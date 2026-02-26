Two Goalies Factor into Bruins’ Tenth Straight Home Win

BOSTON – The Boston Bruins (33-20-5) picked up a 4-2 win against the Columbus Blue Jackets (29-21-7) on Thursday night. It marked their tenth straight win at the TD Garden, and it was powered by three goal scorers and two goalies.

Viktor Arvidsson (16) scored twice, including the empty net goal to put the cherry on top. With goals a piece, Morgan Geekie (33) tied a career-high, and Sean Kuraly (5) scored against his former – and hometown – team.

Joonas Korpisalo, who also played against his former team, made 36 saves and picked up the win. However, he was not the only Bruins’ goalie to play on Thursday. Michael DiPietro, who has been with the organization since October 27, 2022, made his Bruins debut.

Holding onto their home win-streak was not the easiest feat, though.

Kirill Marchenko opened the scoring for the Blue Jackets at the 4:32 mark of the first period. Marchenko beat Korpisalo low blocker-side on a breakaway for his 20th of the season.

The Bruins could not generate anything on their only power play chance of the first period.

However, with just over four minutes remaining in the period, Viktor Arvidsson steered a shot on Elvis Merzlikins. The shot was deflected off Blue Jackets forward Isac Lundestrom and into the net. For Arvidsson, that is his 15th goal of the season.

Mikey Eyssimont drew a holding penalty at the 17:51 mark of the first period. The Bruins killed off the penalty, and Korpisalo made three saves against the Blue Jackets’ power play. The Blue Jackets finished with one power play attempt in the game.

After the first period, the game was tied, and Korpisalo already sprawled out for 19 saves. The Bruins only got 10 shots on Merzlikins.

Then, in the second period, Miles Wood crashed into Joonas Korpisalo. The Bruins’ starting goalie went down the tunnel briefly to tend to an injury. With Jeremy Swayman scratched, Marco Sturm turned to Michael DiPietro. He stopped both shots he faced in 6:03.

The Bruins went on a power play, and like it has all season, it was successful in the middle frame. David Pastrnak set up Morgan Geekie from the right circle; he unleashed a one-timer that beat Merzlikins high.

After the lead change, Korpisalo returned to the game. He made six saves in the second period.

The Bruins played a quiet third period to start, prioritizing defense as shots came slowly.

That lasted until the Bruins got off a man-advantage. After failing to capitalize on a Mason Marchment slashing minor, the Bruins struck at 5-on-5. Tanner Jeannot found Sean Kuraly in stride, and the former Blue Jacket beat his old teammate high-glove side.

Adam Fantilli scored with 6:45 to play to cut the Bruins’ lead in half.

Then, with 35.2 seconds left, Viktor Arvidsson sealed the win with an empty net goal.

On the other end of the ice, Joonas Korpisalo made 10 third-period saves to maintain the Bruins’ lead.

Now that the Bruins are back from Olympic break, the schedule speeds up. They will play 24 more games in the next 47 days, and their next one is in Philadelphia (25-21-11) on Saturday afternoon.