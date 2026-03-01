Report: Bruins’ Prospect Dans Locmelis Out for Season With Shoulder Injury

One of the Bruins’ breakout prospects will be sidelined for the rest of the season.

Dans Locmelis is set to undergo shoulder surgery, per Mark Divver of the New England Hockey Journal. He will have a six-month recovery period and is expected to be ready for the Bruins’ training camp.

This season, Locmelis ranks seventh on the Providence Bruins in points. He has 28 (15-13–28) in 43 games, and he is a plus-6.

Two of his 15 goals have come while shorthanded, which is the most on the team. The P-Bruins have scored four shorthanded goals this season. He also has four power-play goals, the third-most on the team.

Locmelis also skated for Team Latvia at the 2026 Winter Olympics. He scored twice on the power play in a preliminary round game against Germany.

He scored once in Latvia’s three Olympic qualifying games leading up to the tournament.

Upon returning to the AHL after the Olympics, Locmelis did not dress for Providence.

Locmelis has scored nine goals, which is the second most on Team Latvia since he joined the men’s team.

Locmelis made the jump from UMass to the Providence Bruins last April. In six regular-season games with Providence, he had 12 points (3-9–12). He played in four playoff games and recorded an assist before joining Team Latvia at the 2025 IIHF World Championships.

There, he received praise from Pittsburgh Penguins’ captain Sidney Crosby after Latvia’s game against Canada. Locmelis was reportedly confused and did not have the words to respond to Crosby.

With his injury, he will not be able to compete in the 2026 World Championships.

International play has provided Locmelis with opportunities for big-game experience. He has skated in 28 games with the Latvian men’s team at the Olympics, World Championships, and Olympic qualifying games.

The Latvian prospect spent two seasons playing for Greg Carvel at UMass Amherst. In his first season, he had 14 points (7-7–14) in 30 games. He improved his points total to 33 (8-25–33) in 40 games during his second season and then made the transition to the AHL, where his development will pause as the focus turns to recovering from injury.