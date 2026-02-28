Bruins Game 59: Notes, Lines, and How to Watch vs. Flyers

It’s an afternoon game for the Bruins (33-20-5) today.

The team is in South Philadelphia for a game against the Flyers (26-21-11). The Bruins are now 13-2-3 since New Year’s Eve, and they sit in the second wild card spot in the Eastern Conference.

While home ice has been a success story for the Bruins this season (22-8-1), away ice has naturally come as a battle (11-12-4).

The Flyers are eight points behind the Bruins for the second wild card spot. Theys are 6-9-4 since January 1, which ranks 26th in the league. Team conversations became public over the Olympic break, and Matvei Michkov was in the middle of them.

Today’s two opponents have been involved in trade rumors together. Keep your eyes on Philadelphia’s Owen Tippett (No. 74) and Rasmus Ristolainen (No. 55); both players have been linked to the Bruins.

The game is the second half of an ABC Saturday doubleheader. The game is scheduled for 3:00 PM..

Bruins Morning Skate Notes

There is no morning skate today. Marco Sturm will meet with the media before 2:00 PM to announce any lineup changes.

Charlie McAvoy and Marat Khusnutdinov took a maintenance day yesterday. Marco Sturm said that they will both be available for today’s game.

On the trade rumors, Marco Sturm said he is not going to say anything to the players.

After the morning skate on Thursday, Marco Sturm said he was expecting Swayman to be “shooting for the weekend.”

Expected Bruins Lines

Forwards

Marat Khusnutdinov – Elias Lindholm – David Pastrnak

Casey Mittelstadt – Pavel Zacha – Viktor Arvidsson

Mikey Eyssimont – Fraser Minten – Morgan Geekie

Tanner Jeannot – Sean Kuraly – Mark Kastelic

Defensemen

Jonathan Aspirot – Charlie McAvoy

Hampus Lindholm – Mason Lohrei

Nikita Zadorov – Henri Jokiharju

Source: Last game

Starting Goalie

Jeremy Swayman (22-12-3, 2.92 GAA, .903 SV%)

Source: Expected

Expected Flyers Lines

Forwards

Trevor Zegras – Christian Dvorak – Travis Konecny

Matvei Michkov – Noah Cates – Bobby Brink

Denver Barkey – Sean Couturier – Owen Tippett

Nikita Grebenkin – Carl Grundstrom – Garnet Hathaway

Defensemen

Travis Sanheim – Rasmus Ristolainen

Cam York – Jamie Drysdale

Emil Andrae – Nick Seeler

Source: Last game

Starting Goalie

Dan Vladar (17-9-6, 2.46 GAA, .905 SV%)

Source: Expected

Special Teams

The Bruins have seen their special teams fall into two different categories: the power play is incredible, but the penalty kill needs some work. However, Marco Sturm said that “our biggest homework” over the break was the penalty kill. Last game, they only took one penalty and killed it off.

The Bruins’ power play ranks third in the NHL (26.5%). Since the New Year, they have converted at a 30.6% rate. On the other hand, the B’s penalty kill ranks 27th in the NHL (76.5%). It has not been good since January 1; they have only killed 66.1% of penalties in that frame and rank 31st.

The Flyers’ power play has struggled this season. They have only converted on 16.1% of chances, and they rank 29th in the NHL. The penalty kill has been nothing to write home about either; they rank 15th and have killed 79.5% of their penalties this season.

Season Series

Thursday, January 29: @BOS – Bruins win 6-3

Saturday, February 28: Bruins @ Flyers

Sunday, April 5: Bruins @ Flyers

Upcoming Schedule

Tuesday, March 3: Penguins @ Bruins, 7:00 PM

Thursday, March 5: Bruins @ Predators, 8:00 PM

Saturday, March 7: Capitals @ Bruins, 12:30 PM

Sunday, March 8: Bruins @ Penguins, 4:30 PM

Tuesday, March 10: Kings @ Bruins, 7:00 PM

How To Watch

3:00 PM ET

TV: ABC

Radio: 98.5 The Sports Hub