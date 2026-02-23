Daily Bean: USA Wins Gold, MacKinnon Believes Canada was Better Team; Rosters Unfreeze

An incredible hockey game got the hockey world started on Sunday morning, and ultimately, two Bruins picked up a gold medal.

The United States picked up its first gold medal in men’s hockey since 1980. It also marks a clean sweep of gold medals for the United States in hockey at the Olympics. It has happened for Canada before; this is the first occurrence for the US.

The Bruins’ gold-medalists will return home at some point this week. Locker room video shows the team accepting an invitation to the State of the Union address on Tuesday from Washington, DC. It is still unclear when they will be back with the team.

It was a hard-fought game. Canada poured 42 shots onto Connor Hellebuyck (WPG), but only found the net once. He was the star of the show for the United States.

Also, the trade freeze has been lifted. NHL hockey returns on Wednesday.

Happy Monday, stay safe in the snow. Here is today’s Daily Bean:

Boston Bruins

FOUR BRUINS MEDAL: Milan 2026 was successful for half of the Bruins who went. Out of the eight, four are returning to the team with medals. Charlie McAvoy played over 22 minutes. His big play was making a crucial third-period save to keep the game tied. McAvoy and Jeremy Swayman picked up gold medals.

Henri Jokiharju and Joonas Korpisalo picked up bronze medals with a win on Saturday.

Prospects Update

PROSPECT NOTEBOOK: Monday morning means a prospect notebook. Check out the most recent update on the Bruins’ prospects. It was an eventful Friday, with four college prospects registering three-point nights. Also, three of them got into fights this weekend.

PROSPECTS STATS: If you want to see how they have performed this season, check out the B’s prospect stats here.

NHL News & National Hockey Now

USA Hockey: It has been 46 years. Charlie McAvoy carried the boombox off the bus that played Dream On by Aerosmith. Everyone was singing. Check out how the United States celebrated its gold medal win over Canada.

New Jersey Hockey Now: And who was the hero? Jack Hughes of the New Jersey Devils. It only took 101 seconds of overtime for Hughes to join his brother with overtime-winning goals during the Olympics. James Nichols of NJHN has more on the American hero.

ESPN: Johnny Gaudreau was a part of the USA’s celebration. The players brought his jersey out of the locker room, and Zach Werenski and Dylan Larkin went to get Gaudreau’s children for the team picture. Team USA has displayed Gaudreau’s jersey in the locker room for the Four Nations Face-Off and the IIHF World Championships.

TSN: Well, Nathan MacKinnon (COL) did not hold back. On the other end, Canada walks away with the silver medal. Breakaways could not beat Hellebuyck, and the league’s best players could not beat him in overtime either. After the game, MacKinnon said, “You guys can be the judge of who the better team was tonight.”

Pittsburgh Hockey Now: Sidney Crosby did not play for Canada. He suffered an injury against Czechia in the quarterfinal. However, nobody should be faulting Crosby for not playing. He has always been selfless. Dan Kingerski has what Crosby said about not playing yesterday.

San Jose Hockey Now: Macklin Celebrini was the youngest player at the Olympics (19). He had a team-leading six shots for Canada yesterday. He finished the tournament with five goals and five assists – good enough for second in the tournament. Sheng Peng has more on Celebrini’s Olympics to remember.

ESPN: The roster freeze has been lifted. Let the trade rumors begin. Ryan S. Clark at ESPN has how NHL general managers spent their Olympic breaks.

The schedule will be back on Wednesday.