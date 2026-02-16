Daily Bean: Men’s Preliminary Over, Bruins Prospects Update, M. Tkachuk & Draisaitl Say Hello

The long weekend is almost over, the Olympics are moving along, and the Bruins prospects are still performing.

The Bruins might be off, but the trade talks do not disappear. The black and gold were listed as a landing spot for a Rangers forward, amidst their declaration to “retool” the roster.

Also within the organization, the prospects, highlighted by Frédéric Brunet, who continued to impress. The 22-year-old defenseman was an AHL All-Star this week, and continued his all-star level of performance with the Providence Bruins.

Furthermore, the Bruins have a prospect at the top of the USHL scoring lead, and two at the top of the BC scoring leaderboard.

Over in Milan, there were four games on the schedule yesterday. It was the final day of the preliminary round, and the first round of playoffs gets underway on Tuesday. There was a hot mic that also caught a chirp between two longtime foes. Additionally, a Canadiens first-overall pick is back to lighting up the tournament.

Happy Monday. Unfortunately, it’s the third one of the month, so there’s no Beanpot tonight. However, here is today’s Daily Bean:

Boston Bruins

TRADE FIT FOR TROCHECK: The Bruins were listed as a trade fit for Rangers forward Vincent Trocheck. The 32-year-old American forward has 36 points this season, which is third on the Rangers. He is with the US Olympic team in Milan.

The price is high, and arguably not worth it; it does not help that the price will not come down.

OLYMPIC STATS: Three of the eight Bruins in Milan rounded out the preliminary round in Milan yesterday. David Pastrnak had an assist, and both Charlie McAvoy and Dans Locmelis played in over 18 minutes of action.

BritishHockeyFights (video via 𝕏): Two-time Bruin Milan Lucic can still throw hands. He is playing with the Fife Flyers in the EIHL and took on Morten Jurgens of the Dundee Stars.

Prospects Update

PROSPECTS NOTEBOOK: It was an eventful week for Bruins’ prospect Frédéric Brunet. Starting in Rockford, IL, at the AHL All-Star Classic and continuing with a two-goal weekend for the P-Bruins. Also, two Bruins first-round picks are tied for both the BC goal-scoring lead, and the B’s have a prospect on top of the USHL leaderboard.

PROSPECTS STATS: If you want to see how they have performed this season, check out the B’s prospect stats here.

NHL News & National Hockey Now

USA Hockey: The USA rolled to a 5-1 win over Leon Draisaitl (EDM) and Team Germany yesterday. Zach Werenski opened the scoring – he has 20 this season with Columbus – and then the Stars and Stripes erupted for four more goals. Auston Matthews (TOR) had two, Brock Faber (MIN) had one, and Tage Thompson (BUF) scored for the USA.

Florida Hockey Now: “Always the bridesmaid, eh, Leon?” Matthew Tkachuk (FLA) said during the USA’s 5-1 win, “Always the bridesmaid, never the bride.” If anything, Tkachuk knows how to get in Draisaitl’s head. The two met for each of the last two Stanley Cup Finals, and Tkachuk proved that there’s no love lost. Tkachuk and Draisaitl have even more history, dating back to Tkachuk’s days with the Calgary Flames.

NHL.com: In the 6:10 AM ET timeslot, Switzerland picked up a 4-3 overtime win against Czechia. Dean Kukan scored the overtime winner, and Switzerland finishes with a 1-1-1-0 record in the preliminary round. David Pastrnak had an assist, and Martin Necas (COL) scored the tying goal to send the game to overtime, but it was not enough for Czechia.

NHL.com: Well, it was Canada’s turn for a blowout win. After Finland’s 11-goal win on Saturday, Canada posted an eight-goal win over France. Macklin Celebrini (SJS) scored on a penalty shot and became the first NHL player to ever do so at the Olympics. Sidney Crosby (PIT), Connor McDavid (EDM), and Mark Stone (VGK) all finished with a goal and two assists.

NHL.com: Frederik Andersen (CAR) made 33 saves, including 14 third-period stops, as Denmark picked up a 4-2 win over Latvia. Nikolaj Ehlers (CAR) also scored for Denmark. Both teams finish the preliminary round with a 1-0-0-2 record.

Montreal Hockey Now: There are not many NHL players with an Olympic background; however, the Canadiens’ Juraj Slafkovsky was the MVP of the 2022 Games. Slafkovsky has continued his tear into the 2026 tournament. He has three goals and three assists since the games started.

Colorado Hockey Now: Mailbag time in Colorado! Aarif Deen dives into the Avalanche’s plan with prospect Mikhail Gulyayev and Avalanche forward Logan O’Connor. O’Connor is making progress from his injury, and Gulyayev is playing in the KHL.

BC Women’s Hockey (video via 𝕏): This play was so great it was SportsCenter’s No. 2 play of the night. Over in Chestnut Hill, freshman defenseman Madelyn Murphy made a goal-line save for the Eagles. The defenseman from Dorchester also leads the Eagles in points from the blue line (8-13–21).

Today’s Olympic Schedule

10:40 AM (W): USA vs. Sweden (NBC) – Semifinal

3:10 PM (W): Canada vs. Switzerland (USA Network) – Semifinal

Tomorrow’s Olympic Schedule:

6:10 AM (M): Germany vs. France (Peacock) – Playoff

6:10 AM (M): Switzerland vs. Italy (Peacock) – Playoff

10:40 AM (M): Czechia vs. Denmark (Peacock) – Airing at 12:15 PM on USA – Playoff

3:10 PM (M): Sweden vs. Latvia (USA Network) – Playoff

(All times ET)