in hand. They are in Connecticut for two games this week before heading back to Rhode Island on Sunday against Hershey (WSH). On Wednesday, they play Hartford (NYR), and Saturday is their last game in Bridgeport for the season (NYI).

Maine has posted a 29-15-5-2 record and ranks sixth in the Eastern Conference. The Mariners won all three games this past weekend and extended their win streak to eight. The Mariners will play two games this coming weekend, Friday in Trois-Rivières (MTL) and Sunday vs. Adirondack (NJD).

MORE PAGES IN THE NOTEBOOK

Four Three-Point Nights on Friday; Fights Elsewhere (Feb. 23)

Big Week for Brunet; Hagens, Letourneau Tied for BC Goal Lead (Feb. 16)

BC Wins Beanpot, Hagens Named MVP (Feb. 9)

Strong Beanpot Start for Five Bruins Prospects (Feb. 2)

Three Hobey Baker Finalists; P-Bruins Sweep (Jan. 25)