Boston Bruins
Bruins Game 58: Notes, Lines, and How to Watch vs. Blue Jackets
After a 22-day break, the Boston Bruins (32-20-5) are back.
Seven of them (plus one P-Bruin) were in the Olympics, and four came back with medals. The rest enjoyed their breaks and returned to practice on February 18.
The Bruins entered the break on a 12-2-3 run dating back to New Year’s Eve. They played well on home ice, especially in January, and they are carrying a nine-game home winning streak into tonight’s contest.
Tonight’s opponent is the red-hot Columbus Blue Jackets (29-20-7).
The story with tonight’s opponent was their surge after head coach Rick Bowness was hired. Since the change, ‘Bones’ has led them to a 10-1-0 record since taking over on January 12. When the change happened, the Blue Jackets were in last place in the East; now, they are tenth.
And tonight marks Charlie Coyle’s return to the TD Garden. He was traded on March 6, 2025, to the Colorado Avalanche. The Avalanche traded him to the Blue Jackets over the summer.
It’s a crucial game as the push for the playoffs picks up. The Bruins are in the second wild card spot, and the Blue Jackets are four points behind.
Bruins Morning Skate Notes
The Bruins skated in an optional skate at 10:30 this morning at the TD Garden.
Charlie McAvoy returned, and Marco Sturm said that his status is to be determined, though the expectation is that he will be ready to go.
“McAvoy, we will see after practice,” Sturm said. “See how he feels. He just got in.”
“It’s been a long, exciting journey for him, even after they won,” Sturm added about McAvoy. “I just want to make sure he feels healthy, he feels in his mind, ready to go. We talked briefly this morning. We expect him to play, but you never know.”
Sturm also added that everyone else is healthy.
The Bruins carried all three rostered goalies, and Sturm announced Joonas Korpisalo as the starter. With Jeremy Swayman returning to the team yesterday, he will be watching tonight’s game from the press box.
“Sway, we will give him a night off,” Sturm said. “That was just – he didn’t play for a while. So, just want to make sure we are going to be careful down the stretch because we need him.”
“DiPietro will be the backup, with (Swayman) shooting for the weekend.”
Michael DiPietro will back up Joonas Korpisalo.
Expected Bruins Lines
Forwards
Marat Khusnutdinov – Elias Lindholm – David Pastrnak
Casey Mittelstadt – Pavel Zacha – Viktor Arvidsson
Mikey Eyssimont – Fraser Minten – Morgan Geekie
Tanner Jeannot – Sean Kuraly – Mark Kastelic
Defensemen
Nikita Zadorov – Henri Jokiharju
Hampus Lindholm – Mason Lohrei
Jonathan Aspirot – Andrew Peeke
Source: Belle Fraser (Boston Bruins)
Starting Goalie
Joonas Korpisalo (10-8-2, 3.15 GAA, .893 SV%)
Source: Marco Sturm
Expected Blue Jackets Lines
Forwards
Mason Marchment – Adam Fantilli – Kirill Marchenko
Dmitri Voronkov – Sean Monahan – Kent Johnson
Cole Sillinger – Charlie Coyle – Mathieu Olivier
Carl Lundestrom – Boone Jenner – Miles Wood
Defensemen
Zach Werenski – Damon Severson
Ivan Provorov – Denton Mateychuk
Dante Fabbro – Erik Gudbranson
Source: Jeff Svoboda (Columbus Blue Jackets)
Starting Goalie
Elvis Merzlikins (11-8-1, 3.49 GAA, .888 SV%)
Source: The Hockey News-Columbus
Special Teams
The Bruins have seen their special teams fall into two different categories: the power play is incredible, but the penalty kill needs some work. However, Marco Sturm said that “our biggest homework” over the break was the penalty kill.
The Bruins’ power play ranks third in the NHL (26.3%). Since the New Year, they have converted at a 30.4% rate. On the other hand, the B’s penalty kill ranks 28th in the NHL (76.4%). It has not been good since January 1; they have only killed 65.5% of penalties in that frame.
In Columbus, the power play is right in the middle of the pack. They are ranked 18th in the NHL at 19.7%. The penalty kill is slightly ahead of the Bruins. They have killed 77.4% of penalties this season and rank 23rd.
Since Rick Bowness took over, their power play has scored on 24.0% of chances. The penalty kill has killed off 81.4% of the Blue Jackets’ infractions. Both of those rank 13th in the NHL since he took over.
Season Series
Thursday, February 26: Blue Jackets @ Bruins
Sunday, March 29: Bruins @ Blue Jackets
Sunday, April 12: Bruins @ Blue Jackets
Upcoming Schedule
Saturday, February 28: Bruins @ Flyers, 3:00 PM
Tuesday, March 3: Penguins @ Bruins, 7:00 PM
Thursday, March 5: Bruins @ Predators, 8:00 PM
Saturday, March 7: Capitals @ Bruins, 12:30 PM
Sunday, March 8: Bruins @ Penguins, 4:30 PM
How To Watch
7:00 PM
TV: NESN
Radio: 98.5 The Sports Hub
Mrbruin4
February 26, 2026 at 1:13 pm
Missed opportunity for getting a nhl look at DiPietro
Geoff Ash
February 26, 2026 at 2:55 pm
I couldn’t agree more this man has earned it he’s been the best goalie in the A for a few years now. His time to be Sways back up has arrived let’s hope management does the right thing with him.
Rick W Murray
February 26, 2026 at 3:33 pm
Where’s Chuck?!? he doesn’t get an automatic bye because he played in the Olympics come on slaggard get out there you wimp.
Every point counts. Man I would shuttle Mac out of here and Swayman in a New York min. If I was the owner. No excuses you played your big dream get back on the ice for the team that pays you. Dipietro should be playing tonight. This teams going nowhere absentee management.