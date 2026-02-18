Daily Bean: Olympic Quarterfinal Schedule; Necas Says Czechia Let Canada Win First Time

It’s Wednesday, and the Olympics are moving through the playoff tournament; seven Bruins remain in the tournament entering the day’s slate of games.

In Boston, the team has seen its struggles in one aspect of the game this season. Aside from that, a lot has gone right for the Bruins this season. Also, four players played in the Olympics yesterday, and for one Bruins’ prospect, that is it for his time at the 2026 Winter Games.

Around the league, teams returned to practice on Tuesday. The Penguins received fortunate news on the injury front, and the Blackhawks have three players who can greatly benefit from the time off at the break.

Yesterday was a busy day with four games in Milan, and today is the exact same. The playoffs are moving along, and all of the top-eight teams are in action on Wednesday. David Pastrnak has already scored for Czechia against Canada, marking his second goal of the tournament.

Happy Wednesday, here is today’s Daily Bean:

Boston Bruins

BIGGEST CONCERN: A lot has gone right for the Bruins this season, but not everything. The penalties have been costly, and a struggling penalty kill does not provide any assistance. It initially started with the penalties; those cooled down, and the issues stemmed from the penalty kill.

Garden Level Podcast (video via YouTube): Check out this week’s episode of the Garden Level Podcast! I had the honor of joining Cam Stuart and Dan Conlon yesterday for a discussion about the Beanpot, Bruins prospects, and the ongoing Olympics. If you are looking for some Bruins talk, the episode runs for 1:08:41.

Yesterday at the Olympics, four Bruins dressed – three played.

Although he dressed, Hampus Lindholm did not play as Sweden only plays six defensemen.

Latvia lost to Sweden, and that ends Dans Locmelis’ tournament run. He finished with two goals and a -3 rating in four games.

Also, the team returns to practice today. Just before, the Bruins announced that Michael DiPietro has been recalled. The other NHL goaltenders are at the Olympics.

NHL News & National Hockey Now

NHL.com: “We let them win the first one because we knew we were not going to win two in a row against Canada,” Martin Necas (COL) said after Czechia’s 3-2 win over Denmark. They’re ready. Necas scored and had an assist; David Kampf (VAN) also scored for the Czechs.

Chicago Hockey Now: Jack Bushman has three Blackhawks who should benefit the most from the Olympic break. Teuvo Teravainen is in Milan, he is with Team Finland and playing today. However, the break served as a time for the rest of the Blackhawks’ roster to rest and recover.

Pittsburgh Hockey Now: The Penguins returned to practice yesterday. Their first practice back brought some good news on two fronts. Kris Letang and Filip Hallander returned to the ice. Letang has not played since January 29, but Hallander has been out of the lineup since November 3. Letang confirmed that he was 100%, but there is no timeline for Hallander.

New Jersey Hockey Now: There’s a bunch of elite defenseman playing at the Olympics right now, but none are playing better than Simon Nemec. James Nichols explains why Nemec is the top defenseman at the Olympics right now.

Sportsnet: Yesterday, the AHL announced 20-game suspensions for two players. Rockford (CHI) goaltender Stanislav Berezhnoy and Coachella Valley (SEA) forward David Goyette have each violated the terms of the AHL/PHPA Performance Enhancing Substance Program.

Colorado Hockey Now: France fell 5-1 to Germany in Olympic play yesterday, and their tournament is over. With that, forward Pierre-Edouard Bellemare is retiring. He played with the Avalanche, as well as the Flyers, Golden Knights, Capitals, and Lightning.

NHL.com: Italy’s run for gold is over. Nico Hischier (NJD) had three points in Switzerland’s 3-0 win over the host nation. Philipp Kurashev (SJS) and Roman Josi (NSH) scored for the Swiss, and Timo Meier (NJD) had two assists.

Sportsnet: Gabriel Landeskog (COL) and Mika Zibanejad (NYR) each had a goal and an assist as Sweden defeated Latvia last night in Milan. Adrian Kempe (LAK), Filip Forsberg (NSH), and William Nylander (TOR) also added goals for Sweden.

The United States plays Sweden at 3:10 PM today.

Today’s Olympic Schedule

6:10 AM (M): Slovakia 6 vs. 2 Germany (box score, video highlights) – Quarterfinal

10:40 AM (M): Canada vs. Czechia (USA Network) – Quarterfinal

12:10 PM (M): Finland vs. Switzerland (Peacock) – Quarterfinal

3:10 PM (M): United States vs. Sweden (NBC) – Quarterfinal

Tomorrow’s Olympic Schedule:

8:40 AM (W): Switzerland vs. Sweden (USA Network) – Bronze Medal

1:10 PM (W): USA vs. Canada (USA Network) – Gold Medal

(All times ET)