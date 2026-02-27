Daily Bean: Bruins Win; Stamkos Trade Talk, Schaefer Makes History

The Bruins picked up a crucial win last night as the playoff push starts.

It did not start out the way they would have liked, but they rallied back to pick up their 10th straight home win. Two different goalies played, including Michael DiPietro, who played in his first regular-season game with the Boston Bruins.

Tonight, plenty of Bruins prospects are in action throughout the pool.

Around the league, the team that is in the Tyler Myers rumors has been revealed, and it’s within the division. Also in trade rumors is a Predators forward, but he has only a few teams in mind if it is going to happen. History was made by an Islander, and Connor McDavid eclipsed the 100-point mark again.

And the Panthers beat the Maple Leafs, creating further space between the Bruins and the Leafs.

Happy Friday, here is today’s Daily Bean:

Boston Bruins

BRUINS WIN: The Bruins (33-20-5) made it 10 straight home wins at the TD Garden last night after taking down the Columbus Blue Jackets (29-21-7) 4-2. The B’s were lifted by three different goal scorers, two goalies, and hey, staying out of the box helped.

BREAK APART: “That was just not us,” Marco Sturm said about the first period. Sean Kuraly added that the team did not like the way they played. Check out more from last night’s big win over Columbus as the playoff push draws close.

OLYMPIC CELEBRATION (video via 𝕏): The Bruins played a video to celebrate their Olympians during the first TV timeout yesterday. Jeremy Swayman met Charlie McAvoy on the Bruins’ bench, and they even panned the camera onto gold medalist Zach Werenski.

COYLE TRIBUTE (video via 𝕏): Then, during the second TV timeout, the Bruins welcomed Charlie Coyle back to the TD Garden. Coyle played in Boston from 2019-25, and last night marked his first away game at the Garden since he was with Minnesota.

On Friday morning, the Bruins announced that Michael DiPietro has been assigned to Providence.

Prospects Update

Plenty of prospects are in action tonight, from the ECHL to the USHL, and a few college games between players in the Bruins’ pool.

ECHL: Maine vs. Adirondack – 7:05 PM, Harzing Mazzotti Arena, Glens Falls, NY

Minnesota (1) vs. Michigan – 6:00 PM, Yost Ice Arena, Ann Arbor, MI

Boston College (6) vs. Boston University (1) – 7:00 PM, Agganis Arena, Boston, MA

Cornell (1) vs. St. Lawrence – 7:00 PM, Lynah Rink, Ithaca, NY

Quinnipiac (2) vs. Dartmouth – 7:00 PM, Thompson Arena, Dartmouth, NH

Harvard (1) vs. Princeton – 7:00 PM, Bright-Landry Hockey Center, Allston, MA

North Dakota (1) vs. Western Michigan (1) – 7:00 PM, Lawson Ice Arena, Kalamazoo, MI

Miami Ohio (1) vs. Omaha – 8:00 PM, Baxter Arena, Omaha, NE

USHL: Youngstown (1) vs. Green Bay – 8:05 PM, Resch Center, Green Bay, WI

NHL News & National Hockey Now

Detroit Hockey Now: Tyler Myers is considering the Detroit Red Wings, per Darren Dreger. In yesterday’s version, I mentioned him being scratched from the Canucks lineup for trade reasons. Bob Duff has more on the news and the potential trade fit of Tyler Myers.

Sportsnet: It was a historic night for Islanders defenseman Matthew Schaefer. After going down 2-0, he scored twice in 55 seconds to tie the game. He became the first 18-year-old defenseman in NHL history to score 18 goals in a season, and there are 23 games left in the season.

The Athletic ($): Steven Stamkos has a short list of teams he would accept a trade to, if it gets to that point. Although it’s unlikely that the Predators will move on from him, a reunion with the Lightning is not out of the picture.

Florida Hockey Now: The Panthers are fighting an uphill battle. So are the Maple Leafs. Last night, the two teams faced off, and the Panthers came out on top with a 5-1 thumping. George Richards has more from Sunrise.

What happened to Toronto on this goal?

Pittsburgh Hockey Now: The Penguins traded Brett Kulak to Colorado for Samuel Girard and a second-round pick. Kulak was already traded this season, but the pending UFA was surprised when it happened again. Hear what he had to say in Dan Kingerski’s Penguins Blog.

Philly Hockey Now: It’s time to shift to sellers in Philadelphia. At first, it did not seem this way, as the Flyers fought for a playoff spot earlier in the season. Now, there is no question. Will James has more in his most recent Flyers Blog.

Edmonton Oilers (video via 𝕏): Connor McDavid, wow. Look how far he pulls Darcy Kuemper out of his cage on this goal.

McDavid hit 100 points on the season last night.

Today’s NHL Schedule

Sabres @ Panthers, 7:00 PM

Golden Knights @ Capitals, 7:00 PM

Wild @ Mammoth, 9:00 PM

Jets @ Ducks, 10:00 PM

(All times ET)