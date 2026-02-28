Bruins Held Scoreless Early, Fall to Flyers

The Boston Bruins (33-21-5) fell to the Philadelphia Flyers (27-21-11) on Saturday afternoon after a scoreless first 40 minutes led to a four-goal third period. It marked the first Bruins’ loss in regulation since January 20.

Charlie McAvoy (5) netted the lone Bruins’ goal, while Travis Konecny, Jamie Drysdale, and Sean Couturier scored for the Flyers.

It was a goaltending battle for the first two periods. Dan Vladar and Jeremy Swayman were trading highlight-reel saves.

Swayman made his presence known early with a sprawling blocker save while on the penalty kill.

The NHL’s most penalized team only took two penalties on Saturday afternoon. Both came in the first period, and the shorthanded units killed them both.

At the 8:33 mark of the first, Tanner Jeannot met Nic Deslauriers at center ice for a heavyweight bout. The two exchanged words during the pregame warmups.

WATCH: Jeannot Lands a Series of Rights on Deslauriers

Marco Sturm shuffled the lines during the first period, reuniting Morgan Geekie with David Pastrnak and Elias Lindholm on the first line.

Marat Khusnutdinov dropped to the third line with Mikey Eyssimont and Fraser Minten.

After 20, the score showed zeroes. The Flyers had a 7-6 shots advantage and led 10-4 in hits.

The Bruins controlled play during the second period, but the game remained scoreless after 40 minutes. They poured 16 shots onto Dan Vladar during the middle frame; the Flyers only took three shots.

Four of Vladar’s second-period saves were against Morgan Geekie.

Hampus Lindholm broke the ice, or so we thought. The goal was immediately waved off due to goaltender interference. Mikey Eyssimont, with a little help from Travis Sanheim, made contact with Vladar in his crease.

Then, the Flyers benefited from a fortunate bounce off the glass. The puck hit a stanchion and landed perfectly on Christian Dvorak’s stick, and he played a backhand pass to Travis Konecny for the finish at the 3:41 mark.

Not too long after their first goal, Jamie Drysdale had time and plenty of space, and he added to the Flyers’ lead.

The Bruins responded 68 seconds later. Pavel Zacha won the faceoff back to Hampus Lindholm. Lindholm played it to a crashing Charlie McAvoy’s stick, and he beat Vladar.

McAvoy now has 12 points (two goals, 10 assists) in the last nine games.

Flyers captain Sean Couturier sealed the 3-1 win with an empty net goal.

The Bruins still sit in the second wildcard spot; they are two points ahead of the Washington Capitals. On Tuesday night, the Bruins will play the Pittsburgh Penguins (30-15-13) as the playoff push continues.