Daily Bean: Crosby Hurt at Olympics, Q. Hughes OT Winner; USA vs. Canada Gold Medal

Wednesday was incredible, and now there is one week until the next Bruins game, and an Olympic gold medal game to get us through Thursday.

Three overtime games headlined yesterday’s recap from Milan. After one overtime game in the round robin tournament, the fans were treated to three straight yesterday. All three overtime winners belonged to NHL players, and the semifinals are set for Friday. The USA will take on Slovakia, and Canada will play Finland, each for a chance to get into the gold medal game on Sunday morning.

However, some news came from the games. Team Canada’s captain went down with an injury during their semifinal game; he did not play the third period. Also in Canada’s game, a former Maple Leaf star scored the overtime winner, and Toronto made it to the postgame conversations.

Back in Boston, the Bruins received good news on the Pavel Zacha injury front yesterday.

The Bruins also had seven guys in the Milan games; four remain after yesterday’s slate.

Happy Thursday, here is today’s Daily Bean:

Boston Bruins

ZACHA BACK AT PRACTICE: Pavel Zacha returned to the Bruins’ ice yesterday. He was injured on January 29 and missed the B’s road trip to Florida, and was then ruled out of the Olympic Games. He wore a red non-contact jersey.

The Bruins will practice again today.

OLYMPIC UPDATE: One Bruins forward got on the scoresheet yesterday, and one skated in his first minutes of the tournament. Out of the seven remaining Bruins who played yesterday, only four advanced to the semifinals.

OLYMPIC STATS: Check out how the Bruins who went to Milan are doing in the tournament here.

NHL News & National Hockey Now

Sportsnet: There’s a gold medal on the table today in women’s hockey. Team USA will faceoff against Team Canada for the sixth time in the Olympic gold-medal match. Check out how they have matched up over the years, the roster makeups, and the stories of the 2026 Games.

The US Women’s team has a 31-1 goal differential in this tournament and is currently riding a 331:23 shutout streak.

Pittsburgh Hockey Now: Oh no. Team Canada and Penguins captain Sidney Crosby got hurt in the second period of Canada’s game against Czechia yesterday. Dan Kingerski has the update and the reaction from the Penguins’ locker room.

Toronto Hockey Now: Mitchell Marner (VGK) scored the overtime winner for Team Canada yesterday. Afterward, the Maple Leafs caught some strays in the media. Dave Litman has more on some of the things that were being said; maybe it was a “Toronto thing.”

Also, one more to add. Brad Marchand saw Jackie Redmond in the hallway, and as she posted on 𝕏, he said, “I’ve been saying for years that Mitch Marner is my favorite player. And it’s never been truer than today.”

NBC Olympics & Paralympics (video via 𝕏): Here’s the Quinn Hughes (MIN) overtime winner that launched the United States into the semifinals.

Carolina Hockey Now: From taking command of the Panthers to the emergence of Brandon Bussi, the Hurricanes have found themselves on top of the Metropolitan Division. Rachel Barkley has the top five surprises from the Carolina Hurricanes’ season.

Philly Hockey Now: Mailbag time! Will James has the latest from the Flyers Mailbag. He takes questions ranging from the head coach, Rick Tocchet, to prospect ETAs and the NHL draft.

Remaining Olympic Schedule

Thursday:

8:40 AM (W): Switzerland 2 vs. 1 Sweden (OT) (box score) – Bronze

1:10 PM (W): United States vs. Canada (USA Network) – Gold

Friday:

10:40 AM (M): Canada vs. Finland (Peacock) – Semifinal

3:10 PM (M): United States vs. Slovakia (NBC) – Semifinal

Saturday:

2:40 PM (M): Bronze Medal (USA Network)

Sunday:

8:10 AM (M): Gold Medal (NBC)

(All times ET)