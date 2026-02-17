Daily Bean: Olympic Qualifying Round, France Bans Player; Bussi Extends in Carolina

The Olympic qualifying round is here. The Bruins are a day away from practicing and nine days away from their next game.

David Pastrnak, who is skating in the qualifying round, said that he knows he will be better. He had three points in the preliminary, and Czechia pulled out a line shuffle. He is one of four Bruins to take part in the qualifying round, with Sweden and Latvia in the Milan nightcap.

Around the league, a former Bruins goaltending prospect inked an NHL extension after his historic NHL start. The Sharks have waived a veteran to terminate the contract, and the Red Wings have a goalie ready and waiting. Over in Milan, Team France banned one of their own from returning to the tournament. And with France’s loss this morning, their tournament is over.

Additionally, in the news, the US Women’s team is going to the gold medal game! It is a matchup against Canada; this will be the fifth straight Olympic gold medal meeting between the North American rivals.

Also, prayers are with the Pawtucket, RI community after yesterday’s tragic event at the Dennis M. Lynch Arena. I wanted to share two statements, one from the Boston Bruins, and the other from the Providence Bruins.

Here is the Daily Bean for Tuesday:

Boston Bruins

PASTRNAK SAYS HE NEEDS TO BE BETTER: David Pastrnak had three points in the preliminary round in Milan. He knows he needs to be better. Being double-teamed and limited in shot ability is nothing new to Pastrnak. And the pressure? He is used to it.

Pastrnak and Team Czechia play Denmark at 10:40 AM.

Elias and Hampus Lindholm play against Dans Locmelis and Latvia at 3:10 PM.

Prospects Update

James Hagens was named the Hockey East Player of the Week.

NHL News & National Hockey Now

Carolina Hockey Now: Remember him? Brandon Bussi signed a three-year extension with a cap hit of $1.9 million yesterday. The 27-year-old goaltender has had a historic start to his NHL career; he is 23-3-1. Rachel Barkley compares Bussi’s contract to other goaltenders around the league, and it looks incredible based on the numbers he has posted.

Sportsnet: There was a fight in the Canada-France game on Sunday. Tom Wilson (WSH) was involved (surprised?), as was France’s Pierre Crinon. Well, Crinon’s tournament is done; the French Hockey Federation is pulling him from the Olympic Games. Crinon’s attitude “on and off the ice” led to the decision.

New Jersey Hockey Now: The Olympics are a time for players to embrace a new opportunity, but it will impact how they do in their NHL careers. James Nichols has a look at which players’ stock has gone up, and who’s has gone down, and if any have stayed neutral.

San Jose Hockey Now: The Sharks placed Jeff Skinner on waivers yesterday for the purpose of terminating his contract. Skinner, who signed a one-year, $3 million deal with the Sharks over the summer, last played on January 11. He played in 32 games with the Sharks, averaged a career-low 12:21 of ice time, and only tallied 13 points.

Detroit Hockey Now: It takes goalies some time to develop; the average age of a debut is 24. The Red Wings have a 23-year-old prospect, Sebastian Cossa, who has been lights out (21-4-2, 1.92, .930) this season – the Grand Rapids Griffins are the only team ahead of the Providence Bruins. He’s ready; the Red Wings are not. Bob Duff has more from his trip to Grand Rapids this weekend.

USA Hockey: They are going for gold! The US Women’s team shut out Sweden in a 5-0 win yesterday to advance to the gold medal game. Boston Fleet goaltender Aerin Frankel posted her third shutout of the Olympics – she made 23 saves.

Team USA plays Canada on Thursday at 1:10 PM ET.

Prince George Cougars (video via 𝕏): Goalie fight! Joshua Ravensbergen (SJS) of the WHL Cougars fought Ethan McCallum of the Penticton Vees last night. Check it out here.

Today’s Olympic Schedule

6:10 AM (M): Germany 5 vs. 1 France (box score, video highlights) – Qualifier

6:10 AM (M): Switzerland 3 vs. 0 Italy (box score, video highlights) – Qualifier

10:40 AM (M): Czechia vs. Denmark (Peacock) – Airing at 12:15 PM on USA – Qualifier

3:10 PM (M): Sweden vs. Latvia (USA Network) – Qualifier

Wednesday:

6:10 AM (M): Slovakia vs. Germany (Peacock) – Quarterfinal

10:40 AM (M): Canada vs. CZE/DEN (USA Network) – Quarterfinal

12:10 PM (M): Finland vs. Switzerland (Peacock) – Quarterfinal

3:10 PM (M): United States vs. SWE/LAT (NBC) – Quarterfinal

(All times ET)