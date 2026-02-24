Daily Bean: Bruins, League Trade Talks; Players Traveling Leave Teams Shorthanded

The Olympics are over, the NHL has not started yet; it’s the in-between phase where players are traveling back to their clubs.

Team United States was rerouted from New York to Miami due to the snow that anyone in the northeast dealt with yesterday. They were not the only ones to come back to Miami as Team Canada also landed at the airport.

And breaking news, there are more trade rumors.

Some involving the Boston Bruins, though they are not the only team in pursuit of a right-shot defenseman. They are not as common as left-shot defenseman, and they are in need. The Bruins are one of six teams reported to be in the market.

Around the league, the Oilers have a forward available for a trade. He hasn’t gelled in the lineup and isn’t matching the year he had in Washington last season. Also, the Flyers are selling, so Will James took a look at some prospects they could be in the market for.

And the Colorado Avalanche might be shorthanded this week; they are not the only ones.

Boston Bruins

BRUINS LINKED TO RISTOLAINEN: More trade rumors! The Bruins are linked to a 6-foot-4 Flyers defenseman, whose stock is rising due to a solid Olympics performance. With the trade deadline approaching on March 6, the Bruins are looking to add a right-shot defenseman.

The Bruins did not practice yesterday. They originally had today off, but will now skate at the TD Garden. The Bruins called up Michael DiPietro for practice, per Belle Fraser.

The NHL returns tomorrow, and the Bruins return Thursday.

NHL News & National Hockey Now

NBC Miami: The US Men’s team is back on home soil. The team was supposed to land in New York, but a snowstorm instead rerouted their flight to sunny South Florida. The team saw a welcome home sign and continued their victory lap on Monday night in Miami.

Curtis Houck (video via 𝕏): Here’s a clip from Good Morning America, where Quinn Hughes (MIN) confirms that the men’s team will be attending the State of the Union in Washington, DC tonight.

The Athletic ($): The US Women’s team will not be attending the White House tonight for the State of the Union. They cited the timing and already scheduled academic and professional commitments. The PWHL season starts on Thursday.

The Fourth Period: The Oilers are talking “with a few teams” on forward Andrew Mangiapane. He is in the first year of a two-year contract, but it has not been working out. Although he has a no-trade clause, the Oilers are working with Mangiapane’s agent to find a new home.

Colorado Hockey Now: The Avalanche had four members of their lineup in the gold medal game. That game finished 72 hours before the Avs’ first game back from break. Jared Bednar mentioned that they might have to play shorthanded. Aarif Deen has more.

TSN: The Maple Leafs are in Tampa Bay tomorrow, and with the USA’s celebration, Auston Matthews might not be available. It is unclear on when he will return – a problem all teams with US players are facing.

Pittsburgh Hockey Now: The Penguins recalled forward Avery Hayes from Wilkes-Barre/Scranton (AHL) yesterday. The scrappy forward scored twice in his Penguins debut, which came in the final game before the break. Dan Kingerski has more from Pittsburgh.

Philly Hockey Now: Over in Philadelphia, Will James has three prospects that the Flyers should have their eyes on. None of them are Bruins prospects, but all three of them are from buying teams who might be willing to part with a prospect in the days ahead.

USCHO College Rankings: The NCAA season ends on March 7, then it’s conference tournament time. The rankings came out yesterday, and the Bruins have a few prospects still in the top 12.