Bruins Prospect Notebook: Four Three-Point Nights on Friday; Fights Elsewhere

It was another productive week for the Boston Bruins prospects; some posted four-point weekends, others embraced the organization’s longtime physical identity.

Over in Chestnut Hill, Boston College’s Bruins prospects are continuing to tear up the lineup. It started on Friday with a hat-trick from seventh-overall selection James Hagens. Another first-round pick, Dean Letourneau, got on the scoresheet with three assists. Andre Gasseau, a seventh-round pick in his senior year, did the same. All three of them also had a point on Saturday.

Will Zellers had a three-point night on Friday in Grand Forks, ND.

In the AHL, the Providence Bruins had a 13-game win streak snapped on Saturday night. The streak was the highest in franchise history.

However, the Maine Mariners have sneakily put together a five-game win streak.

Additionally, some of the prospects are embodying the ‘piss and vinegar’ mindset Cam Neely mentioned at the beginning of the season. Some of them have been getting into fights across their minor and junior leagues.

Here’s a look at how the Bruins’ prospects are performing across the rest of the pool:

NCAA

Forwards

Andre Gasseau, Boston College: GP: 17, G: 6, A: 14, Pts: 20; +/-: +4, PIM: 6

Since returning to the lineup on January 16, Gasseau has 16 points. He added four assists in BC’s weekend sweep over UConn and is playing at a 1.18 points-per-game pace.

Gasseau is a senior captain at BC. The Bruins have until August 15, 2026, to sign him to a contract.

James Hagens, Boston College: GP: 28, G: 20, A: 18, Pts: 38; +/-: +12, PIM: 22

The Bruins’ 2025 first-round pick has continued to shine at BC this season. Hagens leads the Eagles and the Hockey East in points with 38, and he has passed his last season total of 37. He picked up three goals on Friday night (first, second, third) and an assist on Sunday.

He is firing at a 1.36 points-per-game pace.

Beckett Hendrickson, Minnesota: GP: 31, G: 5, A: 12, Pts: 17; +/-: +6, PIM: 18

Minnesota was off this weekend. They return to play on Thursday night with a weekend series against Michigan. Both games will be televised on the Big 10 Network.

Hendrickson leads the Golden Gophers with a plus-6.

Oskar Jellvik, Boston College: GP: 3, G: 0, A: 1, Pts: 1; +/-: -2, PIM: 0

Jellvik has been out of the lineup since November 8 with an injury.

The Bruins also have until August 15, 2026, to sign Jellvik.

Dean Letourneau, Boston College: GP: 30, G: 18, A: 15, Pts: 33; +/-: +14, PIM: 22

From three points last year to 33 this year, and he’s still going. Letourneau put four points on the board this weekend, including his seventh power play goal of the season on Saturday. He also added three assists on Friday night.

Will Moore, Boston College: GP: 27, G: 4, A: 6, Pts: 10; +/-: -4, PIM: 0

Moore returned to the lineup for the Eagles this weekend. He played in both games against UConn, skating as the third-line center in both games.

Jonathan Morello, Boston University: GP: 31, G: 6, A: 6, Pts: 12; +/-: +8, PIM: 18

BU did not play this weekend.

The Terriers will host the BC Eagles for the 301st edition of the Battle of Comm. Ave on Friday. The series flips to Chestnut Hill on Saturday.

Casper Nässén, Miami (OH): GP: 32, G: 5, A: 12, Pts: 17; +/-: -1, PIM: 6

Nässén did not make it to the scoresheet this weekend. He has not found the scoresheet since January 30. However, with 17 points, he surpassed his 10 points from last year.

Nässén and the Redhawks will travel to Omaha for their last two games of the season.

Chris Pelosi, Quinnipiac: GP: 29, G: 16, A: 15, Pts: 31; +/-: +11, PIM: 12

Pelosi returned to the Bobcats’ lineup on Saturday against Colgate. He posted an assist and is still playing at a point-per-game pace.

Quinnipiac is at Dartmouth on Friday, then at Harvard on Saturday to close out their schedule.

Cole Spicer, Western Michigan: GP: 6, G: 2, A: 2, Pts: 4; +/-: +4, PIM: 2

Again, Spicer did not play this past weekend. The Bruins’ 2022 fourth-round pick has points in three of his six games this season.

The Broncos will play Bruins’ prospect Will Zellers and North Dakota to wrap up their regular season schedule.

Ryan Walsh, Cornell: GP: 26, G: 7, A: 16, Pts: 23; +/-: +3, PIM: 31

Walsh scored on Saturday during Cornell’s 4-2 loss to Princeton. It was his first goal since January 10.

Walsh and Cornell close out their regular season with two home games this weekend. They are taking on St. Lawrence on Friday and finishing with Clarkson on Saturday.

Will Zellers, North Dakota: GP: 31, G: 16, A: 10, Pts: 26; +/-: +2, PIM: 12

After being held off the scoresheet last week, Zellers had a three-point night on Friday against St. Cloud State. He started with an assist, then added two goals, including the one to force overtime, in North Dakota’s shootout win.

Zellers, after initially being left off the roster, broke out as a key contributor for Team USA at the World Junior Championships.

Defensemen

Elliott Groenewold, Quinnipiac: GP: 34, G: 6, A: 13, Pts: 19; +/-: +38, PIM: 18

Groenewold’s plus-38 rating is the highest in college hockey. It took a small hit during Quinnipiac’s 6-1 loss to Cornell, but the next closest is eight behind the Vermont native (+30).

Kristian Kostadinski, Boston College: GP: 28, G: 0, A: 2, Pts: 2; +/-: +5, PIM: 2

Kostadinski did not record a point in BC’s games this weekend. The 6-foot-6 Swedish defenseman had 16 points (6-10–16) with the Dubuque Fighting Saints (USHL) last season.

Mason Langenbrunner, Harvard: GP: 26, G: 1, A: 8, Pts: 9; +/-: -6, PIM: 12

Langenbrunner did not land on the scoresheet in either of Harvard’s losses this weekend. His last point came on January 19.

Harvard hosts Princeton on Friday and Quinnipiac on Saturday.

Goaltenders

Phillip Svedebäck, Providence: GP: 17, Record: 8-6-2; GAA: 2.32, SV%: .918

Svedebäck suffered an injury and has not played in a game since January 3.

Providence plays a home-and-home with New Hampshire this weekend.

EUROPE

Forwards

Kirill Yemelyanov, Loko Yaroslavl (RUS-MHL): GP: 49, G: 28, A: 23, Pts: 51; +/-: +34, PIM: 42

Yemelyanov, the Bruins’ sixth-round pick over the summer, scored two goals this week. He is producing at over a point-per-game in the Russian junior league.

Yemelyanov and Loko Yaroslavl play Saturday at 5:00 AM. The game will be streamed on YouTube.

Defensemen

Vashek Blanár, HV71 U20 (SWE-Nationell): GP: 26, G: 4, A: 10, Pts: 14; +/-: -10, PIM: 53

Blanár was kept off the scoresheet in both of his games last week; his point total still stands at 14. His penalty minutes doubled, though. On Sunday, he got a five-minute major for fighting Ludvik Bakkevig. Blanár also received a game misconduct. He will play for Greg Carvel at UMass in the fall.

HV71 U20 plays on Friday at 12:00 PM and Sunday at 7:00 AM.

Liam Pettersson, Växjö U20 (SWE-Nationell): GP: 18 G: 5, A: 4, Pts: 9; +/-: +3, PIM: 8

Pettersson was injured and missed a number of games at the beginning of the season. He picked up two assists during his two games this week.

Växjö U20 plays on Wednesday at 1:00 PM and Saturday at 8:00 AM.

(All times ET)

USHL/CHL

Forwards

Cole Chandler, Shawinigan (QMJHL): GP: 53, G: 18, A: 27, Pts: 45; +/-: +15, PIM: 44

Chandler only played in one of the Cataractes’ games this weekend. He was handed a one-game suspension and served it on Thursday night. He was suspended for a fight in a game where the score differential was greater than two with under two minutes remaining.

Chandler is committed to Northeastern for the 2026-27 season. The Cataractes are on the road for two weekend games at 4:00 PM.

Cooper Simpson, Youngstown (USHL): GP: 49, G: 27, A: 36, Pts: 63; +/-: +1, PIM: 64

Simpson picked up a goal and two assists this weekend, but now he is second in the USHL scoring race. He leads the Phantoms in goals, assists, and points. He has been clicking at a 1.29 points-per-game pace this season.

Simpson is committed to North Dakota for the upcoming season.

Simpson and the Phantoms will play on Wednesday morning before a weekend series in Green Bay, WI.

AHL/ECHL

Forwards

Dalton Bancroft, Providence Bruins: GP: 31, G: 1, A: 1, Pts: 2; +/-: -3, PIM: 25

Bancroft did not record a point, but he picked up five penalty minutes on Friday night.

Riley Duran, Providence Bruins: GP: 49, G: 1, A: 10, Pts: 11; +/-: +9, PIM: 18

Duran had an assist on Sunday against Bridgeport.

Brett Harrison, Providence Bruins: GP: 42, G: 8, A: 8, Pts: 16; +/-: +7, PIM: 4

Harrison had two goals this weekend. Both goals came against Belleville in a 5-2 win on Friday, and his first one came 27 seconds into the game.

Dans Ločmelis, Team Latvia: GP: 4, G: 2, A: 0, Pts: 2; +/-: -4, PIM: 0

Ločmelis scored twice during the preliminary round for Team Latvia. Their Olympic run ended in the first round against Sweden.

Fabian Lysell, Providence Bruins: GP: 45, G: 15, A: 21, Pts: 36; +/-: +13, PIM: 30

Matt Poitras, Providence Bruins: GP: 46, G: 9, A: 20, Pts: 29; +/-: -5, PIM: 42

Poitras had a goal and an assist for Providence this weekend.

Defensemen

Frédéric Brunet, Providence Bruins: GP: 49, G: 10, A: 16, Pts: 26; +/-: +9, PIM: 22

Jackson Edward, Maine Mariners: GP: 18, G: 0, A: 7, Pts: 7; +/-: +3, PIM: 23

Edward had three assists against the Bloomington Bison this weekend. He also has four in his last four games.

Ty Gallagher, Providence Bruins: GP: 24, G: 3, A: 4, Pts: 7; +/-: +1, PIM: 10

In four games with the Mariners this season, Gallagher recorded three points (1-2–3).

Loke Johansson, Maine Mariners: GP: 32, G: 1, A: 2, Pts: 3; +/-: +3, PIM: 20

Johansson was a plus-three in 12 games with the Providence Bruins.

Max Wanner, Providence Bruins: GP: 16, G: 0, A: 0, Pts: 0; +/-: +5, PIM: 7

Goaltenders

Luke Cavallin, Providence Bruins: GP: 6, Record: 5-1-0; GAA: 1.96, SV%: .927

Cavallin picked up his first AHL loss of the season on Saturday. He made 30 saves on 33 shots, but Springfield snapped Providence’s 13-game win streak. Cavallin has also appeared in 23 games with the Maine Mariners this year. He is 12-7-4 with a 2.47 GAA and a .914 SV%.

Simon Zajicek, Providence Bruins: GP: 15, Record: 11-3-1; GAA: 2.19, SV%: .923

Zajicek is out with an ankle injury; it is unrelated to the injury he had suffered earlier in the season, per Mark Divver.

The Providence Bruins hit a franchise-high 13-game win streak this weekend, but then dropped their next two games. They still rank first in the Eastern Conference, with a 38-10-1-0 (W-L-OTL-SOL) record and 77 points. They are two points up on the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins (PIT) with four games in hand. On Wednesday, they play Lehigh Valley (PHI) and then travel to Providence for a weekend series against Bridgeport (NYI).

Maine has posted a 26-15-5-2 record and now ranks sixth in the Eastern Conference. The Mariners picked up three road wins in Bloomington, IL, this past week. They beat the Bison (NYR) 4-1, 4-3, and 5-2. The Mariners will travel back towards New England as they play three games in three different cities this weekend.

