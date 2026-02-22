Daily Bean: Gold Medal Gameday (CROSBY OUT); Jagr Retiring, Lucic Fights Teammate

It’s gold medal day; two Bruins are involved. The United States and Canada are meeting for a rematch of the Four Nations tournament and the 2010 gold medal game.

The men’s tournament – and the Olympics as a whole – come to a close today. Finland picked up the bronze medal, and the USA and Canada are fighting for gold today.

In Bruins news, Don Sweeney is looking to add while also looking to sell some assets. With that, the right-handed defensive depth comes into view. Outside of that, the P-Bruins snapped their 13-game win streak last night in Springfield. Also, two former Bruins were in the news yesterday. One is retiring, and one got into it after the game with his own teammate.

Stay tuned for this week’s Prospect Notebook as well.

Around the league, there are more trade talks. From St. Louis to Carolina, talks are heating up around the league, and players are hitting the market. The roster freeze ends on February 22 at 11:59 PM. The trade deadline is March 6.

Also, Colorado has a new minor league affiliate.

Happy Miracle anniversary, and go USA! Here is today’s Bean:

Boston Bruins

BRUINS RHD DEPTH: The Bruins are reportedly both shopping and in the market for a right-handed defenseman. They have seven in the organization, and two on expiring contracts. Check out how the depth chart stacks up as the Bruins near the roster freeze and approach the trade deadline.

Regardless of what they do at the trade deadline, drafting and developing a right-handed defenseman should be a priority in late June.

Prospects Update

Both minor league affiliates are in action after the gold medal game. The Bruins also have one prospect playing on Sunday afternoon.

AHL: Providence vs. Hartford – 3:05 PM, Amica Mutual Pavilion, Providence, RI

ECHL: Maine vs. Bloomington – 5:00 PM, Grossinger Motors Arena, Portland, ME

QMJHL: Shawinigan (1) vs. Chicoutimi – 4:00 PM, Centre Georges-Vezina, Saguenay, QC

USA vs. Canada – Gold Medal

8:10 AM ET

TV (USA): NBC, Peacock

TV (Canada): CBC, SN, TSN, RDS, CBC Gem

USA Hockey: 1980 was the last time the USA won gold in men’s hockey. The Miracle was exactly 46 years ago, today. Hear what Winthrop native and captain of the 1980 USA team Mike Eruzione had to say about the USA team, including, “This is the best hockey team we’ve ever put on ice.”

USA Hockey (via 𝕏): Here are USA’s lines for today. Charlie McAvoy is on the first pair of defense.

Elliotte Friedman (via 𝕏): Sidney Crosby is not in the lineup for Canada.

Hockey Canada (via 𝕏): Here is Canada’s lineup for the gold medal game.

NHL News & National Hockey Now

ESPN: Bruins legend Jaromir Jagr is eyeing retirement. He is in his 38th professional season and was playing for the Kladno Knights in the Czech league. Also, 54 years old. He has not played since December 21 and has since gained somewhere between nine and 11 pounds. Hilariously, Jagr said, “I do nothing else but eat and watch TV,” when asked if he was watching the Olympics.

Owen Cranston (video via 𝕏): Uh oh. Milan Lucic, who is playing for the Fife Flyers in the EIHL (UK), got into it with a teammate after the game. His shoves were with Logan Neilson, who scored the Flyers’ lone goal in a 4-1 loss to the Glasgow Clan.

The Fourth Period: St. Louis’ Jordan Kyrou is a “prime trade target,” according to David Pagnotta. The Blues are expected to be busy in the window between the rosters unfreezing and the trade deadline. Kyrou, 27, has been in trade speculation since last season. He carries an $8.125 million cap hit and a full no-trade clause, but he is willing to sign off on the clause to move out of Missouri.

It’s been a down year for Kyrou, who has 32 points (13-19–32) in 47 games.

Carolina Hockey Now: Hurricanes GM Eric Tulsky has said that his team did not have a “must-fix” going into the deadline. That has not stopped Carolina from being in any rumors, though. Rachel Barkley has how the Hurricanes can dominate at this year’s trade deadline.

Colorado Hockey Now: There’s ECHL hockey going to *checks notes* New Mexico. The Goatheads are starting up in the 2026-27 season and will play at the Rio Rancho Events Center in metro Albuquerque. They will be affiliated with the Colorado Avalanche and Colorado Eagles.

Colorado was partnered with the Utah Grizzlies, who are relocating to Trenton, NJ.

Philly Hockey Now: Mailbag No. 3 from Philly! From prospect Jett Luchanko to the team not making the playoffs for a few years now, Will James has the answers to questions in Philadelphia.

Today’s Olympic Schedule

8:10 AM (M): United States vs. Canada – Gold Medal

(All times ET)