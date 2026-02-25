Daily Bean: Two Bruins, Team USA at White House; Pens-Avs Trade, More Trade Talks

The NHL is back today; the Bruins are one day away.

Two Bruins’ gold medalists were in Washington, DC, yesterday as the Bruins practiced ahead of their game on Thursday. Marco Sturm is unsure when they will return.

In the nation’s capital, the Men’s Hockey Team went to the White House, then was honored at the State of the Union. Then, the starting goalie was honored with the highest Presidential honor that can be given to civilians. He also posed for an iconic photo on Air Force Two.

Around the NHL, there was a trade yesterday, the first of many as we approach the March 6 trade deadline. The Penguins and Avalanche flipped defensemen, and a second-round pick got thrown into the trade. There are also more trade rumors throughout the league, and there’s a team loaded with former Bruins that is in the seller’s market.

And we found out the injury status of Sidney Crosby.

Boston Bruins

GOLD MEDALISTS IN DC: Two Bruins, who won the gold medal in Milan, were in Washington, DC, yesterday. They celebrated their win over Canada with President Trump with a tour of the White House and an appearance at the State of the Union. However, the Bruins are practicing, and with a game tomorrow, they are not sure when their gold medalists will return.

White House (video via 𝕏): Here’s the moment when President Trump introduced Team USA to the members of Congress.

The team left right after the ceremony; we will find out if the Bruins’ gold-medalists returned home in time for practice at 11:00 AM.

Sportsnaut: On a related note, the President announced Connor Hellebuyck (WPG) will be presented with the Presidential Medal of Freedom.

Prospects Update

The Providence Bruins are on tonight. They are out in Allentown, PA, for a game against the Lehigh Valley Phantoms (PHI) at 7:05 PM.

Providence is on a two-game skid after winning 13 in a row. Michael DiPietro was called up to the Boston roster yesterday, so he will not be present for the P-Bruins game.

NHL News & National Hockey Now

Colorado Hockey Now: Let the trades begin. The Avalanche acquired Brett Kulak from the Pittsburgh Penguins for Samuel Girard and a second-round pick. Girard played in Colorado for more than eight seasons. Aarif Deen has the news out of Colorado.

Both are left-handed defensemen.

Pittsburgh Hockey Now: On the other end of that trade, Dan Kingerski has the Dubas report. This is the second time he has pulled off a trade from out of nowhere, both for a young player with team control. Check out what Penguins GM Kyle Dubas had to say after pulling that trade off.

Pittsburgh Hockey Now: Sidney Crosby is going to be out weeks, the Penguins announced today. He’s going to be out until late March. The Penguins are in the playoff picture (29-15-12) and have 19 games between Thursday and March 31.

Chicago Hockey Now: The Blackhawks are selling again. They are 10 points out of the last spot in the Western Conference. There’s also a prospect pool in Chicago that is high and mighty, and some are ready for full-time spots in the NHL. Jack Bushman has his predictions on who goes and who stays for the Blackhawks – including his take on two former Bruins.

New Jersey Hockey Now: James Nichols has what Jack Hughes said about Team USA’s trip to the White House. He also spoke on the relationship with the US Women’s team, in response to the discussion on social media after the team celebrated with FBI Director Kash Patel.

Florida Hockey Now: The Panthers are desperate; they have an uphill battle. Last year, they gave some players time off after the Four Nations Face-Off. Not this year. “It’s ‘Let’s Go!’” Bill Zito said at the Miami International Airport on Monday. George Richards has the latest from Southern Florida.

Carolina Hockey Now: Frederik Andersen represented Team Denmark in Milan. Even with career-low numbers in advanced stats and a nine-game losing streak, nobody else was playing in goal for the Danes. Rachel Barkley has more on the opportunity that the Olympics gave the Canes’ goalie.

Today’s NHL Schedule

The NHL is back tonight.

Sabres @ Devils, 7:00 PM

Flyers @ Capitals, 7:00 PM

Maple Leafs @ Lightning, 7:30 PM (TNT)

Kraken @ Stars, 8:00 PM

Avalanche @ Mammoth, 9:00 PM

Jets @ Canucks, 10:00 PM

Golden Knights @ Kings, 10:00 PM (TNT)

Oilers @ Ducks, 10:30 PM

(All times ET)