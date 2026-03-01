Daily Bean: Bruins Lose, Trade Rumors; Thomas, Malkin News

The Bruins lost in South Philadelphia last night, and they do not play again until Tuesday night.

It’s the rare two days off for the Bruins, especially as March is here. They will play (at least) every other day starting on Tuesday and ending on March 21.

A familiar face kept them out of the Flyers’ net last night. Which had the ABC commentators reminding everybody about how well the Bruins do at developing goaltenders.

“Sometimes you see that when you go play against your old team, right?” Charlie McAvoy said.

Elsewhere in the league, trade rumors are plentiful as the deadline rapidly approaches. The center market is heating up, and the Bruins are in the market for one.

Happy Sunday, here is today’s Daily Bean:

Boston Bruins

BRUINS LOSE: For the first time since January 20, the Bruins (33-21-5) lost in regulation. The Flyers (27-21-11) scored three goals in the third period; the Bruins only countered with one.

BREAK APART: The Bruins could not beat a familiar face. The B’s 2015 third-round pick, Dan Vladar, started for the Flyers and made 26 of 27 saves. He stopped five on Morgan Geekie, who had plenty of high-danger looks.

The Bruins are back at it on Tuesday night against the Pittsburgh Penguins.

TRADE RUMORS: The trade deadline is on Friday. With that, the Bruins have been in plenty of trade talks leading up to the deadline. If you haven’t, check out the latest on the B’s trade talks.

Prospects Update

NHL News & National Hockey Now

Philly Hockey Now: Ahh, Dan Vladar was the story from the other side last night in the Flyers’ 3-1 win. It was a goaltending duel, though. Will James has the coverage from the Xfinity Mobile Arena yesterday.

Pittsburgh Hockey Now: Evgeni Malkin is a pending free agent. At first, it sounded like the Penguins punted on a decision until the end of the year, but now the sense is that Malkin will meet with GM Kyle Dubas in the next week. Dan Kingerski has more on the Malkin situation.

Sportsnet ‘Saturday Headlines’: Robert Thomas has a “decent chance” of being traded this week, according to Elliotte Friedman. Bill Armstrong, Utah’s GM, drafted Robert Thomas in St. Louis.

Elliotte Friedman talks about Thomas, Vincent Trocheck, Ryan O’Reilly, and Nazem Kadri as centers that could be on the move.

Carolina Hockey Now: The Detroit Red Wings also lost last night, and now they sit in the first wild card spot. The Carolina Hurricanes picked up a 5-2 win, and old friend Taylor Hall lost some teeth in the process. Rachel Barkley has more from the Canes’ win.

Montreal Hockey Now: Also within the division, the Canadiens picked up a commanding 6-2 win over the Washington Capitals. Cole Caufield is Mr. Saturday Night – he had two goals in the win yesterday. Marc Dumont has more on the Canadiens’ W.

A few videos for Sunday.

Frank Seravalli (video via 𝕏): There are two names on the blue line who could be trade targets this season. Justin Faulk (though we knew that already) is an option for teams, but so is Oliver Ekman-Larsson.

Sportsnet (video via 𝕏): Trent Frederic! The 2016 Bruins’ first-round pick tallied his third goal of the season yesterday. It has not been the best season for him, but a goal is a goal.

B/R Open Ice (video via 𝕏): The Battle of Ontario has proven to rile up both sides. Ridly Greig was at the center of this pandemonium, driving into Anthony Stolarz, which prompted a reaction. Check it out.

Greig and Stolarz have a history. Check out the hacks Stolarz laid on him last year.

LateNighter (video via 𝕏): Team USA gold medalists Jack Hughes, Quinn Hughes, Hilary Knight, and Megan Keller joined “Heated Rivalry” star Connor Storrie on SNL last night.

I do not know what’s in store for the Hughes brothers after their NHL careers are over. I do know that it’s not acting.

Springfield Thunderbirds (video via 𝕏): Goalie fight! Check out Louis Domingue and Will Cranley’s scrap from the AHL last night.

Today’s NHL Schedule

