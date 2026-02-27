Bruins Trade Rumors Ramp Up with Deadline One Week Away

With less than one week until the March 6, 3:00 PM trade deadline, the trade talks around the Bruins are swirling.

It is no secret that the Bruins are in the hunt for a right-handed defenseman; they tried in January. But recent reports show that they are also looking to add a center.

“I think Boston, we know they tried Rasmus Andersson,” Elliotte Friedman said on Friday’s episode of “32 Thoughts: The Podcast.” “So, I could still see them being on the D market. I’ve heard they want to add a forward if they can.”

While on NESN’s pregame show Thursday, Don Sweeney added that the Bruins are looking to both add and sell at the deadline.

“We’re going to explore both sides of the fence,” he said.

As the Bruins explore buying and selling ahead of the deadline, they have been linked to several potential targets. They have already pushed for a right-handed defenseman this season, but with the deadline fast approaching, time is ticking.

Bruins Defense Targets

JUSTIN FAULK, ST. LOUIS

Age: 32 | Contract expires 2027 | Cap Hit: $6.50 M

The trade rumors picked up with a report from Jimmy Murphy at RG. The Bruins were in on Rasmus Andersson, but he was traded to the Vegas Golden Knights on January 18. Since then, they have pivoted.

Faulk has 11 goals this season; Bruins defensemen have combined for 22 this season. He plays on the power play as well, not that the Bruins need help there, but having another puck-moving defenseman does not hurt. He has nine power-play points this season.

However, the price is steep. On Friday’s episode of “32 Thoughts: The Podcast,” Friedman said, “The price on Faulk, I’ve said before, is the Rasmus Andersson trade.”

COLTON PARAYKO, ST. LOUIS

Age: 32 | Contract expires 2030 | Cap Hit: $6.50 M

The Bruins have been linked to other players on the Blues’ roster, too. According to Anthony Di Marco of Daily Faceoff, the Bruins have their eyes on defenseman Colton Parayko.

Parayko is a right-shot defenseman who plays top-pair minutes for the Blues. He averages 22:24 of ice time per night and stands 6-foot-6. It has been a down year for Parayko, especially in terms of his offensive production. In the previous two seasons, Parayko scored 26 total goals. He only has four this season.

Colton Parayko has spent 151:19 on the Blues’ penalty kill this season, for an average of 2:37 per game.

His contract is a big one, and he will be 37 once it expires. However, trading for Parayko will lock in the Bruins’ top-four defensive corps until 2030 – Charlie McAvoy, Hampus Lindholm, and Nikita Zadorov are also signed until 2030.

RASMUS RISTOLAINEN, PHILADELPHIA

Age: 31 | Contract expires 2027 | Cap Hit: $5.1 M

Anthony Di Marco of Daily Faceoff linked the Bruins to Flyers defenseman Rasmus Ristolainen, though not as their first choice.

The Flyers are in sell mode. They have a right-handed defenseman who is coming off a strong Olympics performance for Team Finland. However, the issue is staying healthy. Ristolainen missed the first 31 games this season and only played 31 games in the 2023-24 season.

In 21 games this season, Ristolainen has a goal and five assists. At the Olympics, he posted three assists and a team-leading plus-9.

He comes with another steep price tag. Per Di Marco’s report, the comparable return that Philadelphia is looking for is the one Don Sweeney acquired from Toronto at the 2025 deadline.

MACKENZIE WEEGAR, CALGARY

Age: 32 | Contract expires 2031 | Cap Hit: $8.7 M

Craig Conroy, GM of the Flames, has been taking calls. He and Don Sweeney were close to striking a deal, but Rasmus Andersson did not want to sign a contract extension, so Sweeney pulled out.

David Pagnotta reports that the Bruins have “poked around” the possibility of acquiring MacKenzie Weegar, and he says it would cost “a haul.” Also, Weegar has a no-trade clause; he would have to approve any trade he is in. It is not known if he is willing to waive his clause.

This season, he has three goals and 21 points, and his 128 hits lead Flames’ defensemen this season. He has blocked 134 shots, which leads the Flames and is ranked fourth in the NHL.

Bruins Forward Targets

ROBERT THOMAS, ST. LOUIS

Age: 26 | Contract expires 2031 | Cap Hit: $8.125 M

Robert Thomas has surfaced in trade rumors this season, and Anthony Di Marco reported that he is someone “the Bruins really like.”

Without sounding repetitive, the prices in St. Louis are high. Not just for their defenseman, but for any of their trade chips. The highest price will be for Robert Thomas.

“Either another young player, who’s a younger player than Thomas, who is a potential 1C,” Friedman said on “32 Thoughts: The Podcast.” “Or a Quinn Hughes type deal.”

Thomas has not been in the lineup since January 10, though he is expected to return Saturday. After recovering from the injury, he stepped aside from the team for a personal matter. This season, he has 33 points (11-22–33) in 42 games.

BRAYDEN SCHENN, ST. LOUIS

Age: 34 | Contract expires 2028 | Cap Hit: $6.5 M

The Bruins are also linked to the Blues’ captain, according to David Pagnotta. Though there is plenty of competition for Schenn, he ranks fifth on The Fourth Period’s trade watch list.

Schenn has skated in all 58 of the Blues’ games this season. He has 24 points (12-12–24) but is a team-low minus-26. He has 1,080 NHL games on his resume, as well as 82 more playoff games and a Stanley Cup.

OWEN TIPPETT, PHILADELPHIA

Age: 27 | Contract expires 2032 | Cap Hit: $6.2 M

The Flyers acquired Owen Tippett two days before the 2022 trade deadline in a deal that sent Claude Giroux to Florida.

Now Tippett’s name is in trade talks again, a few years later. The Bruins have “checked in on several times this season,” per Di Marco. He has 405 NHL games under his belt with 221 points (112-109–221). He has 36 (17-19–36) this season.

Di Marco also mentioned that the Flyers are not looking to move the winger, but are open to discussions. Any team interested in prying Tippett out of Philadelphia is going to have to pay a lot.

CONOR GARLAND, VANCOUVER

Age: 29 | Contract expires 2032 | Cap Hit: $6 M

David Pagnotta of The Fourth Period linked the Bruins to Conor Garland.

The Scituate native has spent his entire career out west, but has found himself in trade rumors involving the Bruins for the past few seasons.

This season, he has seven goals and 25 points in 47 games. He plays on both sides of the special teams, and he has nine points on the power play.

Garland signed a six-year extension with a no-movement clause for the first three years. The contract will kick in on July 1, 2026, and run until 2032.

JAKE DEBRUSK, VANCOUVER

Age: 29 | Contract expires 2031 | Cap Hit: $5.5 M

A familiar name also surfaced. David Pagnotta linked the Bruins to their former winger.

It has not been a good season for DeBrusk in his new home, though. He has 13 goals this season – 11 of them have come on the power play. He was scratched earlier in the season, and he mentioned how much it frustrated him.

While with the Bruins from 2017-24, he played in 465 games and had 342 points (176-163–342). He left after the 2023-24 season and signed with the Canucks. Last year, he scored a career-high 28 goals.

While it seems unlikely that the Bruins pursue a reunion with their first-round pick, Pagnotta linking the two does not rule it out. He did not request a trade, per Elliotte Friedman, but he “wouldn’t stand in the way” of something that he likes.

Bruins Deadline Outlook

On the other hand, the Bruins have a few assets of their own that have been reportedly on the trade block.

When the Golden Knights traded for Rasmus Andersson, Elliotte Friedman reported that the Bruins had a 2027 first-round pick and defenseman Mason Lohrei on the table.

Doug Armstrong is looking for a package similar to the one that Vegas traded to the Flames. The Flames’ return included a first-round pick, a conditional second that can become a first, a roster player, and a prospect.

David Pagnotta also reported that the Bruins could shop Matthew Poitras in a trade. The Bruins’ 2022 second-round pick burst onto the scene and made the roster in the fall of 2023 and 2024, but not 2025.

The Bruins have a plethora of prospects as well. Aside from Poitras, Anthony Di Marco mentioned 2024 first-round pick Dean Letourneau as a trade option.

Aside from the prospects, the Bruins have four first-round picks in the next two seasons.

They also have to consider two expiring contracts, Andrew Peeke and Viktor Arvidsson, who can provide the Bruins with a return. With Sweeney “looking at both sides of the fence,” the Bruins could move their pending free agents out for draft or prospect capital.

The trade deadline is March 6 at 3:00 PM ET.