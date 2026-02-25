Jeremy Swayman Returns to Bruins Practice, Says He’s Ready

The Bruins’ gold medalists are back in Boston.

Charlie McAvoy and Jeremy Swayman joined most of Team USA at the White House on Tuesday. Swayman took to the ice for practice on Wednesday, and Sturm confirmed both skaters will be on the ice for morning skate on Thursday.

It was a whirlwind of a week for the US Olympic team. They started in Milan, continued in Miami, and then ended in Washington, DC. Now, all of the players are back with their NHL clubs.

Tuesday concluded the US’s immediate celebration. They also attended the State of the Union before heading back their own way.

“It was an incredible honor,” Swayman said about spending Tuesday at the White House. “We all were there to represent our country, celebrate a gold medal for the United States. That was something that we really embodied and were really grateful to be a part of.”

“It was a logistical nightmare, I’m sure, for our PR people,” he said. “They did a great job of getting us back here, safe and sound. Again, we were just excited to come back to the US and get back to our respective jobs.”

The US Men’s team has been at the center of recent attention as well. While celebrating the gold medal win in Milan, President Trump called. He made an ill-timed comment at the expense of the US Women’s team, who also beat Canada to win gold. Trump’s comments, coupled with the reaction inside the room, created a rupture throughout the hockey world.

Jeremy Swayman admitted after practice that the men’s team did not react properly.

“We should have reacted differently,” Swayman said about the locker room video that went viral. “We know that we are so excited for the women’s team, we have so much respect for the women’s team. To share that gold medal with them is something that we are forever grateful for. Now that we are home, we get to share that together forever and see the incredible support we have from the USA in sharing this incredible gold medal.”

Also, after practice, Swayman touched on what it meant to embrace Bruins teammate Charlie McAvoy after the gold medal win.

“Yeah, it was a full embrace, man,” Swayman said about seeing his teammate. “That man is the most deserving on that team. The adversity that he’s been through, and just refused to get knocked down, and was a leader for us. Obviously, his play spoke for itself. It was tears coming down because I’m just so proud of him and his accomplishments and the way that he handled himself.”

“I get to see it first-hand, more than most of those guys on that team, what he does every day, for this team, for his family, for this community. And again, I couldn’t be more excited to share this medal with him forever.”

The Bruins’ goaltender also stayed on the ice after practice to get some extra reps in. Marco Sturm said that was Swayman’s choice.

“That was totally his option today,” Sturm said after practice. “These guys came in very late – I think 3, 4 AM, this morning. He wanted to come in and feel the ice, that’s all.”

Swayman is ready, too.

“Oh yeah. Yeah,” Swayman said. “I can’t wait to get back, and excited to get started, and again, whenever my name is called, I’ll be ready to go.”

“I want to be ready right now,” he added. “It’s why I wanted to come here today. I couldn’t wait another day to get back and get back on the ice with these guys. So I can’t wait to get started and push for playoffs.”

The Bruins’ push for the postseason resumes on Thursday. Currently, they are at 69 points and four points ahead of Columbus for the second wild card spot. They also play the Blue Jackets on Thursday night at the Garden.

Sturm said both McAvoy and Swayman will practice tomorrow, “and then we go from there.”