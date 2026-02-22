Two Bruins Leave Milan With Gold Medals, Two Win Bronze

The Olympic Games in Milan are over, and four of the eight Bruins who participated are coming back to Boston with a medal.

Charlie McAvoy and Jeremy Swayman are returning with gold medals. The United States avenged past heartbreak on the international stage with a 2-1 overtime win against Canada.

Scoring got started at the six-minute mark, and it was a Massachusetts native who got on the board. Matt Boldy (MIN) played the puck to himself and beat Jordan Binnington (STL) on a breakaway.

Charlie McAvoy took a penalty in the first period that gave Canada a 5-on-3 opportunity. The Americans came up with a timely kill; their penalty kill was perfect in the Olympics (18-for-18).

Canada poured shots onto Connor Hellebuyck (WPG) in the middle frame. In the second period, the Canadians had 19 shots to the USA’s eight. With less than two minutes to go in the period, Cale Makar (COL) tied the game for Canada.

Hellebuyck finished the game with 41 saves.

McAvoy had a Michael Ryder moment. He made a save in the third period, though it does not go in the stat sheet as a save.

McAvoy found himself behind Connor Hellebuyck, who thought he covered the puck. Instead, it landed on Tom Wilson’s (WSH) stick. Wilson tried to lift it over Hellebuyck, but McAvoy steered it away from the goal.

WATCH: Charlie McAvoy’s third-period save on Tom Wilson

The game, much like the Four Nations final and the 2010 gold medal game, needed overtime. The 20-minute 3-on-3 overtime lasted only 101 seconds. Jack Hughes (NJD) scored the golden goal, and the United States won its first gold medal in men’s hockey since 1980.

February 22 now carries even more significance in USA Hockey history.

McAvoy finished with 22:45 of ice time on Sunday. He logged 116:59 of time on ice throughout the tournament, second most on Team USA.

Jeremy Swayman was the third goaltender. He won the only game he played during the Winter Olympics.

TWO MORE BRUINS WIN BRONZE

Henri Jokiharju and Joonas Korpisalo are coming back to the Bruins locker room with a medal of their own.

On Saturday afternoon, Finland picked up bronze with a 6-1 win over Team Slovakia.

Finland lost in the semifinals to Canada 3-2, thanks to a late goal from Nathan MacKinnon (COL). They played Slovakia, who lost to the United States 6-2.

It was all Finland from the start, and a four-goal third period helped them complete the win. Sebastian Aho (CAR) opened the scoring, and former Bruin Erik Haula (NSH) scored twice.

Jokiharju played in 10:32 of ice time; he was on the ice for one of Haula’s goals and also a third-period goal from Kaapo Kakko (SEA). He played in 46:20 over six games, for an average of 7:43.

Joonas Korpisalo did not play in the tournament, but served as the backup goalie four times. Juuse Saros (NSH) played every minute in goal for Finland.

OLYMPIC STATS :

Check out how the Bruins did at the 2026 Olympics:

Henri Jokiharju (FIN) – GP: 6, G: 0, A: 1, Pts: 1; +/-: +2; PIM: 0

Joonas Korpisalo (FIN) – GP: 0, Record: 0-0-0, GAA: N/A, SV%: N/A

Elias Lindholm (SWE) – GP: 4, G: 0, A: 0, Pts: 0; +/-: -4; PIM: 2

Hampus Lindholm (SWE) – GP: 3, G: 0, A: 0, Pts: 0; +/-: even; PIM: 2

Dans Locmelis (LAT) – GP: 4, G: 2, A: 0, Pts: 2; +/-: -4; PIM: 0

Charlie McAvoy (USA) – GP: 6, G: 0, A: 0, Pts: 0; +/-: +1; PIM: 6

David Pastrnak (CZE) – GP: 5, G: 2, A: 3, Pts: 5; +/-: +1; PIM: 0

Jeremy Swayman (USA) – GP: 1, Record: 1-0-0, GAA: 3.00, SV%: .857