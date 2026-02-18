Pavel Zacha Returns to Bruins Practice in a Non-Contact Sweater

The Boston Bruins returned to the Warrior Ice Arena in Brighton on Wednesday.

They were shorthanded at practice with eight players overseas, but the Bruins received some good news before practice.

Pavel Zacha returned to the ice, as reported by Robert Chalmers. He wore a red non-contact jersey in his first practice with the team since his injury on January 29. He left the Bruins’ ninth straight home win with an upper-body injury.

Unfortunately, Zacha missed the Olympics due to the injury. Team Czechia named him to its roster over the summer.

“Making the decision of not going was really hard,” Zacha said after practice. “And especially, you know, even watching the games now. It’s hard to watch a little bit [because] I can’t be there and experience it. On the other hand, not missing too many games in the regular season with the break is also good, [because] I had some time to kind of slowly come back.”

He added that it was “frustrating” to miss both the Stadium Series and the Winter Olympics, both midseason events that he looked forward to.

At first, he thought he could still go to the games. Then the injury got worse.

“I thought right away that I’m gonna be going because it was getting better,” Zacha said. “Then it just kind of was stagnant. Then it started to get worse. With the timeline, after a week and a half, I knew it was probably not going to happen, to come back.”

He also added that it was a mutual decision between himself, the Bruins’ staff, and Team Czechia’s staff.

Marco Sturm said, “Yeah, hopefully,” when asked if Zacha would return to the lineup against Columbus on February 26.

Also, due to the limited roster at practice, the Bruins recalled goaltender Michael DiPietro from Providence.

“For me, it’s just being a well-balanced player, off the ice and in person,” DiPietro said about his call-up. “When and if the time comes, whether it be this season, next season, whatever. I just want to take the ball and run with it. You want to be confident when you get that opportunity, and obviously you want success.”

DiPietro is 21-5-0 with the Providence Bruins this season. He has a 1.64 goals against average (GAA) and a .942 save percentage (SV%). He has recorded 21 wins, tied for the most in the AHL, and he leads the league in GAA and SV% among qualified goaltenders (minimum 900 minutes).

The Bruins return to Warrior for practice on Thursday.