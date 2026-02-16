Bruins’ Pastrnak Says He Needs to Be Better as Czechia Enters Playoffs

David Pastrnak is one of eight Bruins at the Olympics, and as the preliminary round comes to a close, he believes he needs to be better for Czechia.

Through the group stage, Pastrnak has three points (1-2–3), including his first Olympic goal on Friday against France. He also recorded nine shots in three games.

Czechia went 1-0-1-1 (W-OTW-OTL-L); they were blanked in their first game by Canada, then they beat France and lost to Switzerland in overtime. They finished as the eighth seed.

Czechia plays Denmark at 10:40 AM (Peacock) on Tuesday in the first round of the Olympic playoffs.

Czechia’s roster features 12 active NHL players, including three goaltenders, but none draw more attention than the flag-bearer. The Bruins right winger is coming off three straight 100-point seasons. However, it’s Martin Necas (COL) who leads the team in points; he has two goals and three assists.

It should not come as a surprise that teams are trying to lock Pastrnak down and keep him off the scoresheet.

“It’s more demanding, teams are scouting and preparing,” Pastrnak said to ISport, a Czech media outlet (translated). “That’s normal in hockey. I have to be better, and I believe I will be.”

“I’m used to it,” he added. “When the power play comes, it kicks (boosts) you as a player. But when you play five-on-five, you don’t worry about it. You focus on playing well. When I have two players on me, I have to find teammates. And play more in the offensive zone, because we weren’t there very much.”

Pastrnak spent the preliminary round playing on the first line with Necas and Tomas Hertl (VGK). That is going to change. Dominik Dubovči of hokej.cz reported that Pastrnak was on the first line with Roman Červenka and Lukas Sedlak. Červenka has worn Czechia’s ‘C’ since 2018, and he plays with Sedlak on HC Dynamo Pardubice of the Czech Extraliga.

The line also played together at the 2025 IIHF World Championship.

“We know each other, we played some tournaments together,” Pastrnak said about his new line. “It’s a simple change. They play together; they are well-coordinated, which is a big advantage. I hope we can build on last year’s [World] Championship, we played quite well there.”

Czechia skated with the new combination at practice on Monday, and they will deploy the new lines during their game on Tuesday.

The change comes at a critical time. There is no room for error.

One loss, and Czechia is out of the tournament.

Regarding the pressure, Pastrnak said, “I don’t notice it, I put the most pressure on myself; I don’t mind the outside world at all. I have huge expectations of myself, whether on the national team or every day in Boston. It’s more like it’s in me.”

Henri Jokiharju (FIN) – GP: 3, G: 0, A: 1, Pts: 1; +/-: even; PIM: 0

Joonas Korpisalo (FIN) – GP: 0, Record: 0-0-0, GAA: N/A, SV%: N/A

Elias Lindholm (SWE) – GP: 2, G: 0, A: 0, Pts: 0; +/-: -2; PIM: 0

Hampus Lindholm (SWE) – GP: 1, G: 0, A: 0, Pts: 0; +/-: even; PIM: 0

Dans Locmelis (LAT) – GP: 3, G: 2, A: 0, Pts: 2; +/-: -2; PIM: 0

Charlie McAvoy (USA) – GP: 3, G: 0, A: 0, Pts: 0; +/-: +2; PIM: 0

David Pastrnak (CZE) – GP: 3, G: 1, A: 2, Pts: 3; +/-: even; PIM: 0

Jeremy Swayman (USA) – GP: 1, Record: 1-0-0, GAA: 3.00, SV%: .857