Daily Bean: Bruins Gameday, Trade Rumors; Seguin Out for Rest of Season

Saturday marks a Bruins gameday, as it will until the end of the season.

Today’s contest comes from Philadelphia, where the Bruins will take on a team looking to make up some ground in the playoff race. The Bruins have points in their last eight games (5-0-3). Outside of the NHL game, there are plenty of Bruins prospects taking to the ice tonight, including seven in the 302nd Battle of Comm. Ave.

Around the league, there are trade rumors – including a good amount surrounding the Bruins. The Flyers, today’s opponent, are also in trade talks. In Dallas, Tyler Seguin is out for the season, and because of it, the Stars will receive cap relief. And in Nashville, Steven Stamkos will not waive his trade protection.

Also, a Panthers goalie was unhappy about an unsuccessful challenge last night.

Happy Saturday, here is today’s Daily Bean:

Boston Bruins

BRUINS GAMEDAY: It is an afternoon game in South Philadelphia today. The Bruins (33-20-5) are taking on the Flyers (26-21-11) for the national TV audience to see. The B’s have fared much better on home ice, but a struggling Flyers team could help them get back to .500 on the road.

TRADE RUMORS: The trade deadline is on Friday. With that, the Bruins have been in plenty of trade talks leading up to the deadline. If you haven’t, check out the latest on the B’s trade talks.

Prospects Update

If you are looking for some more hockey after the Bruins game, plenty of prospects are in action tonight:

AHL: Providence vs. Bridgeport – 7:05 PM, Amica Mutual Pavilion, Providence, RI

ECHL: Maine at Worcester – 6:05 PM, DCU Center, Worcester, MA

North Dakota (1) vs. Western Michigan (1) – 6:00 PM – Lawson Ice Arena, Kalamazoo, MI

Boston College (6) vs. Boston University (1) – 7:00 PM, Conte Forum, Chestnut Hill, MA

Cornell (1) vs. Clarkson – 7:00 PM, Lynah Rink, Ithaca, NY

Quinnipiac (2) vs. Harvard (1) – 7:00 PM, Bright-Landry Hockey Center, Allston, MA

Miami Ohio (1) vs. Omaha – 8:00 PM, Baxter Arena, Omaha, NE

USHL: Youngstown (1) vs. Green Bay – 7:05 PM, Resch Center, Green Bay, WI

QMJHL: Shawinigan (1) vs. Val-d’Or Foreurs – 4:00 PM, Centre Agnico Eagle, Val-d’Or, QC

BC Men’s Hockey (video via 𝕏): Dean Letourneau finds the back of the net again. His team-leading eighth power play goal of the season is also his 19th of the year. BC fell to BU 3-1 last night. Letourneau’s goal was BC’s lone tally.

NHL News & National Hockey Now

ESPN: Tyler Seguin has been ruled out for the rest of the season. He has a torn ACL, which he suffered on December 2 against the Rangers. With the Stars declaring Seguin out for the rest of the season and playoffs, they will receive immediate cap relief.

San Jose Hockey Now: They just acquired him, but could the Sharks look to flip Kiefer Sherwood? Recent reports suggest it is possible. If they cannot get him signed, they could turn the pending UFA into a return. The Sharks paid two seconds for Sherwood; he has only played two games for the Sharks. Sheng Peng has more on the report.

Yahoo Sports: Steven Stamkos is not going to waive his no-trade clause, per Alex Daugherty of the Nashville Tennessean. He added that he has not talked to GM Barry Trotz about it, but that there is “zero” chance he waives.

Philly Hockey Now: The Flyers, today’s opponent, have also been in trade rumors. Some are with the Bruins, but they have more targets besides the ones the Bruins are looking for. Will James has more on the rumors in Philadelphia, including some B’s prospects he has his eyes on.

Florida Hockey Now: “What are these guys smoking?” questioned Daniil Tarasov after the referees upheld a goal after the Panthers challenged for a goalie interference call. George Richards has more on the postgame reaction in Sunrise.

The Sabres beat the Panthers 3-2 last night.

Pittsburgh Hockey Now: It was a busy summer for the coaching carousel. In Boston, Marco Sturm has worked out so far. So has Dan Muse in Pittsburgh. It started with an early relationship with free agent signing (and former Bruin) Justin Brazeau. Dan Kingerski has more on Muse’s success in Pittsburgh to this point.

The Bruins play Pittsburgh on Tuesday night at the TD Garden.

Vegas Hockey Now: The Golden Knights fell 3-2 in the nation’s capital last night. The Capitals connected three times before the Golden Knights could score. Bruce Cassidy kept it simple: “We weren’t ready to play.” Hannah Kirkell has more from the Vegas side of the loss.

Today’s NHL Schedule

Penguins @ Rangers, 12:30 PM (ABC)

Bruins @ Flyers, 3:00 PM (ABC)

Oilers @ Sharks, 4:00 PM

Devils @ Blues, 5:00 PM

Islanders @ Blue Jackets, 6:00 PM

Blackhawks @ Avalanche, 6:00 PM

Senators @ Maple Leafs, 7:00 PM (HNIC)

Capitals @ Canadiens, 7:00 PM

Sabres @ Lightning, 7:00 PM

Red Wings @ Hurricanes, 7:00 PM

Flames @ Kings, 7:00 PM (NHLN)

Predators @ Stars, 8:00 PM

Canucks @ Kraken, 10:00 PM (HNIC)

(All times ET)