Bruins Prospect Notebook: Big Week for Brunet; Hagens, Letourneau Tied for BC Goal Lead

From All-Star ice to overtime winners, the Boston Bruins prospects continued to make noise this week.

It was a big week for Frédéric Brunet. He was named to the AHL All-Star Classic. He competed in the puck control relay, fastest skater, and breakaway relay competitions. Then, in the round-robin tournament, he had two assists in three games.

He returned to Providence for a home-and-home against Bridgeport, and he scored twice. The second goal was the overtime winner to give the P-Bruins their 12th-straight win.

Over in Chestnut Hill, the Bruins have two first-round picks who continue to score. Both have 17 goals and are tied for the team lead. Hagens had three points (2-1–3) this weekend, and Letourneau added a shorthanded goal – further displaying his special teams prowess.

Also, Cooper Simpson is tied for the USHL points lead (60).

Here’s a look at how the Bruins’ prospects are performing across the rest of the pool:

NCAA

Forwards

Andre Gasseau, Boston College: GP: 15, G: 6, A: 10, Pts: 16; +/-: +1, PIM: 6

Gasseau suffered an injury that kept him out of the lineup from early November until January 16. He has returned strong. After a two-goal Beanpot, Gasseau added to the scoresheet with an assist this weekend.

James Hagens, Boston College: GP: 26, G: 17, A: 17, Pts: 34; +/-: +10, PIM: 18

The Bruins’ 2025 first-round pick has continued to shine at BC this season. With 34 points, he leads all Eagles in points and is producing at a 1.31 point-per-game pace. He is the only forward on the Eagles’ roster to average over 20 minutes of ice time. He scored twice and added an assist against Merrimack.

Hagens was named the Beanpot MVP last week.

Beckett Hendrickson, Minnesota: GP: 31, G: 5, A: 12, Pts: 17; +/-: +8, PIM: 16

Hendrickson did not make it to the scoresheet this weekend. He was again a -2 this weekend, but his +6 still leads the Golden Gophers this season. The second best is freshman forward Mason Moe, who is a +4.

Oskar Jellvik, Boston College: GP: 3, G: 0, A: 1, Pts: 1; +/-: -2, PIM: 0

Jellvik has been out of the lineup since November 8 with an injury.

Dean Letourneau, Boston College: GP: 28, G: 17, A: 12, Pts: 29; +/-: +15, PIM: 22

The Bruins’ 2024 first-round pick has emerged at BC this season. Now, he is tied for the goal-scoring lead on the team. After posting three points (0-3–3) last season, Letourneau has taken a major step forward. He has a team-leading six power play goals, but he added a shorthanded tally this weekend.

Will Moore, Boston College: GP: 25, G: 4, A: 6, Pts: 10; +/-: -4, PIM: 0

Moore missed Monday’s Beanpot final due to a lower-body injury; he also did not play over the weekend.

The Eagles play a home-and-home with UConn this weekend.

Jonathan Morello, Boston University: GP: 31, G: 6, A: 6, Pts: 12; +/-: +8, PIM: 18

Morello did not register a point this weekend; his last point was a goal at the Beanpot semifinals.

The Terriers are off this weekend. Another Battle of Comm. Ave is next up on their schedule.

Casper Nässén, Miami (OH): GP: 30, G: 5, A: 12, Pts: 17; +/-: -1, PIM: 6

Nässén, a sophomore, did not make the scoresheet this weekend. However, with 17 points, he surpassed his 10 points from last year. He has not found the scoresheet since January 30.

Nässén and the Redhawks will host Minnesota-Duluth for a weekend series starting Friday night in Oxford.

Chris Pelosi, Quinnipiac: GP: 28, G: 16, A: 14, Pts: 30; +/-: +10, PIM: 12

Again, Pelosi did not play in either of the Bobcats’ games this weekend. His last game was on January 30 against Clarkson.

Pelosi, along with Gasseau and Hagens, was named as a Walter Brown Award semifinalist.

Cole Spicer, Western Michigan: GP: 6, G: 2, A: 2, Pts: 4; +/-: +4, PIM: 2

Spicer did not play against his old team this weekend. Last week, he returned to the lineup for the first time since December 6 and scored a goal.

The Broncos will play Colorado College for a weekend series in Colorado Springs.

Ryan Walsh, Cornell: GP: 24, G: 6, A: 16, Pts: 22; +/-: +3, PIM: 31

Cornell picked up a shootout win against RPI, then fell 4-1 to Union over the weekend. Ryan Walsh had an assist on one of the two Big Red goals.

Walsh and the Big Red are playing two away games this weekend. To start, the Big Red are at Quinnipiac to meet other Bruins’ prospects, and then they play Princeton on Saturday.

Will Zellers, North Dakota: GP: 29, G: 14, A: 9, Pts: 23; +/-: even, PIM: 12

Zellers was held off the scoresheet over the weekend. North Dakota picked up two wins over the Miami (OH) Redhawks. Zellers’ 14 goals are tied for second at North Dakota.

Zellers, after initially being left off the roster, broke out as a key component of Team USA at the World Junior Championships.

Defensemen

Elliott Groenewold, Quinnipiac: GP: 32, G: 6, A: 13, Pts: 19; +/-: +40, PIM: 18

Groenewold’s plus-40 rating is the highest in college hockey. He had a goal, which now marks two in his last three games.

Quinnipiac hosts Cornell on Friday and Colgate on Saturday.

Kristian Kostadinski, Boston College: GP: 26, G: 0, A: 2, Pts: 2; +/-: +5, PIM: 2

Kostadinski did not record a point in BC’s games this weekend.

Mason Langenbrunner, Harvard: GP: 24, G: 1, A: 8, Pts: 9; +/-: -5, PIM: 12

Langenbrunner only played in one of the games this weekend; he logged over 21 minutes of ice time against Brown on Friday. He has recorded nine points this season and is one point away from tying a career high. Langenbrunner’s last point came on January 19.

Harvard plays at Union on Friday night, and then they are away against RPI on Saturday.

Goaltenders

Phillip Svedebäck, Providence: GP: 17, Record: 8-6-2; GAA: 2.32, SV%: .918

Svedebäck suffered an injury and has not played in a game since January 3. The Friars goalie is expected to be out for “some time.”

Providence plays at Vermont on Friday and Saturday.

EUROPE

Forwards

Kirill Yemelyanov, Loko Yaroslavl (RUS-MHL): GP: 46, G: 26, A: 23, Pts: 49; +/-: +34, PIM: 42

Yemelyanov, the Bruins’ sixth-round pick over the summer, is back to producing at over a point-per-game in the Russian junior league. He added a goal and an assist in the past week.

Yemelyanov and Loko Yaroslavl play Tuesday at 11:00 AM, Friday at 10:30 AM, and Sunday at 5:00 AM ET. The games will be streamed on YouTube.

Defensemen

Vashek Blanár, HV71 U20 (SWE-Nationell): GP: 24, G: 4, A: 10, Pts: 14; +/-: -7, PIM: 24

Blanár did not record a point in two games last week; his point total still stands at 14. He has also skated in three games for the HV71 senior team and will play for Greg Carvel at UMass in the fall.

HV71 U20 plays on Saturday at 10:00 AM and Sunday at 6:15 AM.

Liam Pettersson, Växjö U20 (SWE-Nationell): GP: 16, G: 5, A: 2, Pts: 7; +/-: +1, PIM: 8

Pettersson was injured and missed a number of games at the beginning of the season. He scored his fifth goal of the season early last week.

Växjö U20 plays Saturday at 8:00 AM and Sunday at 6:00 AM.

(All times ET)

USHL/CHL

Forwards

Cole Chandler, Shawinigan (QMJHL): GP: 52, G: 18, A: 27, Pts: 45; +/-: +15, PIM: 44

Chandler picked up a goal and an assist this week. He has the third-most points on his team, and his 52.7% faceoff percentage (344 of 653) is the highest of active players on the Cataractes.

Chandler is committed to Northeastern for the 2026-27 season. The Cataractes are back home on Thursday night against the Saint John Sea Dogs.

Cooper Simpson, Youngstown (USHL): GP: 47, G: 26, A: 34, Pts: 60; +/-: Even, PIM: 64

Simpson is tied for first in the USHL for scoring this season. In like manner, he is also first on the Phantoms. He had two assists over the weekend and is also playing at a 1.27 point-per-game pace.

Simpson is committed to North Dakota for the upcoming season.

Simpson and the Phantoms will play on Friday and Saturday against the Waterloo Black Hawks.

AHL/ECHL

Forwards

Dalton Bancroft, Providence Bruins: GP: 28, G: 1, A: 1, Pts: 2; +/-: -1, PIM: 20

Riley Duran, Providence Bruins: GP: 44, G: 1, A: 9, Pts: 10; +/-: +7, PIM: 16

Duran had an assist on Sunday against Bridgeport.

Brett Harrison, Providence Bruins: GP: 39, G: 6, A: 8, Pts: 14; +/-: +8, PIM: 4

Dans Ločmelis, Team Latvia: GP: 3, G: 2, A: 0, Pts: 2; +/-: -2, PIM: 0

Ločmelis scored twice on Saturday for Team Latvia. Also, he is one of three Latvian players with two goals through the preliminary round. He has nine goals since joining the senior team.

Fabian Lysell, Providence Bruins: GP: 42, G: 15, A: 21, Pts: 36; +/-: +15, PIM: 28

Lysell picked up a goal and an assist in Providence’s 3-2 win on Sunday.

Matt Poitras, Providence Bruins: GP: 43, G: 8, A: 19, Pts: 27; +/-: -3, PIM: 40

Poitras had an assist on Saturday in Bridgeport.

Defensemen

Frédéric Brunet, Providence Bruins: GP: 44, G: 8, A: 16, Pts: 24; +/-: +12, PIM: 22

Brunet’s week started at the AHL All-Star Classic, where he had two assists, and it continued with a two-goal weekend for the P-Bruins. Instead of any typical goal, he scored the overtime winner on Sunday.

Jackson Edward, Maine Mariners: GP: 15, G: 0, A: 4, Pts: 4; +/-: +2, PIM: 12

Edward had an assist against the Everblades in Estero, FL, this week.

Ty Gallagher, Providence Bruins: GP: 23, G: 3, A: 4, Pts: 7; +/-: +1, PIM: 10

During his four games with the Mariners this season, Gallagher recorded three points (1-2–3).

Loke Johansson, Maine Mariners: GP: 31, G: 1, A: 2, Pts: 3; +/-: +3, PIM: 20

Johansson was a plus-three in 12 games with the Providence Bruins earlier this season.

Max Wanner, Providence Bruins: GP: 14, G: 0, A: 0, Pts: 0; +/-: +5, PIM: 5

Goaltenders

Luke Cavallin, Providence Bruins: GP: 5, Record: 5-0-0; GAA: 1.75, SV%: .931

Cavallin picked up a win over the Islanders on Saturday; he made 16 saves. He has also appeared in 23 games with the Maine Mariners this year. He is 12-7-4 with a 2.47 GAA and a .914 SV%.

Simon Zajicek, Providence Bruins: GP: 15, Record: 11-3-1; GAA: 2.19, SV%: .923

Zajicek is out with an ankle injury; it is unrelated to the injury he had suffered earlier in the season, per Mark Divver.

The Providence Bruins rank first in the Eastern Conference, with a 37-8-1-0 (W-L-OTL-SOL) record and 71 points. The P-Bruins played the Islanders (NYI) twice, once in Connecticut and once in Rhode Island. They won both games. They are on a 12-game win streak and are back in action on Friday in Providence for a game against the Belleville Senators (OTT). The P-Bruins play on Saturday (at Springfield) and Sunday (vs. Hartford) as well.

Maine has posted a 23-15-5-2 record and ranks seventh in the Eastern Conference. The Mariners picked up two wins but also suffered a loss in Estero, FL, this week against the Everblades (STL). The Mariners will travel from Southwest Florida to Bloomington, IL, and play the Bison (NYR) for a three-in-three.

MORE PAGES IN THE NOTEBOOK

Jan. 25, Three Hobey Baker Finalists; P-Bruins Sweep

Feb. 2, Strong Beanpot Start for Five Bruins Prospects

Feb. 9, BC Wins Beanpot, Hagens Named MVP