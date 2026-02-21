Daily Bean: Bruins, Penguins Trade Value; Gold Medal Game Set, League Injury Updates

The gold-medal game is set; it’s what most wanted, a USA vs. Canada rematch.

The two teams met in 2010 and also at the Four Nations. The women’s teams just played each other for the gold medal on Thursday.

Within the organization, the Bruins had four players competing for gold. The number was sliced in half on Friday; now, two of them are competing for the gold medal. Two will play in the bronze-medal game. Outside of the Bruins, it was a record-setting night for Providence, and another prospect continued his goal-scoring trend.

The prospects are back in action all day on Saturday.

Aside from the gold medal game, there was news from around the league yesterday. The Rangers and Canucks found out about injuries to their forward group, and there are no set dates for either player’s return. The Penguins, like the Bruins, have some trade chips, so what could the value be in Western PA?

Also, one of the top prospects of the 2026 NHL draft had an eight-point showing last night.

Happy Saturday! Here is today’s Daily Bean:

Boston Bruins

TRADE CHIPS: The Bruins have some trade chips on their NHL roster. Two of them are on expiring NHL contracts, and the other has been involved in a trade rumor. What could they be worth?

OLYMPIC CHECK-IN: After the semifinals, take a look at how the Bruins have performed at the Olympics.

From yesterday’s games:

Henri Jokiharju (FIN): 3 shots on goal, 10:19 TOI

Joonas Korpisalo (FIN): did not play; backup goaltender

Charlie McAvoy (USA): 4 penalty minutes, 2 shots, -1 rating, 16:58 TOI

Jeremy Swayman (USA): did not play; third goaltender

Additionally, the Bruins announced that Michael DiPietro had been assigned to the Providence Bruins. He made 25 of 27 saves last night.

Prospects Update

James Hagens had a hat-trick last night! He is now at 20 goals for the BC Eagles this season.

BC Men’s Hockey (video via 𝕏): Here’s the one-timer hat-trick goal for Hagens. And it came on the power play.

Also, with a 5-2 win yesterday, the Providence Bruins have won 13 straight. That is a franchise record.

Tonight’s prospect schedule:

AHL: Providence vs. Springfield – 6:05 PM, MassMutual Center, Springfield, MA

ECHL: Maine vs. Bloomington – 7:00 PM, Grossinger Motors Arena, Bloomington, IL

Boston College (6) vs. UConn – 3:00 PM, XL Center, Hartford, CT

Miami Ohio (1) vs. Minnesota-Duluth, 6:05 PM, Goggin Ice Center, Oxford, OH

Quinnipiac (2) vs. Colgate – 7:00 PM, M&T Bank Arena, Hamden, CT

Cornell (1) vs. Princeton – 7:00 PM, Hobey Baker Rink, Princeton, NJ

Harvard (1) vs. RPI – 7:00 PM, Houston Fieldhouse, Troy, NJ

North Dakota (1) vs. St. Cloud State – 7:07 PM, Ralph Engelstad Arena, Grand Forks, ND

Western Michigan (1) vs. Colorado College – 8:00 PM, Robson Arena, Colorado Springs, CO

USHL: Youngstown (1) vs. Waterloo – 7:35 PM, Young Arena, Waterloo, IA

NHL News & National Hockey Now

USA Hockey: USA! The United States convincingly took down Slovakia 6-2 yesterday and earned itself a trip to the gold-medal game. Dylan Larkin (DET) started the scoring, then Tage Thompson (BUF). Then, a Jack got on the board for three straight: Hughes (NJD) had two, Eichel (VGK) had one.

Sunday is an early one. 8:10 AM.

Colorado Hockey Now: On the other end is Canada. It’s a rematch of 2010. Nathan MacKinnon (COL) scored a goal with 35 seconds remaining, on the power play, to give Canada a 3-2 win over Finland. Aarif Deen has the recap of the Canadians’ thrilling comeback.

Forever Blueshirts: Vancouver Canucks forward Filip Chytil is out indefinitely. He suffered a facial fracture during an on-ice accident on Wednesday. He took a redirected shot to the cheek. The former Rangers’ forward has only played 12 games for the Canucks this season.

Forever Blueshirts: Double-dipping with the Rangers site. This time, it’s Rangers news. Matt Rempe is back on the IR; he is going to have surgery on his thumb. There is no set date for his return. John Kreiser has more on Rempe’s injury news.

Pittsburgh Hockey Now: The Penguins also have some trade chips. They also have a potential injury to Sidney Crosby. They have plenty of pending UFAs, and a GM who can fire at any second – and he can avoid trade rumors. Dan Kingerski has the value of the Penguins’ assets.

Sportsnet: Gavin McKenna, wow. The Penn State forward and one of the top prospects in the 2026 NHL draft had an eight-point night yesterday. Penn State beat Ohio State 11-4, and McKenna only scored once. It’s a Penn State record, although they have only been a varsity program since 2012-13.

Remaining Olympic Schedule

Saturday:

2:40 PM (M): Slovakia vs. Finland (USA Network)

Sunday:

8:10 AM (M): United States vs. Canada (NBC)

(All times ET)