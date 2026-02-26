Daily Bean: Bruins Gameday; Myers Sitting for Trade Reasons, Jack Hughes Grabs a Mic

The break has come and gone, and the Bruins are back on home ice tonight.

Jeremy Swayman returned to practice yesterday, and Charlie McAvoy is expected to return today. Later tonight, Charlie Coyle is coming back to the Garden for the first time since being traded last year. On that topic, the Bruins are involved in more trade rumors, and with the trade deadline eight days away, brace yourself for the onslaught of trade rumors.

Trade rumors involve more teams than just the Bruins. The Canucks pulled a defenseman from the lineup for trade-related reasons yesterday. There is a new trade board to check out, too.

Nathan MacKinnon also sat out of the lineup yesterday, but he is neither hurt nor getting traded.

Jack Hughes has been the story in the hockey world as the season transitions back from the Olympic break. The man who scored the golden goal returned to New Jersey, took a mic, and thanked fans for their support. After the game, he continued to speak about his time in Milan.

Also happening around the league, Matvei Michkov met with Philadelphia media, the Avalanche played without Nathan MacKinnon, and Sidney Crosby spoke on his injury.

And the Maple Leafs sent a letter to season ticket holders.

Happy Thursday, here is today’s Daily Bean:

Boston Bruins

BRUINS GAMEDAY: They are back. After a long Olympic break, the Bruins (32-20-5) welcome Charlie Coyle and the Blue Jackets (29-20-7) to the Garden tonight. The Bruins sit in the second wild card spot with 25 games left in their season. They are four points ahead of the Blue Jackets.

The B’s are also riding a nine-game home win streak.

SWAYMAN BACK TO PRACTICE: Jeremy Swayman returned to the Bruins’ practice at Warrior yesterday. He spoke about his time in Milan and whether or not he is ready to get back onto the ice. Spoiler: he says he’s ready.

The Fourth Period: The other day, the Bruins were linked to Rasmus Ristolainen. Now, it’s MacKenzie Weegar. I listed him as a potential trade target on Tuesday. David Pagnotta listed the Bruins as one of the teams that have “poked around Weegar’s availability.”

BRUINS SCHEDULE: If you’re looking for a visual of the upcoming Bruins schedule, check it out here.

NHL News & National Hockey Now

The Athletic ($): Tyler Myers was held out of the Canucks lineup last night for trade reasons. The 36-year-old defenseman stands 6-foot-8, and he is a righty. His contract expires at the end of the 2026-27 season and comes with a $3 million cap hit. He has to approve a trade, though; he is on a no-movement clause.

New Jersey Hockey Now: “It’s been, obviously, some of the best three days of my life,” Jack Hughes said about the USA’s celebration. However, the Devils lost to Buffalo 2-1 last night. James Nichols has more from Hughes in the postgame.

They also had $8.60 Ultras in Newark last night. Not a bad deal.

New Jersey Devils (video via 𝕏): Here’s the video of Jack Hughes taking center ice with a mic last night.

Philly Hockey Now: Matvei Michkov. It’s his second year, and he is always finding the headlines in Philadelphia. He rarely speaks to the media, but did yesterday. Will James has more from Michkov’s media availability.

Also, Michkov was the skating coach for US figure skater Isabeau Levito as she trained for the Olympics.

Colorado Hockey Now: The Avalanche played in Utah without star forward Nathan MacKinnon last night. Jared Bednar mentioned it as a possibility for any of the Avs’ five players in the gold medal game – the rest of them played. Aarif Deen has more on MacKinnon’s game off.

Pittsburgh Hockey Now: Yesterday, I mentioned Sidney Crosby’s four-week injury. The exact injury remains unknown, but Crosby did not walk in a boot or with a limp. Dan Kingerski has Crosby’s locker room reaction to his injury.

Toronto Hockey Now: The Maple Leafs lost last night, but before the game, they sent a letter to season ticket holders regarding the state of the team. Dave Litman has more on the MLSE letter, which cited injuries as an excuse and outlined why they are remaining quiet on trade deadline plans.

ESPN: Here is Greg Wyshynski’s trade board as the March 6 deadline approaches. Mason Lohrei is listed in “The 25-and-under tier,” and Michael DiPietro is in the category of goalies.

Today’s NHL Schedule

Blue Jackets @ Bruins, 7:00 PM (NESN)

Islanders @ Canadiens, 7:00 PM

Red Wings @ Senators, 7:00 PM

Maple Leafs @ Panthers, 7:00 PM

Devils @ Penguins, 7:00 PM

Lightning @ Hurricanes, 7:00 PM

Flyers @ Rangers, 8:00 PM (ESPN)

Kraken @ Blues, 8:00 PM

Blackhawks @ Predators, 8:00 PM

Wild @ Avalanche, 9:00 PM

Flames @ Sharks, 10:00 PM

Oilers @ Kings, 10:30 PM (ESPN)

(All times ET)