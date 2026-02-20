Daily Bean: USA Men’s Gameday, USA Women Win Gold; Crosby Injury Update

Team USA picked up gold last night, and the men’s team is competing for another one this weekend; back in Boston, the Bruins have an off-day today.

In Bruins news are trade rumors. Don Sweeney, the assistant GM of Team Canada, has been talking to Doug Armstrong, GM of Team Canada, and not just about their national team. According to a report, the Bruins are in on their 33-year-old defenseman. Also, the Bruins have plenty of their prospect pool in action tonight.

On the other side of the world, the United States won a gold medal in women’s hockey and took down rival Canada 2-1 in overtime. However, another national story was focused on Canada’s Sidney Crosby. The Canada and Pittsburgh captain left during the second period of the quarterfinals and did not return. His injury status was not updated until the hours before the game.

Happy Friday, everyone. Here is today’s Daily Bean:

Boston Bruins

BRUINS LINKED TO FAULK: Trade talks are continuing well through the Olympic break. The Bruins are in the market for a right-handed defenseman, and they are looking at St. Louis’ Justin Faulk, according to Jimmy Murphy of RG. Check out the reasons why they should and should not pursue a trade.

Also, the Bruins are do not practice today. They return to the ice tomorrow at 10:30 AM.

Prospects Update

Cole Chandler of Shawinigan (QMJHL) served his one-game suspension on Thursday night. He was suspended for getting into a fight with less than five minutes of a game with over a two-goal lead.

Here is tonight’s slate of Bruins prospects:

AHL: Providence vs. Belleville (OTT) – 7:05 PM, Amica Mutual Pavilion, Providence, RI

ECHL: Maine vs. Bloomington (NYR) – 8:00 PM, Grossinger Motors Arena, Bloomington, IL

Miami Ohio (1) vs. Minnesota-Duluth – 5:30 PM, Goggin Ice Center, Oxford, OH

Boston College (6) vs. UConn – 7:00 PM, Conte Forum, Chestnut Hill, MA

Quinnipiac (2) vs. Cornell (1) – 7:00 PM, M&T Bank Arena, Hamden, CT

Harvard (1) vs. Union – 7:00 PM, M&T Bank Center, Schenectady, NY

North Dakota (1) St. Cloud State – 8:07 PM, Ralph Engelstad Arena, Grand Forks, ND

Western Michigan (1) vs. Colorado College – 9:00 PM, Robson Arena, Colorado Springs, CO

USHL: Youngstown (1) vs. Waterloo – 7:35 PM, Young Arena, Waterloo, Iowa

NHL News & National Hockey Now

USA Hockey: USA! That’s a gold medal for the women’s hockey team, and it came with a late tying goal and an overtime thriller. Boston Fleet goaltender Aerin Frankel made 30 saves and finished the Olympics with a .985 save percentage.

NBC Sports (video via YouTube): Megan Keller! The BC grad, Boston Fleet captain, and Team USA defenseman scored the overtime winner for the USA yesterday. Check out every angle of the goal here.

Sportsnet: Sidney Crosby (PIT) was ruled out of Friday’s olympic game with an injury. He took a private skate on the day of the gme, but Jon Cooper announced that Crosby would not play. In his place, Connor McDavid (EDM) will be wearing Canada’s captain ‘C’.

Sportsnet: This is from before the Crosby injury news, but the next man up was no surprise for Canada. Due to international rules, they need to have a captain. There was no surprise that it would be Connor McDavid, but the Canadian roster is filled with leaders and veterans.

Pittsburgh Hockey Now: The Penguins are in a playoff spot at the Olympic break, but now face an unanswerable question with Crosby’s injury. However, the Penguins are in the midst of a youth movement, and they have players who are available if renters come calling. Dan Kingerski has more on the Penguins’ trade chips.

New Jersey Hockey Now: Luke Hughes has been out with an injury since January 19. He missed the eight games leading up to break, but joined the Devils for practice on Wednesday. James Nichols has the latest on his injury update.

Florida Hockey Now: The Panthers are eight points behind the Bruins for the second wild card spot. But they are third from the bottom in the tight Eastern Conference. George Richards has more on the incoming uphill battle for the back-to-back Stanley Cup champions.

Remaining Olympic Schedule

Friday:

10:40 AM (M): Canada vs. Finland (Peacock) – Semifinal (starts at 11:50 PM on USA)

3:10 PM (M): United States vs. Slovakia (NBC) – Semifinal

Saturday:

2:40 PM (M): Bronze Medal (USA Network)

Sunday:

8:10 AM (M): Gold Medal (NBC)

(All times ET)