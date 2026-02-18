Bruins’ Pastrnak Scores; Four Players Still Competing for Gold

Seven Bruins remained at the Olympics entering Wednesday’s slate of games; four are moving on to the semifinals.

Only one made it to the scoresheet, and one skated in his first Olympic minutes.

Czechia forward Martin Necas (COL) said, “We let them win the first one because we knew we were not going to win two in a row against Canada.” Unfortunately for Necas and Team Czechia, they fell in the quarterfinal, but not without a fight.

Czechia went down 1-0 early, and then Lukas Sedlak tied the game. Six minutes later, and on the power play, Roman Červenka played the puck to Filip Hronek (VAN), who set up the Bruins’ David Pastrnak for a one-timer from the left circle.

For Pastrnak, it was his second goal and fifth point of the tournament.

Canada erased the Czech lead and did it again after Ondrej Palat (NYI) scored in the third period. Mitchell Marner (VGK) scored the overtime winner with a backhand, which ended the tournament for Pastrnak and Czechia.

FOUR BRUINS ADVANCING TO SEMIFINALS

In the day’s third game, Switzerland carried a 2-0 lead through the first two intermissions. Late in the third period, Sebastian Aho (CAR) and Artturi Lehkonen (COL) scored for Finland to tie the game and force overtime.

Lehkonen scored again for the Finns to complete the comeback and end Switzerland’s tournament run.

Henri Jokiharju (6:49 TOI), Joonas Korpisalo (backup), and Team Finland will play Canada on Friday at 10:40 AM.

And at long last, Hampus Lindholm made it to the ice for Team Sweden. Victor Hedman (TBL) suffered a pregame injury that altered Sweden’s defense plans. They have had multiple games where they deploy only six defensemen, although due to international rules, they dress seven.

Hampus Lindholm logged 15:48 of ice time, took a penalty, and had two shots. Elias Lindholm had one shot on goal and was a minus-1 in 9:53 of ice time; he did not play a shift beyond the second period.

The United States, thanks to a Quinn Hughes (MIN) overtime winner, knocked off the Swedes 2-1, and ended the tournament for both of the Lindholms.

Meanwhile, Charlie McAvoy skated in 27 shifts, totaling 19:22 of ice time. He was on the ice for both the USA’s first goal and Sweden’s tying goal. Jeremy Swayman did not dress.

McAvoy, Swayman, and Team USA will play on Friday at 3:10 PM.

With Pastrnak and the Lindholms eliminated, the Bruins remain with four players competing for gold.

Henri Jokiharju (FIN) – GP: 4, G: 0, A: 1, Pts: 1; +/-: +1; PIM: 0

Joonas Korpisalo (FIN) – GP: 0, Record: 0-0-0, GAA: N/A, SV%: N/A

Elias Lindholm (SWE) – GP: 4, G: 0, A: 0, Pts: 0; +/-: -4; PIM: 2

Hampus Lindholm (SWE) – GP: 3, G: 0, A: 0, Pts: 0; +/-: even; PIM: 2

Dans Locmelis (LAT) – GP: 4, G: 2, A: 0, Pts: 2; +/-: -3; PIM: 0

Charlie McAvoy (USA) – GP: 4, G: 0, A: 0, Pts: 0; +/-: +2; PIM: 0

David Pastrnak (CZE) – GP: 5, G: 2, A: 3, Pts: 5; +/-: +1; PIM: 0

Jeremy Swayman (USA) – GP: 1, Record: 1-0-0, GAA: 3.00, SV%: .857

OLYMPIC SCHEDULE

Thursday:

8:40 AM (W): Switzerland vs. Sweden (Peacock) – Bronze

1:10 PM (W): United States vs. Canada (USA Network) – Gold

Friday:

10:40 AM (M): Canada vs. Finland (Peacock) – Semifinal

3:10 PM (M): United States vs. Slovakia (NBC) – Semifinal

Saturday:

2:40 PM (M): Bronze Medal (USA Network)

Sunday:

8:10 AM (M): Gold Medal (NBC)

(All times ET)